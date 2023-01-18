ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Skip Bayless Reveals Score Prediction For 49ers-Cowboys Game

The Dallas Cowboys face the San Francisco 49ers this weekend with a chance to reach the NFC Championship Game for the first time in over 25 years. So who does Skip Bayless have winning the game? On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless declared that his beloved Dallas Cowboys will win the game at ...
49erswebzone

49ers-Cowboys Injury Report: Thursday practice participation updates

The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Divisional Round playoff contest against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. There were no significant changes to the did-not-practice list during Thursday's session compared to Wednesday's. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo remains sidelined due to his foot fracture. Cornerback Ambry Thomas missed another practice but was seen working on the wide.
bvmsports.com

Darren Woodson: Cowboys’ ‘swagger’ not enough for the 49ers

DALLAS (BVM) – The Dallas Cowboys got their first road playoff win since 1993 on Monday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 31-14 wild card win. It was a dominant win in which Dallas never gave the Buccaneers or Tom Brady a chance to even make it a competitive game. NFL Hall of Fame nominee and former Dallas Cowboys great Darren Woodson said on BVM Sports’ Simple Question that the way the Cowboys won showed him something that gives him hope moving forward in the playoffs.
Athlon Sports

Former Dallas Cowboys Player Reportedly Facing Prison Time

The sad saga of Aldon Smith has taken another unfortunate twist. The once-productive pass rusher had his NFL career derailed, multiple times, due to off-field incidents. Now, a report has emerged from TMZ that Smith could be facing up to 16 months in prison. According to the report, Smith has ...
The Spun

Cowboys Release Cornerback Before 49ers Game

The Dallas Cowboys said goodbye to a member of their secondary ahead of Sunday night's divisional round game against the Niners. Per Todd Archer of ESPN, Dallas let go of cornerback Trayvon Mullen to open up a roster spot for veteran offensive lineman Aviante Collins. While also elevating former ...
The Spun

Look: NFL Stadium Getting Hammered By Snow This Morning

Were it not for the unfortunate events of Week 17, there's a chance the Cincinnati Bengals would've been hosting the Bills at their stadium this weekend. And if that were the case, we'd be in for quite the snow game. Per NBC affiliate WLWT, Paycor Stadium is getting hammered with winter weather ...
The Spun

Look: Micah Parsons' Message For The 49ers Going Viral

One of the two NFC Divisional Round games is set to take place on Sunday evening between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers.  The Cowboys are looking to advance to their first NFC Championship Game since 1995 while the 49ers are trying to get back there for the second-straight ...
The Spun

NFL World Is Saddened By The Tony Dungy Decision

Despite making some controversial headlines this week, Tony Dungy was back on the air for NBC during Saturday's game between the Chiefs and the Jaguars. "NBC’s Tony Dungy will be on the air Saturday for the network’s coverage of the NFL Playoffs, a network spokesperson confirmed to Sports ...
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott vs. Brock Purdy Comparison Goes Viral

The quarterback matchup for Sunday's Cowboys-49ers playoff game will feature a seventh-year pro (Dak Prescott) against a seventh-round rookie (Brock Purdy). Purdy acquitted himself well in five regular season starts, and threw three touchdowns in San Francisco's Wild Card win over Seattle. ...
FOX40

George Kittle excited for his 49ers to renew rivalry with the Cowboys in NFC Divisional playoff game

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – Following practice in Santa Clara on Thursday afternoon, 49ers tight end George Kittle talks about the preparations for Sunday’s NFC Divisional playoff game against the Cowboys, renewing the storied rivalry with Dallas as San Francisco prepares to meet them in the postseason for the ninth time, the impressive performance from […]
NBC Sports

Kittle unbothered by Shanahan's response to his positivity

George Kittle and the word "positivity" are synonymous, but not everyone is on board with the 49ers tight end's upbeat outlook on life -- and football. Coach Kyle Shanahan has spoken out about Kittle's fun-loving attitude in the past, saying that sometimes, he can be too positive in certain situations.
49erswebzone

49erswebzone

