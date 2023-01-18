ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Those living around scene of shooting urged to ‘Take Back the Block’

By Reegan Domagala, Iris St. Meran
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iYJsb_0kJMOmNA00

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was the president of her sixth-grade class, a good student and she loved to dance.

11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz dead, 19-year-old wounded in double shooting in Syracuse

Now she is part of a list no parent wants their child to be on – children who died as a result of gun violence in Syracuse.

“I’m tired of it,” says Bishop Dr. H. Bernard Alex, Pastor at Victory Temple Fellowship Church. “When is it going to stop?”

The sixth grader was headed to her grandmother’s after buying a gallon of milk from the corner store.

Syracuse District grieves loss of sixth grader, remembers Brexialee for her smile

She was killed on the day the nation honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., near the street and across from the school named after him.

“Knowing that all three of those converged together: the street, the school, the day. I see it as almost a divine call to action.”

Alex

Part of that action includes neighbors “Taking Back the Block,” but what does that mean?

“If I see them coming in and out. If I see it happening, I am going to tell. That’s a bold step. I know. I’m not there, but that is what it is going to take. Them and then the next neighbor.”

Alex

A day after she was killed, a volunteer with OG’s Against Violence stood on the corner to keep a lookout for the community and Brexialee’s family.

“To wake this community up, this neighborhood and let everybody know that it’s time to break the chain,” says Tyrone Mulligan, volunteer for OG’s Against Violence.

Alex says that’s what it’s going to take, but it needs to be more than just Tyrone, it’s on all of us.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYR NewsChannel 9

21-year-old Syracuse woman shot in the leg off Oakwood Ave

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police responded to a report of a shooting with injuries on Saturday, January 21 around 12:43 p.m. at Grape Terrace off Oakwood Ave. The Syracuse Police Department responded to the reported shooting at 131 Grape Terrace, and at the same time, received information that the victim was in a private […]
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Late night shooting on South Ave with injuries

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 10:12 p.m. on Friday, January 20, Syracuse Police Department went to 303 South Avenue for a reported shooting with injuries. Briefly after, a walk-in shooting was called in by Crouse Hospital staff. Responding officers located a victim in the Crouse emergency room, according to SPD.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse man struck woman and pointed gun at her

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 19-year-old Keelan McLaurin of Syracuse struck a victim in the face and then pointed a black handgun on her and threatened to shoot her. Back on Thursday January 19, around 5:52 p.m., Syracuse Police Officers went to 243 Grumbach Avenue in regard to a suspicious person with a weapon complaint.
SYRACUSE, NY
Source Money

Lillian Cooper Apt Utica New York Can't Stay out of Headlines After Another Resident Arrested with Assault Weapon.

On Jan 19th a resident of Lillian Cooper apartments was taken into custody after he was apprehended with a shotgun. Mr. Julius Brown who is currently in Oneida County Sheriff's department is a felon and is not legally allowed to carry any sort of firearm. On Aug. 22nd of 2022, Mr. Brown made headlines for the stabbing of 2 residents at Lillian Cooper Apartments. During the altercation, Brown happen to have cut two of his neighbors at the time. Neighbors say the building is becoming too violent. This is the 4th incident this year that involves the residential building located in the downtown area.
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Suspect resists arrest with Syracuse police, grabs officer’s taser

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police officers were sent to Alodi Apartments Lodi Street for a physical domestic complaint on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 5:31 p.m. Once arrived, officers met with the female victim. They then learned that the suspect, 56-year-old Carlton Lewis of Syracuse, had committed crimes against the victim, and was presumably her domestic partner, according to SPD.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Police called on Baldwinsville dad involved in apparent murder-suicide twice before: Why no arrests?

Baldwinsville, N.Y. — A father who appears to have killed his 14-year-old daughter and then himself had two previous run-ins with the law but was not arrested either time. Christopher Wood, 51, was found dead Friday morning in a bedroom of his home at 6 Triangle Place in Baldwinsville with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, law enforcement officials said at a news conference.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse church to honor Brexialee at Sunday mass

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The community is still grieving the loss of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz who was shot and killed Monday night. She was feet from her home after going to the corner store to get a gallon of milk for her family.  To help her family and the community, Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church is […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Newsmakers: Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As Syracuse Police work to find out who shot and killed 11-year-old Brexialle Torres-Ortiz, Police Chief Joe Cecile sat down with NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan to discuss the case and the ongoing violence plaguing the City of Syracuse. You can watch the full broadcast in the video player above.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Liverpool man sentenced to 7 years for possession of nearly 1,000 grams of molly, feds say

Liverpool, N.Y. — A Liverpool man was sentenced to seven years in prison for possessing almost 1,000 grams of eutylone, known as molly, federal prosecutors said Saturday. A New York state trooper found 995.6 grams of the drug while searching Dionel Hall’s SUV during a traffic stop in February 2021 in Madison County, according to a news release by U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York.
LIVERPOOL, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Localsyr.com brings you the day's top stories. Stay up to date with breaking news for all of Central New York.

 https://www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy