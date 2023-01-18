ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

WHSV

Prayer vigil celebrates hope in Waynesboro YMCA’s restored mural

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The once defaced mural at the Waynesboro Family YMCA has been restored to its original beauty. Many gathered Saturday afternoon for a prayer vigil to show what the community is all about. “It’s indicative of what we are here in Waynesboro. We are a close community,...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

VSP: 1 dead after early Saturday morning crash

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police say one person is dead after a single-car crash in Augusta County early Saturday morning. They said a Ford Explorer was traveling on Hildebrand Circle when it ran off the road and into a tree. Officials say this is all the information...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

End the crazy car chaos on Route 340 North

On December 29, a serious auto accident on Route 340 N at Pass Run Road resulted in one individual trapped and airlifted for medical care. That comes just three months after a crash on 340 N near Compton Hollow Road involving five cars that killed two people. On December 23, 2021, a crash at Brown Lane was serious enough for air transport to be on standby. And in the first two weeks of January, there were several accidents along this stretch that caused injury and damage, along with blocked lanes.
LURAY, VA
cbs19news

Fire crews respond to situation at Fontaine Research Park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- A University of Virginia Emergency Management tweet said there were fire crews investigating a situation at the Fontaine Research Park on Wednesday. The tweet was sent out around 5 p.m. No fire or smoke was visible, but the message urged people to avoid the area...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Virginia National Guard soldiers receive Governor’s National Service Medal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia National Guard soldiers that served overseas in the Horn of Africa for 11 months received the Governor’s National Service Medal this weekend. A medal ceremony honoring more than 120 men in Charlottesville took place alongside ceremonies in Lynchburg and Suffolk. “We primarily provided security...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Bird Flu case confirmed in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has confirmed a highly pathogenic avian influenza case in a commercial turkey flock in Rockingham County. It’s the first commercial case recorded in Virginia since a nationwide outbreak began last year. A commercial flock of...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WHSV

SWAT Team executes warrants in Stuarts Draft

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A search and arrest warrant was executed in Stuarts Draft Thursday afternoon, according to a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. (ACSO) According to the ACSO, they were contacted by the Danville Police Department about a malicious wounding case that happened in...
STUARTS DRAFT, VA
theriver953.com

FRPD reports the search for a suspect

The Front Royal Police Department (FRPD) reports the search for Xavier Davonne Roy. Roy has been known to frequent the South Shenandoah Avenue Kendrick Lane area of Front Royal. Roy is a black male standing 5 feet 9inches tall with brown hair and eyes. A picture of Roy is found...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
cbs19news

Fatal car crash in Scottsville kills driver

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County Police Department and Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to a fatal car crash early Saturday morning in Scottsville. According to a statement from the ACPD, police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash at 2:50 a.m. on the 5500 block of Rolling Road in Scottsville.
SCOTTSVILLE, VA
WHSV

Elkton working to make downtown a historic district

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Elkton is working to make its downtown area a historic district. Thursday night, community members got to hear about the process of becoming a historic district and what it would mean for the town. The town is working with the Virginia Department of...
ELKTON, VA
WHSV

DEQ hosts public meeting on Luray wastewater discharge permit

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality is hosting an informational community meeting on Thursday night at the Luray Fire Department. It’s in regard to a Virginia Pollutant Discharge Elimination System Permit request from the new Luray RV Resort and Campground for the Shenandoah River. If...
LURAY, VA
theriver953.com

News Maker Lenny Millholand on the 9 P.M. Routine

At least once a month we check in with Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholand in our news maker segments. News makers are sponsored by Warren County Together We are Community. What is top of mind for Sheriff Millholland is the 9 P.M. Routine. The 9 P.M. Routine is a reminder...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
WHSV

COVID-19 still lingering since first U.S. case three years ago

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Three years have past since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in the United States. Virginia has come a long way, but Central Shenandoah Health District says there has still never been a time that the curve was completely flattened. Coronavirus is nowhere near gone with most...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Wreck closes exit ramp near Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A crash caused delays and a closure on Interstate 81 near Harrisonburg early Wednesday afternoon. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, (VDOT) a tractor trailer crash had closed the south-bound ramp at MM 243, and is slowing down traffic for all traffic heading south on the highway.
HARRISONBURG, VA

