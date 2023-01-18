Read full article on original website
Fox 59
Accumulating snow comes to Indiana Sunday morning
INDIANAPOLIS – Two pieces of energy will converge on Indiana Sunday morning, which will lead to light accumulating snow across most of the state. A storm system originating in the Central US and another in the Gulf will both pass through Indiana on Sunday and lead to accumulating snow. Snowfall is expected to begin early Sunday morning between around 3-5am. Snowfall will generally remain light, but it will be steady at times across the state. The steadier snow will fall for several hours, beginning to wrap up in the late morning. A widespread 0.5-1.5″ of snow will fall across the state. That being said, there may be a couple narrow bands of moderate snowfall that would account for slightly higher amounts of up to 2-3″. Those bands are expected to line up across North Central Indiana and Southeastern Indiana.
cbs4indy.com
Several snow days for Indiana in the forecast
INDIANAPOLIS – Get ready for snow showers to enter the Hoosier state. Sunday is the first day of several with at least some snow in the forecast. Snow moves in late Saturday night/early Sunday morning. If you’re up late enough, you may see the snow just starting to fall tonight. Widespread snow is expected by Sunday morning around 8 a.m. Then it begins to taper off into the afternoon hours. This will leave us with very scattered mixed precipitation and snow flurries into Sunday evening.
Fox 59
Tracking Sunday Snowfall
We are waking up to a winter wonderland across central Indiana this morning! A storm system is traveling over the Ohio Valley and bringing a variety of precipitation types to the region. Central Indiana is currently situated on the colder side of the storm complex, which means we are seeing mainly snow from the system.
WIBC.com
Possible Snow This Weekend and Next Week
STATEWIDE — As we get further into the weekend, you might want to be on the lookout for snow and cold temperatures. Meteorologist Jason Puma with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis says snow is possible in Central Indiana late Saturday night heading into Sunday. He says current chances are “relatively light,” but there could be 1-2 inches.
wdrb.com
Wintry Mix/Snow Likely Tomorrow Morning
While we are dry for the first half of the weekend (today), things start to change in a big way starting tomorrow morning. A low pressure to our South will bring in moisture as temperatures are right around freezing. Notice I said right around freezing...not everyone below freezing. Air temperatures as this moisture moves into the area will really be the deciding factor on what mode of precipitation falls depending on where you are.
Fox 59
Indiana snow chances increasing this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off with a few flurries this morning as the same system that brought us heavy rain and gusty winds finally exits. We have a quiet start to the weekend before another system brings us some rain and snow mix by Sunday. Cold, windy Friday. For...
Effingham Radio
Impactful Winter Storm System Possible Middle of Next Week
A winter storm system is possible around the middle of next week. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, a storm system is expected to move into Illinois next week. Current timing is showing Tuesday evening and into Wednesday for the expected arrival. Illinois is positioned on the cold...
kmaland.com
Winter Weather Advisory for NW Missouri through Sunday morning
(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for northwest Missouri through Sunday morning. Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Harrison-Mercer-Holt-Andrew-De Kalb-Daviess-Grundy-Buchanan-Clinton-Caldwell-Livingston- * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central and northwest Missouri. * WHEN...From noon Saturday to 6 AM...
WTHR
Sunday Sunrise Live Doppler 13 forecast - Jan. 22, 2023
Snow arrived as expected Sunday morning. Another round will move through Indiana starting Wednesday.
KIMT
Accumulating snowfall arrives later this evening with 5-8" of snowfall expected through Thursday afternoon.
A winter storm is taking shape and will bring accumulating snowfall to the area later this evening and into Thursday morning. Winter Storm Warnings has been issued accordingly across North Iowa and southern Minnesota as snowfall accumulations of 5-8" are expected. Most of the heavy snow will occur during the overnight hours, and it's possible that some in Iowa could be dealing with thundersnow and higher snowfall rates. The snow will make the Thursday morning commute a bit more hazardous as the snow will continue to fall. Conditions will gradually improve through the day as the snow tapers off to just scattered snow showers for the afternoon.
This Is The Most Snow Texas Has Ever Had
24/7 Wall St. determined the most snowfall in state history.
5newsonline.com
How much snow will fall across Arkansas next week?
ARKANSAS, USA — Winter weather may strike Arkansas next week (Jan 24-25, 2023) as a low pressure swings across the southern Plains, bringing accumulating snow chances with it. Tap HERE for the latest forecast for western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. A mix of rain, thunderstorms, and potentially heavy snow...
Wichita Eagle
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Kansas history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ‘78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Forecast includes heavy rain and possible snow accumulation
We're on borrowed time for dry weather today with an expected soggy finish to the day remaining on schedule. A strengthening storm system heading our way spreads widespread rain into central Indiana between now and 5 p.m. Though localized flooding and rumbles of thunder are anticipated before midnight, we're threading...
During winter months, Indiana becomes the vacation destination of choice for many species of migratory birds
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — When it comes to certain species of geese, Indiana is a balmy winter destination as they escape the frigid temperatures of their breeding grounds. According to Indiana Department of Natural Resources State Ornithologist Allisyn Gillet, the birds tend to gather on both large bodies of water and in large farm […]
clintoncountydailynews.com
Strong Winds Coming This Afternoon
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a wind advisory for central Indiana, including Clinton County, for today and tonight. Strong gusty winds are expected, particularly during the afternoon and evening hours. Sustained winds up to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph can be expected. Besides Clinton,...
32-Year Indiana Fishing Record Broken Twice in Two Weeks
The Indiana burbot record held since 1990 was broken twice in a matter of two weeks. Indiana Department of Natural Resources Facebook Post:. Breaking a 32-year state record by 2.5 pounds, Valparaiso resident Scott Skafar caught a 10.2-pound burbot in Lake Michigan, Dec. 30. Skafar broke the record twice that day after catching a second burbot that broke the 1990 record by nearly 2 pounds.
eaglecountryonline.com
Wind Advisory Issued for Tri-State Area
The National Weather Service says the strongest winds will occur between 3:00 and 7:00 PM. (Wilmington, Oh.) – The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the tri-state area. Winds of 15 to 25 MPH with wind gusts up to 45 MPH are expected this afternoon. The...
Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois
A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
WISH-TV
Send us your pictures from the Blizzard of 1978
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Next week marks 45 years since the Blizzard of 1978. The once-in-a-generation blizzard dropped over 15 inches of snow in Indianapolis and set multiple records across many states. Storm Track 8 would like your photos and videos from the storm in Indiana to use on-air and...
