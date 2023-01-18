ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Controversial truck depot opens in Harlem

By Aliza Chasan
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NYhpJ_0kJMOeJM00

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A controversial truck depot opened in Harlem on Wednesday.

Developer Bruce Teitelbaum originally wanted to build housing on 145th Street near Malcolm X Boulevard. Kristin Richardson Jordan, the councilwoman for the area, objected to his plan. She said the plan would “upzone” the neighborhood and wouldn’t provide affordable housing for residents.

Teitelbaum needed to convince the City Council to rezone the area for his housing plan, but he withdrew the application amid pushback from Richardson Jordan and others, according to the Real Deal . He said he’d build a truck depot instead, which did not require new zoning.

Hochul: NY ‘will cut red tape’ to bring 800,000 more homes to state over next decade

“This is not the result we planned or hoped for on 145th Street,” Teitelbaum said, according to the New York Times . “But without someone who is willing to find common ground and compromise, we have no other viable alternative or choices.”

Richardson Jordan told PIX11 News in late December that she was “disheartened yet unsurprised” about the truck depot. She said the the depot was a “vengeful plan that would increase inequality and blight.”

“Our community has been given the same false choice as many other working-class, black, and brown ones: either give in to gentrification, i.e., get out,  or suffer the consequences and be squeezed out,” she said. “The people nor our office will give in and facilitate either. Another way is indeed possible.”

Both Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul have recently announced plans to bring more housing to New York.

“As the city’s housing shortage continues to exacerbate our affordability crisis, developers and communities must work together to create more housing, especially housing that all New Yorkers can afford,” a spokesperson for Adams said Wednesday when asked about the depot. “ We will continue working with all of our partners on a comprehensive effort to bring much-needed affordable housing to Harlem and every neighborhood in New York City.”

PIX11 has reached out to Teitelbaum several times. He has not yet responded.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York YIMBY

Demolition Underway at 14 Gay Street in Greenwich Village, Manhattan

Demolition is progressing on 14 Gay Street, a landmarked three-story residential building in Greenwich Village, Manhattan. Located in the Greenwich Village Historic District, the 196-year-old structure was deemed at risk of imminent collapse by the city and was ordered to be immediately demolished. The current owner, Nazarian Property Group under the 14 Gay Street LLC, also owns the adjacent 16 Gay Street to the north and purchased both buildings along with three other nearby sites for around $12 million last April. Howard I. Shapiro & Associates is listed as the applicant of record for demolition permits that were recently filed for the property, which is located between Waverly Place and Christopher Street.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Famous peacocks are leaving New York City

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — The birds are ready to fly the coop.  For more than two decades, three peacocks have been residents at the Cathedral of Saint John the Devine on the Upper West Side. Their retirement was announced this week. “Over the years, the Cathedral has cared for the three birds with […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Brooklyn teen sneaker designer gets flood of support

PIX11 News told you about Amira-Dior Traynham-Artis, a 14-year-old from Brooklyn who started her own sneaker line. After PIX11's story, her mom said she received a flood of love on social media and has had meetings to collaborate with known fashion designers and stores. Brooklyn teen sneaker designer gets flood...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 1010 Pacific Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1010 Pacific Street, a nine-story residential building in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Designed by J. Frankl Associates and Studio C Architecture and developed by Naresh Mahangu of NY Building Associates Inc., the structure yields 175 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 53 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $72,000 to $167,570.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches 221 East 117th Street in East Harlem, Manhattan

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 221 East 117th Street, a six-story residential development in Manhattan’s East Harlem neighborhood. Designed by ARC Architecture + Design Studio and developed by Roy Moussaeiff, the new building yields 12 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are four affordable units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $77,143 to $156,130.
MANHATTAN, NY
therealdeal.com

Peter Fine to build 333 units in the Bronx

Put another one on the whiteboard for Peter Fine. The developer plans to build a 15-story multifamily building with 333 units at 1959 Jerome Avenue in the Bronx, replacing a garage and auto body shop. The 285,000-square-foot building will have 29,000 square feet of commercial space and a 43,000-square-foot community...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

NY’s 2nd legal marijuana dispensary days from opening in Manhattan

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — New York’s next dispensary, and the first owned by someone previously criminalized over marijuana, is just days from opening, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday.  Smacked LLC, owned and operated by Roland Conner, will open at 144 Bleecker St. in Manhattan on Tuesday at 10 a.m. The state’s first legal dispensary, […]
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

$9B plunge in NYC commercial real estate sets up brutal political fight over shrinking tax pie

New York City’s golden goose isn’t just losing its feathers, it’s coughing up blood, and the whole structure of government will need to adjust. Per the city Finance Department, the total value of Gotham’s commercial real estate — offices, stores and hotels — is nearly $9 billion short of its most recent high. And it’s likely headed down more, as companies downsize their office footprints and stores across the city close. One of the city’s real-estate giants, Vornado, just got demoted from the S&P 500. As Finance Commissioner Preston Niblack notes, “The decline in office occupancy continues to impact retail stores and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

A lottery opens for 57 apartments for seniors in Sunset Park, Brooklyn

Housing lottery applications are open for 57 newly constructed apartments at 414 63rd St. in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. Only households where at least one member is 62 years of age or older are eligible to apply for this housing lottery. Eligible applicants must also qualify for Section...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Artist and Amtrak unveil giant mural at Penn Station

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — It may be one of the last places you think of when you think of art and design, but Penn Station is in the midst of many improvement projects and art is a part.  Artist Derrick Adams was ready for the challenge. He knows the space as a commuter going between his […]
MANHATTAN, NY
POLITICO

Bragg, Blakeman and the Nassau crime conflict

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg was enjoying a string of wins at the start of his second year in office after spending much of his first clarifying attention-grabbing campaign plans to pull back on prosecutions. He secured the maximum penalty against the Trump Organization for criminal tax fraud this month, just three days after getting a five-month jail sentence for the firm’s former CFO on related charges.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

62K+
Followers
15K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy