Read full article on original website
Related
wbkb11.com
Mid Michigan College and My Michigan Health are Teaming Up for New Program
Autumn Matthews, The Administrative Specialist: Workforce and Economic Development for Mid Michigan College, said, “The phlebotomy training is a nine week program; it’s a 193 hours total. So there is classroom lecture experience, along with a simulated lab, and also incorporated in the program is an externship.” She said, “Students get lectures, they have lab experience, and then they have an externship where they are placed right at the hospital, and they work with the lab staff for three weeks and gain essentially on the job skills.”
wbkb11.com
Film Festival Expects to Boost Downtown Business
The Thunder Bay International Film Festival is coming to Alpena once again for the first time in a couple years due to the pandemic. People will finally be allowed to view the films in person once again. In between the festival, people are going to go downtown for various reasons....
Abandoned, Decades-Old Cabin in the Woods: Mio, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The town of Mio sits smack dab in the center of Oscoda County, thirty-two miles east of Grayling on M-32. It's surrounded by beautiful forests, plenty of campgrounds, and the Au Sable River. According to those who have moved there, it's one of Michigan's best places to live.
wbkb11.com
Marceau and Meinhardt Each Record Hat Trick in Wildcat Win
ALPENA, MI- The train just keeps on rolling for Alpena Hockey. After their most impressive weekend of the season the Wildcats returned home to a capacity crowd at Northern Lights Arena and rolled to a 8-0 victory over Big North Conference rival Petoskey. Senior Captain Anden Marceau led the way...
wbkb11.com
Posen’s Ella Szatkowski Scores her 1000th Point
POSEN, MI- If scoring 1,000 points was easy, they would not make a big deal about it. So when Posen Junior Ella Szatkowski converted a layup for her 1,000th career point, the game rightfully took pause. The 58-28 win over Hale was simply a side note to what was a...
Comments / 0