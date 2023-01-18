SAYREVILLE – Sen. Joe Vitale (D-19th Dist.) is urging New Jerseyans to sign up for a 2023 health insurance plan through the state’s health insurance marketplace, Get Covered New Jersey. With just days left in the Open Enrollment Period, Vitale is urging residents in need of health coverage to review their options and sign up. Open Enrollment for 2023 health insurance ends January 31. “I am pleased that residents across the state continue to take advantage of Get Covered New Jersey,” said Vitale, chair of the Senate Health, Human Services and Senior Citizens Committee. “But time is running out for residents without coverage through an...

