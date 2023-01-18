ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
minty monkeynuts
3d ago

budget surplus....hes just looking for ways he can grift a chunk of the budget surplus he held back fro. the citizens of missouri

KMBC.com

A closer look at Governor Parson's proposed I-70 expansion

OAK GROVE, Mo. — Missouri drivers who heard Governor Parson’s State of the State yesterday are already asking one question – when? When will his proposal to expand parts of Interstate 70 come to fruition?. There are roughly 260 miles of I-70 between Kansas City and St....
MISSOURI STATE
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Missouri?

Missouri, famous for the Gateway Arch, the Missouri River, and much more, is home to a vibrant collection of lakes and reservoirs. A lake is a body of water that exists entirely naturally—with no human interference. In contrast, a reservoir, also known as a man-made lake, is either entirely due to human construction or is augmented by it. Humans construct dams and water management systems for several reasons: energy production, irrigation for agricultural purposes, and water usage for urban areas. Missouri is no exception to humanity’s predilection for constructing dams on rivers of every size. Here, we’ll learn about the largest man-made lake in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri lawmaker works with Humane Society to stop use of gas to kill shelter animals

Some of Missouri’s animals’ last moments are spent in a gas chamber, suffocating in carbon dioxide – but a bill by Rep. Adam Schwadron, R-St. Charles, would bar shelters from using this type of euthanasia. “Humanely treating our animals in our shelters is something that’s very important for us in the state,” Schwadron said. “And […] The post Missouri lawmaker works with Humane Society to stop use of gas to kill shelter animals appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
The Center Square

'Tired of seeing us bicker': Missouri's elected leaders hope divisiveness is over

(The Center Square) – Missourians are tired of divisiveness and bickering amongst elected leaders and want progress, according to leaders from both parties. Following Republican Gov. Mike Parson’s State of the State address on Wednesday, there wasn’t a negative word spoken or a pessimistic view communicated throughout the entire capital. It provided a contrast to last year. “Not only was it an election year, it was a redistricting year,” House...
MISSOURI STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Missouri bill would allow $1,200 tax deduction for pregnancies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022. Since then, several states, including Missouri, have introduced strict laws surrounding abortion. In response, State Representative Doug Richey filed a bill to extend tax breaks for expectant parents. The bill would allow the $1,200 tax deduction per child to apply to […]
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri voters won’t fall for the ballot initiative power grab

For over a century, Show-Me-State voters have had the ability to amend the constitution by ballot initiative and simple majority vote. As a conservative, I take pride in the fact that our state’s forefathers had the foresight and humility to provide the people with a mechanism against political tyranny. Today that check is being threatened. […] The post Missouri voters won’t fall for the ballot initiative power grab appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Jellyfish found in Missouri, MDC reports

MISSOURI — Jellyfish in the Show-Me state are more common than you think. The Craspedacusta sowerbyi is the freshwater jellyfish of Missouri and they’re found statewide. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports this species is native to eastern Asia, but can now be found worldwide in appropriate habitats.
MISSOURI STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Top Picks for Best Places to Live in Missouri

Best Places to Live in Missouri: Do you want to live in a charming place, with vibrant vibes and nightlife? I come to tell you a state is near to everything and has a cool culture with low life cost. Come to Missouri. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click...
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

Missouri winery owner to receive 2023 Horatio Alger Award

AUGUSTA, Mo. — David Hoffmann, whose Hoffmann Family of Companies is building a tourism venture surrounding his wineries in Augusta, Missouri, on Wednesday was named a 2023 Horatio Alger Award winner. The Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans Inc. has given the award annually for 76 years to individuals...
AUGUSTA, MO
5 On Your Side

