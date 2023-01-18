Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies man killed in Richland County shooting
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Coroner has identified the person killed in a homicide in Ridgeville on Highway 78 on Jan. 19. D'Angelo Smith, 46, of Ridgeville, was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner at 7:02 p.m. The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is investigating the...
abcnews4.com
abcnews4.com
Road closure list in Charleston due to flooding
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Roads in Charleston have been closed by CPD due to flooding. CPD asks drivers to use caution and avoid driving through deep-standing water.
live5news.com
Facility to add gates at main entrances after hit and run, Live 5 investigation
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Changes are coming to a state-run facility after one of its residents was able to escape and was then struck by a car. Documents show that the Coastal Regional Center approved a $49,950 purchase to build gates at its two front entrances off of Miles Jamison Road.
abcnews4.com
Car crashes into utility pole on Cypress Campground Road in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a crash between a car and utility pole in Berkeley County Thursday morning. The collision scene is on Cypress Campground Road and Rabon Run, approximately six miles east of Ridgeville. There's no word on...
abcnews4.com
Murder of Johns Island man remains unsolved 7 years later
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — It's been seven years since 35-year-old Jason Edward Arion was found murdered in his bed. Charleston County Deputies say an out-of-state caller requested a welfare check on Arion's home. When deputies arrived at Arion's home, the front door was unlocked. CCSO says no suspects...
counton2.com
SCHP: Child hit by car while biking on Nexton Parkway Ext.
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating Wednesday after a child was hit while riding a bike in Summerville. According to SCHP, the juvenile was riding along the Nexton Parkway Extension near Cane Bay Boulevard around 4:20 p.m. The juvenile was traveling north on...
abcnews4.com
Park West Track renovations extended due to people jumping fence
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The Mount Pleasant Recreation Department reminds the public the Park West Track is closed for renovations. The upgrade will take longer and cost more to fix damage from people jumping the fence to use the track. Mt. Pleasant Recreation Department says to please respect...
abcnews4.com
Shots fired into home and car in Georgetown: Report
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — It's the second time deputies say the same Georgetown home has been shot at this month. GCSO reported shots fired into an occupied home and a moving vehicle Thursday, Jan. 19. Deputies say the bullets struck the same house on Lot Drive around 10...
counton2.com
abcnews4.com
Fire breaks out at Solmax warehouse in Williamsburg County
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Williamsburg County Fire Department responded to a large fire at the Solmax warehouse the morning of Jan. 21. At 2:19 a.m., the fire department announced units were operating at a commercial fire at the manufacturer's warehouse just outside of Kingstree. Over 100 large rolls of plastic were burning outside the main storage facility and there were several fires inside the storage facility.
abcnews4.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-26 EB crash at Hwy 17A closes 1 lane in Berkeley County
BERKELEY CO, S.C. (WCIV) — At least one lane is closed on I-26 eastbound at Highway 17A in Berkeley County after a crash. There are no reported injuries yet. Traffic is moving very slowly on the highway.
wspa.com
Photos: Murdaugh filing provides new details about murders
The legal team for disbarred attorney and accused murderer Alex Murdaugh is providing more insight into the night that his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul were killed at their Colleton County property. Photos: Murdaugh filing provides new details about …. The legal team for disbarred attorney and accused murderer...
Fires burn at Williamsburg Co. manufacturing facility; officials investigating
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an early morning fire that burned inside and outside of a manufacturing facility in Williamsburg County. Fire crews were dispatched to a commercial fire at SolMax manufacturing off Eastland Avenue near Kingstree around 2:00 a.m. Saturday. Capt. Horton with the Williamsburg County Fire Department said more than […]
counton2.com
I-26 middle lane reopens after crash near Exit 209
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Thursday morning crash is causing delays for eastbound motorists on I-26 in North Charleston. The crash occurred just after 6:45 a.m. at mile marker 209, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation. This is located near the Ashley Phosphate Road interchange. The...
New Topgolf location opens in South Carolina
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Topgolf, the popular golf entertainment leader, opened a new venue Friday in South Carolina. Topgolf opened its 87th location in North Charleston just outside the Tanger Outlets on International Boulevard. The new location, located near the Charleston Area Convention Center, has 72 climate-controlled hitting bays on two levels with interactive […]
Altercation led to lockdown at Joint Base Charleston on Friday afternoon
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon following an altercation between two individuals. Officials with Joint Base Charleston told News 2 the altercation happened in the parking lot of an on-base fitness center, where one of the individuals involved threatened the other with a firearm. No shots were […]
Man shot at officers while barricaded in South Carolina hotel room, police say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A 34-year-old Charleston man is facing several charges after authorities say he barricaded himself inside a West Columbia hotel room during a domestic dispute before shooting at law enforcement officials. West Columbia police responded to the Hilton Garden Inn off McSwain Drive Tuesday afternoon to investigate a report of domestic violence. […]
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Coroner identifies US Hwy 15 vehicle collision victim
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker says 35 year-old Eduardo Rivera is the individual who died from a result of a single vehicle collision on US Hwy 15 North just south of Browntown Road in Sumter County. Authorities say the fatal accident occurred before 4 a.m. on...
