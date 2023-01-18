Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County treasurer to retire in March, citing advice from doctors after 2022 crash
Richard Homes has informed Augusta County officials that he intends to retire from his post as Augusta County treasurer effective March 31. Homes submitted a letter of intention to retire to County Administrator Timothy Fitzgerald and Michael Shull, the chair of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors, dated Friday, Jan. 20.
WHSV
Prayer vigil celebrates hope in Waynesboro YMCA’s restored mural
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The once defaced mural at the Waynesboro Family YMCA has been restored to its original beauty. Many gathered Saturday afternoon for a prayer vigil to show what the community is all about. “It’s indicative of what we are here in Waynesboro. We are a close community,...
Augusta Free Press
Developing: One dead in single-vehicle crash in Augusta County early Saturday
There is one confirmed fatality in a single-vehicle accident reported early Saturday on Hildebrand Circle in Augusta County. A Ford Explorer traveling on the back road east of Staunton at 2:02 a.m. when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree, according to Virginia State Police. The identity...
WHSV
VSP: 1 dead after early Saturday morning crash
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police say one person is dead after a single-car crash in Augusta County early Saturday morning. They said a Ford Explorer was traveling on Hildebrand Circle when it ran off the road and into a tree. Officials say this is all the information...
pagevalleynews.com
End the crazy car chaos on Route 340 North
On December 29, a serious auto accident on Route 340 N at Pass Run Road resulted in one individual trapped and airlifted for medical care. That comes just three months after a crash on 340 N near Compton Hollow Road involving five cars that killed two people. On December 23, 2021, a crash at Brown Lane was serious enough for air transport to be on standby. And in the first two weeks of January, there were several accidents along this stretch that caused injury and damage, along with blocked lanes.
cbs19news
Fire crews respond to situation at Fontaine Research Park
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- A University of Virginia Emergency Management tweet said there were fire crews investigating a situation at the Fontaine Research Park on Wednesday. The tweet was sent out around 5 p.m. No fire or smoke was visible, but the message urged people to avoid the area...
NBC 29 News
Virginia National Guard soldiers receive Governor’s National Service Medal
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia National Guard soldiers that served overseas in the Horn of Africa for 11 months received the Governor’s National Service Medal this weekend. A medal ceremony honoring more than 120 men in Charlottesville took place alongside ceremonies in Lynchburg and Suffolk. “We primarily provided security...
WHSV
Bird Flu case confirmed in Rockingham County
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has confirmed a highly pathogenic avian influenza case in a commercial turkey flock in Rockingham County. It’s the first commercial case recorded in Virginia since a nationwide outbreak began last year. A commercial flock of...
WHSV
SWAT Team executes warrants in Stuarts Draft
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A search and arrest warrant was executed in Stuarts Draft Thursday afternoon, according to a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. (ACSO) According to the ACSO, they were contacted by the Danville Police Department about a malicious wounding case that happened in...
Augusta Free Press
Scottsville man dead from injuries in single-vehicle accident in Albemarle County
A Scottsville man died early Saturday in a single-vehicle crash in the 5500 block of Rolling Road south of Woodridge in southern Albemarle County. Jeffrey Gale Gunsallus, 48, of Scottsville, died at the scene of the 2:50 a.m. crash, according to Albemarle County Police. The cause of the crash remains...
theriver953.com
FRPD reports the search for a suspect
The Front Royal Police Department (FRPD) reports the search for Xavier Davonne Roy. Roy has been known to frequent the South Shenandoah Avenue Kendrick Lane area of Front Royal. Roy is a black male standing 5 feet 9inches tall with brown hair and eyes. A picture of Roy is found...
cbs19news
Fatal car crash in Scottsville kills driver
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County Police Department and Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to a fatal car crash early Saturday morning in Scottsville. According to a statement from the ACPD, police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash at 2:50 a.m. on the 5500 block of Rolling Road in Scottsville.
WHSV
Elkton working to make downtown a historic district
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Elkton is working to make its downtown area a historic district. Thursday night, community members got to hear about the process of becoming a historic district and what it would mean for the town. The town is working with the Virginia Department of...
Virginia residents reject massive solar farm plan for third time over environmental concerns
A northern Virginia county moved closer to denying a third application for a large solar farm, citing concerns over environmental and agriculture impacts.
WSET
Virginia Attorney General announces $250,000 civil penalty for illegal landfill
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced today that the state has been awarded $250,000 in a civil enforcement action involving the operation of an illegal landfill in Ruckersville. The funds, which will be allocated to the Virginia Environmental Emergency Response Fund, will be used to...
WHSV
DEQ hosts public meeting on Luray wastewater discharge permit
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality is hosting an informational community meeting on Thursday night at the Luray Fire Department. It’s in regard to a Virginia Pollutant Discharge Elimination System Permit request from the new Luray RV Resort and Campground for the Shenandoah River. If...
WHSV
988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline sees major increase in call volume in first six months
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It has been six months since the National Suicide Prevention line changed its hotline from 10 digits to three. Since then, the number of calls and chats has significantly increased. Local health experts said it’s a good thing people are beginning to feel comfortable talking about...
theriver953.com
News Maker Lenny Millholand on the 9 P.M. Routine
At least once a month we check in with Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholand in our news maker segments. News makers are sponsored by Warren County Together We are Community. What is top of mind for Sheriff Millholland is the 9 P.M. Routine. The 9 P.M. Routine is a reminder...
WHSV
COVID-19 still lingering since first U.S. case three years ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Three years have past since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in the United States. Virginia has come a long way, but Central Shenandoah Health District says there has still never been a time that the curve was completely flattened. Coronavirus is nowhere near gone with most...
WHSV
Wreck closes exit ramp near Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A crash caused delays and a closure on Interstate 81 near Harrisonburg early Wednesday afternoon. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, (VDOT) a tractor trailer crash had closed the south-bound ramp at MM 243, and is slowing down traffic for all traffic heading south on the highway.
