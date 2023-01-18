ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WKRN

Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic chaos

Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously backed up Friday morning as a long line of vehicles headed to the ReAwaken America Tour at the Global Vision Bible Church.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Walk Bike Nashville rolls out plan to fix 5 deadliest roads

Nashville's five deadliest roads are spread out citywide. One local group has a safety plan they unveiled this month, but for it to work, they need everyone on board.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

First Look at BNA’s Renovated Grand Lobby

Nashville International Airport (BNA) unveiled the new Grand Lobby in the completely renovated and reimagined 200,000-square-foot space in the center of the terminal, including 24 TSA security screening lanes and multimedia digital and visual art. A core component of the BNA Vision® plan, the Grand Lobby will officially open to the public on the morning […] The post First Look at BNA’s Renovated Grand Lobby appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Concerns grow surrounding Hermitage homeless camp near Kroger shopping center

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Concerns continue to rise as homeless camps grow throughout Nashville. Now, people in Hermitage are calling for action. All week, FOX 17 News has heard from residents and business owners in the Hermitage area say they are having more and more encounters with the homeless population. They add that it doesn't look like its slowing down anytime soon.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Franklin officer's COVID recovery one year later

In January 2022, Franklin Police Officer Sean Finn started opening his eyes after being placed in a coma due to COVID-19.
FRANKLIN, TN
WKRN

Crews extinguish fire at Merchants Restaurant on Broadway

Crews are working to determine what led to a fire that sparked at a restaurant on Broadway early Saturday morning.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Adds Entrepreneur to Board of Directors

(Rutherford County, TN) Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is pleased to announce that H. Laws McCullough III, co-owner of Murfreesboro-based healthcare software company Provident Solutions, has joined the hospital’s board of directors. Mr. McCullough is a 7th-generation resident of Rutherford County and a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University. He is well known in the community as “Brother.”
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN

9 killed in shooting near LA after Lunar New Year Festival

Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Three killed in Spring Hill crash

People in Bellevue strongly oppose a new massive apartment complex proposed off Interstate 40. Interstate 24 in Murfreesboro has opened after a man shot himself then ran into the interstate with a gun. Friday evening news update from WSMV4. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Marius Payton takes a look at...
SPRING HILL, TN

