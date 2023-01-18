Read full article on original website
Stanford takes “appropriate steps” regarding law professor’s harassing and sexist tweetsRobert J HansenStanford, CA
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
Taste Tri-Valley Restaurant Week Announced, Features Deals and EventsThomas SmithSan Ramon, CA
Woman fights hefty bill for a 100-yard ambulance ridePete LakemanMountain View, CA
Two Museums and a Mystery House That Are worth a Visit in San Jose in 2023Just GoSan Jose, CA
San Francisco 49ers Announce Jimmy Garoppolo's Status For Cowboys Game
Earlier this week, a report that San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was spotted without a walking boot for the first time since he broke his foot led to some speculation that Garoppolo could return to the team's active roster before the end of the postseason. If that happens, it won't ...
Skip Bayless Reveals Score Prediction For 49ers-Cowboys Game
The Dallas Cowboys face the San Francisco 49ers this weekend with a chance to reach the NFC Championship Game for the first time in over 25 years. So who does Skip Bayless have winning the game? On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless declared that his beloved Dallas Cowboys will win the game at ...
Fred Warner, 49ers defense looking to prove Kyle Shanahan wrong vs. Cowboys
If Kyle Shanahan is trying to motivate his top-ranked San Francisco 49ers defense, he's doing a good job. Linebacker Fred Warner is fired up to prove his head coach wrong on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Before games, Shanahan sometimes makes comments that push a few buttons among his players....
A Weakness on the Cowboys Defense That the 49ers can Exploit
There is a weakness on the defense of the Cowboys that the 49ers can attack with great success.
49ers-Cowboys Injury Report: Thursday practice participation updates
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Divisional Round playoff contest against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. There were no significant changes to the did-not-practice list during Thursday's session compared to Wednesday's. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo remains sidelined due to his foot fracture. Cornerback Ambry Thomas missed another practice but was seen working on the wide.
bvmsports.com
Darren Woodson: Cowboys’ ‘swagger’ not enough for the 49ers
DALLAS (BVM) – The Dallas Cowboys got their first road playoff win since 1993 on Monday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 31-14 wild card win. It was a dominant win in which Dallas never gave the Buccaneers or Tom Brady a chance to even make it a competitive game. NFL Hall of Fame nominee and former Dallas Cowboys great Darren Woodson said on BVM Sports’ Simple Question that the way the Cowboys won showed him something that gives him hope moving forward in the playoffs.
Cowboys 'Kryptonite'? Michael Irvin Has Concerns vs. 49ers
The Cowboys meet the 49ers in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, and Michael Irvin is worried for Dallas.
Former Dallas Cowboys Player Reportedly Facing Prison Time
The sad saga of Aldon Smith has taken another unfortunate twist. The once-productive pass rusher had his NFL career derailed, multiple times, due to off-field incidents. Now, a report has emerged from TMZ that Smith could be facing up to 16 months in prison. According to the report, Smith has ...
Trent Williams explains infamous photo from last year’s 49ers-Cowboys playoff clash
The San Francisco 49ers were elated. They entered the playoffs as a Wild Card team and had just knocked off the NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys on their home turf. As tackle Trent Williams walked off the field at AT&T Stadium, he noticed two Cowboys fans gesturing at him, and they weren't gestures of congratulations.
Cowboys Release Cornerback Before 49ers Game
The Dallas Cowboys said goodbye to a member of their secondary ahead of Sunday night's divisional round game against the Niners. Per Todd Archer of ESPN, Dallas let go of cornerback Trayvon Mullen to open up a roster spot for veteran offensive lineman Aviante Collins. While also elevating former ...
Look: NFL Stadium Getting Hammered By Snow This Morning
Were it not for the unfortunate events of Week 17, there's a chance the Cincinnati Bengals would've been hosting the Bills at their stadium this weekend. And if that were the case, we'd be in for quite the snow game. Per NBC affiliate WLWT, Paycor Stadium is getting hammered with winter weather ...
Look: Micah Parsons' Message For The 49ers Going Viral
One of the two NFC Divisional Round games is set to take place on Sunday evening between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers. The Cowboys are looking to advance to their first NFC Championship Game since 1995 while the 49ers are trying to get back there for the second-straight ...
Dallas Cowboys Announce Roster Changes Ahead Of 49ers Game
In a rematch of last year's wild card game, the Dallas Cowboys will be taking on the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round this Sunday. Ahead of tomorrow's matchup, the Cowboys appear to be finalizing their roster for kickoff. According to NFL insider Todd Archer, Dallas has waived ...
NFL World Is Saddened By The Tony Dungy Decision
Despite making some controversial headlines this week, Tony Dungy was back on the air for NBC during Saturday's game between the Chiefs and the Jaguars. "NBC’s Tony Dungy will be on the air Saturday for the network’s coverage of the NFL Playoffs, a network spokesperson confirmed to Sports ...
KSAT 12
LIVE SUNDAY: Cowboys fans tailgate ahead of divisional playoff game against 49ers
Dallas Cowboys fans are rallying together ahead of the team’s playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday -- reviving one of the greatest rivalries in NFL history. KSAT 12 Sports’ Larry Ramirez and William Caldera are at Levi’s Stadium for the match up - and the pre-game...
Look: Dak Prescott vs. Brock Purdy Comparison Goes Viral
The quarterback matchup for Sunday's Cowboys-49ers playoff game will feature a seventh-year pro (Dak Prescott) against a seventh-round rookie (Brock Purdy). Purdy acquitted himself well in five regular season starts, and threw three touchdowns in San Francisco's Wild Card win over Seattle. ...
49ers’ DeMeco Ryans discusses balancing head coach interviews while preparing for Cowboys
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans will participate in head coaching interviews in person and virtually. On Thursday night, he will meet in person with a Denver Broncos contingent in the Bay Area. Ryans will reportedly meet with three other teams—the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, and Indianapolis Colts—before the...
George Kittle excited for his 49ers to renew rivalry with the Cowboys in NFC Divisional playoff game
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – Following practice in Santa Clara on Thursday afternoon, 49ers tight end George Kittle talks about the preparations for Sunday’s NFC Divisional playoff game against the Cowboys, renewing the storied rivalry with Dallas as San Francisco prepares to meet them in the postseason for the ninth time, the impressive performance from […]
NBC Sports
Kittle unbothered by Shanahan's response to his positivity
George Kittle and the word "positivity" are synonymous, but not everyone is on board with the 49ers tight end's upbeat outlook on life -- and football. Coach Kyle Shanahan has spoken out about Kittle's fun-loving attitude in the past, saying that sometimes, he can be too positive in certain situations.
Does Kyle Shanahan or Brock Purdy deserve more credit for the 49ers’ success this season?
The San Francisco 49ers have been on a tear in the second half of the 2022 NFL season, winning 11 consecutive games, and are currently riding that hot streak into a playoff matchup against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional round. The reason for their success as of late?...
49erswebzone
