The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millions
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Knoxville
insideofknoxville.com
Two Downtown Structures Change Hands; Improvements Planned
The Cazana family has purchased two downtown structures, an office building and a parking garage, with plans to make improvements to each. Interestingly, the buildings were previously owned by the group, but sold. I spoke with Nick Cazana to learn the background for the decision and plans for each property.
WATE
New Owner for Downtown Buildings
Some changes are coming to a few buildings in Downtown Knoxville that are under new ownership. Some changes are coming to a few buildings in Downtown Knoxville that are under new ownership. Good Morning Tennessee 10 a.m. Good Morning Tennessee 7 a.m. Good Morning Tennessee 6 a.m. Good Morning Tennessee...
Blount Co. nonprofit working to make more people homeowners, building houses they can afford
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — For the first time in around four years, the Foothills Community Development Corporation is building affordable homes in Blount County. This comes at a time when high prices are making it especially tough for people to think about buying a home. The average family in...
Knoxville highway bypass proposal to alleviate traffic gaining support
The Knox County Commission has passed a resolution to encourage the Tennessee Department of Transportation to consider constructing a highway bypass around Knoxville to help reduce traffic congestion.
Greenworks expands manufacturing facility in Morristown
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — A company that builds battery-operated, zero-emission outdoor power equipment is expanding its Commercial Center of Excellence for Manufacturing and Engineering in Morristown on Friday. Greenworks said the facility's expansion cost around $25 million. In a release, the company said it will focus on manufacturing commercial and...
WBIR
Oak Ridge to work on siren maintenance
You may hear sirens in Oak Ridge next week. Preventative maintenance will be done on the warning sirens on Monday.
Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant during health inspection
The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at a Cali-Mex-style restaurant in East Knox County.
wvlt.tv
TDOT: Small plane makes emergency landing on I-40 East
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A small plane made an emergency landing on the interstate, causing congestion in Knox County Saturday afternoon. Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi said the plane made the landing on I-40 East near the Papermill Drive exit. The TDOT Smartway map stated the “disabled vehicle”...
WYSH AM 1380
LaFollette Utilities Board announces planned water outage for Jan. 24
The La Follette Utilities Board (LUB) wants customers to know that there will be a scheduled water outage for Tuesday, January 24th, from 8 am until 5 pm. LUB crews, along with a third-party construction company, will have the water service off at Cawood Drive, next to the Speedwell Post Office, up to the Speedwell Volunteer Fire Department on Highway 63.
Magnolia Ave crash causes family, kids to lose housing at nonprofit
A family and some children are without a place to live after a drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue killed one person and left two children injured.
WDEF
Commissioners Propose Knoxville Highway Bypass
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WDEF) — Knox County commissioners are proposing a new highway bypass around Knoxville. Knox County Commissioner Larsen Jay stated that the highway would help alleviate the continually increasing traffic in the area. The Commission of Knox County created a resolution encouraging the Tennessee Department of Transportation and...
WBIR
Affordable homes coming to Blount Co.
A non-profit is building affordable homes in Blount Co. It comes at a time when high prices are making it especially tough to think about buying a home.
wvlt.tv
Knox County announces new public health officer
‘It doesn’t matter, it’s my son’ | Community fundraises for student ahead of risky surgery. Beloved student at Heritage High School gets support from his community following a medical diagnosis. As ‘We Back Pat’ week tips off the legacy of Pat Summitt continues. Updated: 5...
East TN wildlife rehab champion Lynne McCoy dies
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — East Tennessee lost a champion of wildlife rehabilitation on Friday. Lynne McCoy's family said she died of cancer. "Mom truly believed that our world is a huge tapestry and each life is a thread woven through it……. Oh what a magnificent journey her thread took her on as it intertwined with so many others within this tapestry! She can now spread her wings and soar amongst all God’s creatures!"
WBIR
Plane landed on I-640 two years ago
In September of 2020, a plane took off from Sky Ranch Airport near Alcoa Highway. It was on the way to Island Home Airport in South Knoxville when it ran out of gas.
Suspect sought after $2,500 fraudulent purchase at West Town Mall
The Knoxville Police Department is looking for a man suspected of making a large, fraudulent purchase at West Town Mall.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville ‘free store’ offers items for those in need
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An organization based out of Knoxville will be hosting a free store this month, where people can either donate their extra items or grab something they need. First Aid Collective Knoxville representatives said January’s free store would take place in Montgomery Village Ministry. Those interested can...
WATE
New Knoxville Brewing Company provides more than just beer
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Pennsylvania native has made its way to Knoxville. Voodoo Brewing Company is joining the brewery scene, but if beer isn’t a go-to, they also have a drink menu full of wine, cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages. It’s a social scene that’s meant to offer...
wvlt.tv
Missing in Knoxville: How KPD is working to find teens
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the United States every year 600,000 people are declared missing, according to The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, NamUS, a database that has a list of every single missing person in the entire United States. More than 4,000 unidentified bodies are discovered each year...
WATE
Two charged in deadly Magnolia Ave. crash
Two people were charged on Tuesday after Knoxville Police say a drag race on Magnolia Avenue led to a collision with a third vehicle, killing that driver and critically injuring a 5-year-old and an 11-year old. Two charged in deadly Magnolia Ave. crash. Two people were charged on Tuesday after...
WBIR
