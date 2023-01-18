ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

Coroner identifies man killed in Richland County shooting

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Coroner has identified the person killed in a homicide in Ridgeville on Highway 78 on Jan. 19. D'Angelo Smith, 46, of Ridgeville, was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner at 7:02 p.m. The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is investigating the...
RIDGEVILLE, SC
Man arrested and charged for murder on Hwy 78 Thursday: DCSO

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV — Dorchester County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man who allegedly murdered someone on Highway 78 on Thursday, Jan. 19. DCSO reports deputies responded to 419 Highway 78. Once arrived, deputies saw one person receiving CPR and declared them dead at the scene. Elup Jones has...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
Murder of Johns Island man remains unsolved 7 years later

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — It's been seven years since 35-year-old Jason Edward Arion was found murdered in his bed. Charleston County Deputies say an out-of-state caller requested a welfare check on Arion's home. When deputies arrived at Arion's home, the front door was unlocked. CCSO says no suspects...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
SCHP: Child hit by car while biking on Nexton Parkway Ext.

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating Wednesday after a child was hit while riding a bike in Summerville. According to SCHP, the juvenile was riding along the Nexton Parkway Extension near Cane Bay Boulevard around 4:20 p.m. The juvenile was traveling north on...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Park West Track renovations extended due to people jumping fence

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The Mount Pleasant Recreation Department reminds the public the Park West Track is closed for renovations. The upgrade will take longer and cost more to fix damage from people jumping the fence to use the track. Mt. Pleasant Recreation Department says to please respect...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
Shots fired into home and car in Georgetown: Report

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — It's the second time deputies say the same Georgetown home has been shot at this month. GCSO reported shots fired into an occupied home and a moving vehicle Thursday, Jan. 19. Deputies say the bullets struck the same house on Lot Drive around 10...
GEORGETOWN, SC
Fire breaks out at Solmax warehouse in Williamsburg County

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Williamsburg County Fire Department responded to a large fire at the Solmax warehouse the morning of Jan. 21. At 2:19 a.m., the fire department announced units were operating at a commercial fire at the manufacturer's warehouse just outside of Kingstree. Over 100 large rolls of plastic were burning outside the main storage facility and there were several fires inside the storage facility.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
Photos: Murdaugh filing provides new details about murders

The legal team for disbarred attorney and accused murderer Alex Murdaugh is providing more insight into the night that his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul were killed at their Colleton County property. Photos: Murdaugh filing provides new details about …. The legal team for disbarred attorney and accused murderer...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Fires burn at Williamsburg Co. manufacturing facility; officials investigating

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an early morning fire that burned inside and outside of a manufacturing facility in Williamsburg County. Fire crews were dispatched to a commercial fire at SolMax manufacturing off Eastland Avenue near Kingstree around 2:00 a.m. Saturday. Capt. Horton with the Williamsburg County Fire Department said more than […]
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
I-26 middle lane reopens after crash near Exit 209

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Thursday morning crash is causing delays for eastbound motorists on I-26 in North Charleston. The crash occurred just after 6:45 a.m. at mile marker 209, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation. This is located near the Ashley Phosphate Road interchange. The...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
New Topgolf location opens in South Carolina

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Topgolf, the popular golf entertainment leader, opened a new venue Friday in South Carolina. Topgolf opened its 87th location in North Charleston just outside the Tanger Outlets on International Boulevard. The new location, located near the Charleston Area Convention Center, has 72 climate-controlled hitting bays on two levels with interactive […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Man shot at officers while barricaded in South Carolina hotel room, police say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A 34-year-old Charleston man is facing several charges after authorities say he barricaded himself inside a West Columbia hotel room during a domestic dispute before shooting at law enforcement officials. West Columbia police responded to the Hilton Garden Inn off McSwain Drive Tuesday afternoon to investigate a report of domestic violence. […]
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
Sumter Coroner identifies US Hwy 15 vehicle collision victim

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker says 35 year-old Eduardo Rivera is the individual who died from a result of a single vehicle collision on US Hwy 15 North just south of Browntown Road in Sumter County. Authorities say the fatal accident occurred before 4 a.m. on...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC

