Los Angeles, CA

Search for missing British actor Julian Sands hampered by dangerous trail conditions

By Marc Sternfield
 7 days ago

Authorities have been limited to helicopters and drones in their search for Julian Sands, a prolific British actor who disappeared while hiking in the snow-capped mountains northeast of Los Angeles last week.

Sands, 65, was reported missing by a friend on Friday and believed to be somewhere along the Baldy Bowl Trail, a popular hike adjacent to 10,000-foot Mt. Baldy in the San Gabriel Mountains, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office.

"A delayed ping through Sands' Apple iPhone operating system (on Saturday) provided a possible location on one of the trails leading to the summit of Mount Baldy," the sheriff's office said . "This area was checked by ground searchers and by helicopter. Ground and air searchers were unable to locate any evidence in this area that would assist in locating (him)."

The last successful cell phone “ping” was Sunday.

Julian Sands (San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office)

Ground crews were pulled off the mountain Saturday evening due to the risk of avalanches and generally treacherous trail conditions, officials said. Since then, the search for Sands has been limited to aerial resources.

"Additional ground searches will be scheduled when the weather improves, and it is safe for our rescue crews," the sheriff's office said.

Representatives for Sands, an English-born actor who now lives in North Hollywood, did not immediately reply to emails from the Associated Press seeking comment.

Sands has appeared in over 150 motion pictures and television shows. He is perhaps best known for starring roles in "The Killing Fields," "Warlock," “Arachnophobia” and "A Room with a View” opposite Helena Bonham Carter.

Search and rescue teams have responded to 14 rescues on Mt. Baldy and the surrounding area in the past month, including two hikers who later died , officials said. The sheriff’s office is urging people to avoid the area.

Mount Baldy is located 12 miles due north of Ontario, California , in the Angeles National Forest .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

