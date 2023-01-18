Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Say Goodbye To West Coast Envy: In-N-Out Is Opening Locations In The EastTy D.Nashville, TN
Tennessee Pastors Call Out ReAwaken America Tour for Peddling "Unholy" TheologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Burger Wars: Is Krystal Ready for In-N-Out & Whataburger?Jack BeaversTennessee State
Related
WSMV
Belle Meade Plaza meeting leaves West Nashvillians with questions, ‘outraged’ at city leaders
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hundreds of West Nashville residents attended a meeting at the Montgomery Bell Academy Dining Hall demanding information about the Belle Meade Plaza development project. More than 300 people rushed to the meeting and some told WSMV4 how they were hoping to get answers, but instead, the...
clarksvillenow.com
Convention center moving forward in Clarksville, planned off Ted Crozier Boulevard
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council (EDC) took another step towards getting a convention center in Clarksville at their meeting on Thursday. The board unanimously agreed to move forward with a market study that would indicate how big the facility would need to be...
WKRN
Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic chaos
Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously backed up Friday morning as a long line of vehicles headed to the ReAwaken America Tour at the Global Vision Bible Church. Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic …. Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously...
WKRN
Walk Bike Nashville rolls out plan to fix 5 deadliest roads
Nashville's five deadliest roads are spread out citywide. One local group has a safety plan they unveiled this month, but for it to work, they need everyone on board. Walk Bike Nashville rolls out plan to fix 5 deadliest …. Nashville's five deadliest roads are spread out citywide. One local...
First Look at BNA’s Renovated Grand Lobby
Nashville International Airport (BNA) unveiled the new Grand Lobby in the completely renovated and reimagined 200,000-square-foot space in the center of the terminal, including 24 TSA security screening lanes and multimedia digital and visual art. A core component of the BNA Vision® plan, the Grand Lobby will officially open to the public on the morning […] The post First Look at BNA’s Renovated Grand Lobby appeared first on Wilson County Source.
wgnsradio.com
Board of Trustees for the Murfreesboro Community Investment Trust to Meet Tuesday
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The Board of Trustees for the Murfreesboro Community Investment Trust will meet Tuesday at the Municipal Airport Business Center. This will be the first meeting conducted on the management of proceeds derived by the sale of the Murfreesboro Electric Department. Middle Tennessee Electric purchased Murfreesboro Electric...
Downtown bridge on Broadway to get facelift to accommodate growth
The Broadway Bridge starts just past the 1200 Broadway building and then ends near Union Station and the Grand Hyatt.
fox17.com
Concerns grow surrounding Hermitage homeless camp near Kroger shopping center
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Concerns continue to rise as homeless camps grow throughout Nashville. Now, people in Hermitage are calling for action. All week, FOX 17 News has heard from residents and business owners in the Hermitage area say they are having more and more encounters with the homeless population. They add that it doesn't look like its slowing down anytime soon.
WKRN
Franklin officer's COVID recovery one year later
In January 2022, Franklin Police Officer Sean Finn started opening his eyes after being placed in a coma due to COVID-19. Franklin officer’s COVID recovery one year later. In January 2022, Franklin Police Officer Sean Finn started opening his eyes after being placed in a coma due to COVID-19.
foxillinois.com
Up in flames, up for sale: Tennessee mansion goes on market with hilarious Zillow listing
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee mansion that went up in flames back in September is for sale. And the owners aren't holding anything back. Listed for nearing $1.5 million, the home on Winslow Road in Franklin was a total loss. It's being sold "as is," according to Zillow.
WKRN
Crews extinguish fire at Merchants Restaurant on Broadway
Crews are working to determine what led to a fire that sparked at a restaurant on Broadway early Saturday morning. Crews extinguish fire at Merchants Restaurant on …. Crews are working to determine what led to a fire that sparked at a restaurant on Broadway early Saturday morning. East Nashville...
wgnsradio.com
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Adds Entrepreneur to Board of Directors
(Rutherford County, TN) Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is pleased to announce that H. Laws McCullough III, co-owner of Murfreesboro-based healthcare software company Provident Solutions, has joined the hospital’s board of directors. Mr. McCullough is a 7th-generation resident of Rutherford County and a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University. He is well known in the community as “Brother.”
Shake Shack Expanding with 5th Nashville Location
The popular burger chain will be a tenant inside The Landings mixed-use development project.
Retired Metro first responders caught in middle of insurance battle
Retired Metro Nashville employees and first responders over the age of 65 are at risk of losing access to the doctors they've been seeing for years.
WKRN
9 killed in shooting near LA after Lunar New Year Festival
Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands. 9 killed in shooting near LA after Lunar New Year …. Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city...
WSMV
Three killed in Spring Hill crash
People in Bellevue strongly oppose a new massive apartment complex proposed off Interstate 40. Interstate 24 in Murfreesboro has opened after a man shot himself then ran into the interstate with a gun. Friday evening news update from WSMV4. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Marius Payton takes a look at...
California to Tennessee economic pipeline brings millions of investment dollars
The so-called pipeline from California to Tennessee has millions of dollars in economic investment flowing through it. Last week's announcement by burger chain In-N-Out is just latest win for Williamson County.
Middle TN racing community remembers AL family killed in murder-suicide
People in two states are mourning the deaths of an Alabama family following an apparent murder-suicide in Middle Tennessee.
Residents on Elm Hill Pike call for safer road after fiery crash
Residents along Elm Hill Pike told News 2 in the last six months, there have been four major car crashes in their front yards.
rewind943.com
UPDATE: Power restored to thousands of homes in Clarksville, Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Heavy winds have caused downed trees and power outages affecting over 4,400 people in Clarksville and Montgomery County. At 1:50 p.m., CDE Lightband had 1,500 customers without power, mainly in the Crossland Avenue area in south Clarksville. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news...
Comments / 0