ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Millinocket, ME

Comments / 0

Related
wabi.tv

Food And Medicine holds annual meeting, discusses what’s to come

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Food AND Medicine, a nonprofit organization in Brewer, held their annual meeting Saturday. The meeting is both a celebration of the previous year, and a look at what’s to come for the group in their 21st year. Food AND Medicine, or FAM for short, works...
BREWER, ME
wabi.tv

MaineDOT considering expanded public transit from Bangor to Portland

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Transportation is considering new public transit methods between Bangor and Portland. MaineDOT is studying the demand and viability for passenger rail and inter-city bus service. Proposed additions to Amtrak’s Downeaster rail line, which runs from Brunswick to Boston, could include Bangor, Waterville,...
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Canadian company files new proposal for Maine mine

PATTEN, Maine — A Canadian company that was rebuked by Maine regulators over a lack of details in a large-scale mining proposal has filed a new petition to develop a mine outside of Patten. The rezoning proposal dated Thursday was filed by Wolfden Resources, which is seeking a permit...
PATTEN, ME
wabi.tv

Hermon Town Council allocates $6,000 for school library survey

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Hermon town council will spend nearly $6,000 to ask registered voters their thoughts on content standards regarding school library content. The council voted 4-3 to move forward with the survey after extensive deliberation. This comes one week after parents concerned about sexual content in more than...
HERMON, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor Schools unveil new security badge alert system

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor schools are preparing for emergency with a first-in-New England solution. Staff can send out alerts with just three presses of their new security ID badges, or trigger a full lockdown and contact local police and fire with eight presses. It’s part of a new, $409,000...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

UMaine PD searching for stolen campus bear statue

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine Police Department is on the hunt for a stolen bear statue from campus. We’re told they’re investigating two incidents that happened last fall. The first incident on November 20th happened just after midnight. Police say four men were seen on...
ORONO, ME
wabi.tv

Maine Savings Amphitheater adds 2 shows to summer lineup

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Savings Amphitheater announced Friday morning two shows coming this summer. KIDZ BOP is bringing their “Never Stops” tour to the Bangor venue on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Pantera along with Lamb of God with also be preforming in Bangor on Thursday, Sept...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

City of Old Town hosts ‘Fire and Ice’ celebration

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Old Town held it’s first ever Fire and Ice Celebration to raise money for different groups in the community and to remember the ice storm of ‘98. “Saw that as an opportunity to get people together in town in the middle of January have some fun, some food and fire. And hang out and have a good time,” said Director of Economic & Community Development in Old Town E.J. Roach.
OLD TOWN, ME
wabi.tv

It’s ski season at Hermon Mountain Ski Area

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - What do you do with all this snow? Well, with Monday’s storm on the way, and plenty of accumulation this past week, a local winter attraction is making the most of the season. New Hermon Mountain Ski Area is open for business!. Whether you’re a...
HERMON, ME
101.9 The Rock

Winter Blast to Hit Parts of Northern Maine Sunday Night and Monday

After dodging a snowstorm that pummeled southern Maine of Friday, parts of northern and eastern Maine will be dealing with heavy snow, freezing rain and gusty winds on Monday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for sections of Penobscot, Hancock and Washington Counties from late Sunday evening until late Monday evening. Total snow accumulation will likely range from 5 to 9 inches. Forecasters say wind gusts as high as 35 mph could lead to areas of blowing snow, making travel difficult at times.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
wagmtv.com

Bangor Tournament Schedule looks a little different this year

Bangor, Maine (WAGM) - There are some major changes to the Northern Regional Class B, C and D tournament. The Maine Principals’ Association Basketball Committee will now have two eight game days early in the tournament. The changes give some flexibility if a session is postponed because of weather. It also eliminates the Class C teams from playing on back to back days for the semifinals and the finals. The Class B Regionals will now be held on Friday evening and the Class C and D events will be held on Saturday.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Anne Simon returns at critical time for Maine Basketball

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Maine women’s Basketball team is moving into a pivotal part of their season with one of their key leaders back. Anne Simon missed 8 games due to injury but is now returning to form at a critical time. Coming back from an injury is...
ORONO, ME
wabi.tv

Officials remind drivers to clean snow and ice off cars

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Across the state Mainers are going to wake up with a lot in common... snow! This has local authorities issuing a reminder. Clean that snow off your cars. That morning commute gets a lot worse when the snow or ice from the car in front of...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Nokomis’s Townsend signs letter of intent with UMaine Field Hockey

NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - For the high school athlete, there are certain moments that serve as benchmarks throughout a career; like winning a state championship or breaking a school record. Brianna Townsend had a benchmark moment in her field hockey career Thursday, simply by signing her name. After a verbal...
NEWPORT, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy