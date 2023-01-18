One person taken to hospital following house fire near Oregon

OREGON, Wis. — A home is being considered a total loss following a fire east of Oregon Wednesday, officials said.

The fire was reported around 3:50 p.m. at a home in the 4300 block of Oak Hill Road in the town of Rutland.

In a news release just after midnight, the Oregon Fire Department said firefighters got to the scene and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.

Numerous fire departments from Dane, Rock and Green counties responded to the scene.

One person was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries, the release said.

Firefighters cleared the scene around 11 p.m.

The American Red Cross said it is helping those affected by the fire.

Officials are still investigating what caused the fire.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.