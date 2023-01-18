Dave's Hot Chicken to open first location in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. ( KRON ) — Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening its first location in Oakland this Friday, a company spokesperson told KRON4. The popular fast-food chicken sandwich chain is having its grand opening on Friday 11 a.m. on 2228 Broadway.

The Oakland restaurant’s hours are will be 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday and 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. It is located approximately three blocks from Jack London Square and a 10-minute walk from the 12 St./Oakland BART station.

This will be the sixth Dave’s Hot Chicken in the Bay Area. Other locations are in San Jose, San Leandro, Santa Rosa, Sunnyvale and Union City.

Inside look of the location at 2228 Broadway in Oakland (Photo courtesy of Dave’s Hot Chicken). Exterior view of the location at 2228 Broadway in Oakland (Photo courtesy of Dave’s Hot Chicken).

Dave’s Hot Chicken, which originated in the East Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, is known for its Nashville-style hot chicken. The restaurant’s menu includes chicken sandwiches and chicken tenders with an option of seven different spice levels. The spice levels range from “no spice” to “reaper.”

A number of celebrities have invested in Dave’s Hot Chicken, including names like rap star Drake, actor Samuel L. Jackson and NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan, according to a press release from the company.

