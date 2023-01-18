ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillipsburg, NJ

NJ.com

Fast start puts Nottingham over Bordentown - Boys basketball recap

Joe Lemly led five players in double figures with his 15 points, including three 3-pointers, as Nottingham won, 78-50, over Bordentown in Hamilton. Jahmere Miller and Dom Raymond added 14 points apiece while Terrence (TJ) Keese and JP Dickerson each put in 10 points for Nottingham (11-4), which opened with a 23-2 run and led 40-19 at the half.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Brick Memorial defeats Manalapan - Girls basketball recap

Gianna Livio scored seven points to lead Brick Memorial past Manalapan 33-29 in Brick. Falling behind 8-4 at the end of the first quarter, Brick Memorial (5-10) jumped ahead in the second and led 18-17 at halftime. Brick Memorial was also able to do enough in the second half outscoring Manalapan 15-12.
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

PHOTOS: Union County wrestling tournament, Jan. 21, 2023

It’s one of the biggest county wrestling tournament weekends of the year and Union County is right in the mix. Check out some pictures from Saturday’s tournament. Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Seneca defeats West Deptford - Girls basketball recap

Kristen Mellon scored 16 points to propel Seneca over West Deptford 42-38 in Westville. Seneca (4-9) finished the third quarter up 24-23 before doing enough in the fourth to capture the four-point win. The two teams were tied at 10 at the end of the first before Seneca took a 21-19 lead into halftime.
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Memorial defeats BelovED Charter - Girls basketball recap

Elaine Alcantara tallied 10 points and seven rebounds to lift Memorial over BelovED Charter 31-16 in Jersey City. Memorial (11-5) sported an 8-6 lead at halftime before pulling away in the second half outscoring BelovED Charter 23-10. Memorial also held BelovED Charter (4-7) to single digits each quarter. Kalis Bullock...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Becton defeats Cliffside Park - Girls basketball recap

Katie Reiner posted 30 points and eight rebounds to lead Becton over Cliffside Park 65-40 in East Rutherford. Reiner also sunk seven 3-pointers. Becton (10-4) jumped out to a 21-13 lead in the first quarter before going up by 19 points at halftime. Becton continued to roll in the second half outscoring Cliffside Park 29-23.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Wrestling: Kiley earns 100th coaching win as Brick Memorial takes down Johnson

Mike Kiley earned his 100th career coaching victory as Brick Memorial rolled to a 42-23 win over Johnson, in Clark. Kiley, who placed twice in the Region 6 tournament at 171 pounds and three times at the District 26 tournament competing for the Mustangs between 2006 and 2009, earned the coaching milestone in just his seventh year at the helm of the program. Kiley became the fifth coach in Brick Memorial history when he took the reigns over from Mike Denver in 2016.
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

Hoboken over Clifton - Girls basketball recap

Eandra Gutierrez made four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points for Hoboken in a 43-30 victory over Clifton in Hoboken. Emma Conway added nine points for Hoboken (8-4).
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

Princeton over Princeton Day - Boys basketball recap

Jahan Owise scored 17 points as Princeton defeated Princeton Day, 50-46, in Princeton. Jihad Wilder added 14 points and Ryan Guy chipped in eight for Princeton (5-7), which trailed by five at halftime, but came out of the break with a 14-3 run to pull ahead. Jaden Hall paced Princeton...
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Union Catholic over Scotch Plains-Fanwood in OT - Girls basketball recap

Amaia Onque-Shabazz tallied a 16-point, 14-rebound double-double as Union Catholic defeated Scotch Plains-Fanwood 66-61 in overtime at Union Catholic High School in Scotch Plains. Gabrielle Ziegenbalg had 16 points and four rebounds as well with Kayla Duncan adding 13 points, four rebounds and eight assists. Amanda Baylock led Scotch Plains-Fanwood...
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
NJ.com

