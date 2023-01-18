Read full article on original website
Luke Geleta, No. 9 Phillipsburg wrestlers pin down dominance of Easton (PA)
Phillipsburg, thanks to an award-winning star turn by sophomore Luke Geleta, some savvy strategy from head coach Brad Gentzle and his staff, and a powerful performance at the upperweights, had just defeated Easton 33-23 on Saturday night in front an SRO crowd at the Red Rovers’ 25th Street Gym.
Wrestling: No. 17 Cranford stays clutch in finals to earn historic Union County title
When the Cranford wrestling team walked into Kean University’s Harwood Arena to compete in the Union County Tournament, every one of their athletes was fully aware that they were on the cusp of making history. Another team title for the defending champion Cougars would give them their eighth straight....
Girls basketball - Union City holds off late rally from No. 19 Teaneck
Jaylyn Orefice’s 21 points led all scorers, and it propelled Union City to a 47-45 victory over Teaneck - No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20 - in Union City. The 8-5 Soaring Eagles, who also got 12 points by Jaida Guerra, fended off a furious 20-8 fourth quarter rally by the Highwaywomen to win by a bucket.
Fast start puts Nottingham over Bordentown - Boys basketball recap
Joe Lemly led five players in double figures with his 15 points, including three 3-pointers, as Nottingham won, 78-50, over Bordentown in Hamilton. Jahmere Miller and Dom Raymond added 14 points apiece while Terrence (TJ) Keese and JP Dickerson each put in 10 points for Nottingham (11-4), which opened with a 23-2 run and led 40-19 at the half.
Brick Memorial defeats Manalapan - Girls basketball recap
Gianna Livio scored seven points to lead Brick Memorial past Manalapan 33-29 in Brick. Falling behind 8-4 at the end of the first quarter, Brick Memorial (5-10) jumped ahead in the second and led 18-17 at halftime. Brick Memorial was also able to do enough in the second half outscoring Manalapan 15-12.
Speights scores 25 to lead Roselle Park past Gov. Livingston - Boys basketball recap
Jaiven Speights scored 25 points, lifting Roselle Park to a 44-41 victory over Gov. Livingston in Roselle Park. Djibril Ndiaye added seven points for Roselle Park (5-10), which rallied back from five down to close the game on an 18-10 fourth quarter run. Alex Micca scored 18 points for Gov....
PHOTOS: Union County wrestling tournament, Jan. 21, 2023
It’s one of the biggest county wrestling tournament weekends of the year and Union County is right in the mix. Check out some pictures from Saturday’s tournament. Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives.
Wrestling: Semifinal-round pairings for 2023 George Jockish Bergen County Tournament
We’re through the semifinals at the “Tournament of Champions” at the George Jockish Bergen County Tournament at Rockland Community College in Suffern (NY). It has been for the most part chalky despite the new format, but a 14 seed has made it through as has a 13 seed. The top seed at 126 in New Milford sophomore Jerzey Ryan also took a fall.
Times boys hoops notes, Week 5: last two unbeaten teams fall on fateful weekend
Just one week after the final area girls basketball team fell from the unbeaten ranks, the last two undefeated area boys teams lost within 18 hours of each other on a wild weekend of action. Many Mercer County fans were hoping that the Colonial Valley Conference contest between Trenton and...
Seneca defeats West Deptford - Girls basketball recap
Kristen Mellon scored 16 points to propel Seneca over West Deptford 42-38 in Westville. Seneca (4-9) finished the third quarter up 24-23 before doing enough in the fourth to capture the four-point win. The two teams were tied at 10 at the end of the first before Seneca took a 21-19 lead into halftime.
Memorial defeats BelovED Charter - Girls basketball recap
Elaine Alcantara tallied 10 points and seven rebounds to lift Memorial over BelovED Charter 31-16 in Jersey City. Memorial (11-5) sported an 8-6 lead at halftime before pulling away in the second half outscoring BelovED Charter 23-10. Memorial also held BelovED Charter (4-7) to single digits each quarter. Kalis Bullock...
Becton defeats Cliffside Park - Girls basketball recap
Katie Reiner posted 30 points and eight rebounds to lead Becton over Cliffside Park 65-40 in East Rutherford. Reiner also sunk seven 3-pointers. Becton (10-4) jumped out to a 21-13 lead in the first quarter before going up by 19 points at halftime. Becton continued to roll in the second half outscoring Cliffside Park 29-23.
Wrestling: Kiley earns 100th coaching win as Brick Memorial takes down Johnson
Mike Kiley earned his 100th career coaching victory as Brick Memorial rolled to a 42-23 win over Johnson, in Clark. Kiley, who placed twice in the Region 6 tournament at 171 pounds and three times at the District 26 tournament competing for the Mustangs between 2006 and 2009, earned the coaching milestone in just his seventh year at the helm of the program. Kiley became the fifth coach in Brick Memorial history when he took the reigns over from Mike Denver in 2016.
Edison edges out South Plainfield - Girls basketball recap
Ghelsey Go scored 18 points as Edison defeated South Plainfield 58-54 in South Plainfield. The game was tied at 32 at the half, but Edison (14-2) went on a 15-6 run in the third quarter to take a 47-38 lead and held on depsite a 16-11 run from South Plainfield in the fourth.
Hoboken over Clifton - Girls basketball recap
Eandra Gutierrez made four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points for Hoboken in a 43-30 victory over Clifton in Hoboken. Emma Conway added nine points for Hoboken (8-4). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Princeton over Princeton Day - Boys basketball recap
Jahan Owise scored 17 points as Princeton defeated Princeton Day, 50-46, in Princeton. Jihad Wilder added 14 points and Ryan Guy chipped in eight for Princeton (5-7), which trailed by five at halftime, but came out of the break with a 14-3 run to pull ahead. Jaden Hall paced Princeton...
Boys basketball: Teaneck tops No. 16 Paterson Eastside - Teaneck Classic Showcase
Tyler Tejada posted a double-double with 24 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks as Teaneck defeated Paterson Eastside, No. 16 in NJ.com’s Top 20, 68-62 in the Teaneck Classic Showcase in Teaneck. Keith Mcknight also had 17 points and six rebounds with Jarrell Harmitt tallying nine points, seven rebounds...
Union Catholic over Scotch Plains-Fanwood in OT - Girls basketball recap
Amaia Onque-Shabazz tallied a 16-point, 14-rebound double-double as Union Catholic defeated Scotch Plains-Fanwood 66-61 in overtime at Union Catholic High School in Scotch Plains. Gabrielle Ziegenbalg had 16 points and four rebounds as well with Kayla Duncan adding 13 points, four rebounds and eight assists. Amanda Baylock led Scotch Plains-Fanwood...
No. 1 Roselle Cath. rides ‘D’ and spark of Mgbako, Wilcher to overpower St. Rose
Roselle Catholic head coach Dave Boff has seen a few games this season where his star-studded lineup has placed so much faith in its ability to score that commitment at the defensive end was regarded as more of a secondary concern. Saturday was not one of those games.
Boys basketball: Paterson Kennedy tops Dwight-Englewood - Teaneck Classic Showcase
Z’yaire Simmons posted a double-double for Paterson Kennedy with 16 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and three steals as it defeated Dwight-Englewood 50-44 in the Teaneck Classic Showcase in Teaneck. Paterson Kennedy (5-7) trailed 19-14 at the half, but outscored Dwight-Englewood 36-25 including a 22-12 run in...
