Genesee County, MI

Four arrested in Operation G.H.O.S.T. child sex sting

By Shamir Owens
 3 days ago

EATON COUNTY., Mich. (WLNS) – Operation G.H.O.S.T., or the “Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team” is a group with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office that aims to combat criminal sexual activity.

Operation G.H.O.S.T. helped put four men behind bars who are accused of attempting to meet up with an underage minor.

“If they would not have been caught, they would not have stopped,” Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said.

The four men are Jerry Fullilove of Jackson, Decines Martin, Gregory Stewart, and Craig Jackson from Lansing.

According to the sheriff, the men arranged to meet with a minor at a motel for sexual purposes but little did they know, it was a trap.

“This is the creepy white van these days. It’s our phones. The sheriff has taken his investigators and we have chatted with these individuals and working with the prosecutor’s office, we put out the offer and they are well aware that this is an under-aged individual, there is an agreement of money and they still take the efforts to come to a specific location to have sex with what they believe is a real individual,” Swanson said.

Sheriff Swanson and his staff started Operation G.H.O.S.T. and have worked with many sheriff’s offices throughout the state.

This time, the team partnered with Eaton County.

“We are proactively seeking out these criminal predators and arresting them before they can do harm to our children. We are now trained and will conduct future similar operations to combat these horrific crimes,” Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich said.

Sheriff Swanson said Operation G.H.O.S.T. has a proven playbook and that parents need to monitor what their kids are doing online.

“We’ve never done an operation that’s had less than 100 people that we’ve chatted. You’ve got to be involved it is happening everywhere,” he said.

All of the suspects face a variety of charges that could put them behind bars for several years.

Sheriff Swanson also said that getting just one of these predators off the street saves the lives of 25 future victims.

The full charges for the men are as follows:

  • Jerry Jabbar Fullilove
    • Prostitution engaging the services of a minor
    • Children-accosting a child for immoral purposes.
  • Decines Ryan Martin
    • Using a computer to commit a crime
    • Attempted criminal sexual conduct in the 3rd degree
  • Gregory Malcom Stewart
    • Accosting a child for immoral purposes
  • Craig Scott Jackson
    • Using a computer to commit a crime
    • Attempted criminal sexual conduct in the 3rd degree
