Read full article on original website
minty monkeynuts
3d ago
budget surplus....hes just looking for ways he can grift a chunk of the budget surplus he held back fro. the citizens of missouri
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Gray-Wood Buildings in California, Missouri on North High Street remind me of row housesCJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next weekKristen WaltersMissouri State
Historic Dauphine Hotel in Bonnots Mill, Missouri was built in 1840CJ CoombsBonnots Mill, MO
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Related
kbia.org
Reparation means transformation in Missouri towns big and small
On the busy corner of Lafayette and Dunklin streets in Jefferson City, there are unraked lawns, a parking lot and a tennis court. But it used to be a booming Black commercial area with hotels, stores and restaurants,. 70-year-old Glover Brown used to live there and has fond memories of...
Missouri lawmaker pushes to lower personal property tax assessment rate
One Missouri lawmaker has renewed a push to decrease the state's personal property tax assessment rate.
KMBC.com
A closer look at Governor Parson's proposed I-70 expansion
OAK GROVE, Mo. — Missouri drivers who heard Governor Parson’s State of the State yesterday are already asking one question – when? When will his proposal to expand parts of Interstate 70 come to fruition?. There are roughly 260 miles of I-70 between Kansas City and St....
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Missouri?
Missouri, famous for the Gateway Arch, the Missouri River, and much more, is home to a vibrant collection of lakes and reservoirs. A lake is a body of water that exists entirely naturally—with no human interference. In contrast, a reservoir, also known as a man-made lake, is either entirely due to human construction or is augmented by it. Humans construct dams and water management systems for several reasons: energy production, irrigation for agricultural purposes, and water usage for urban areas. Missouri is no exception to humanity’s predilection for constructing dams on rivers of every size. Here, we’ll learn about the largest man-made lake in Missouri.
kcur.org
Kansas City religious leaders sue over Missouri abortion ban: 'That doesn’t represent my faith'
A lawsuit brought by an alliance of 13 religious leaders, along with The National Women’s Law Center and Americans United for Separation of Church, attempts to overturn Missouri’s nearly total abortion ban, which went into effect in June after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Two religious leaders...
Overnight shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, leaves 1 with critical injuries
One person sustained critical injuries after an overnight shooting in Kansas City, Missouri.
Missouri lawmaker works with Humane Society to stop use of gas to kill shelter animals
Some of Missouri’s animals’ last moments are spent in a gas chamber, suffocating in carbon dioxide – but a bill by Rep. Adam Schwadron, R-St. Charles, would bar shelters from using this type of euthanasia. “Humanely treating our animals in our shelters is something that’s very important for us in the state,” Schwadron said. “And […] The post Missouri lawmaker works with Humane Society to stop use of gas to kill shelter animals appeared first on Missouri Independent.
One of the Best Pools in Missouri is Hiding Behind this Home
There's a lot to love about this Missouri home. Inside it's immaculate and it's close to the Katy Trail which is one of the best bike trails in America. But, the big secret is what's hiding in the backyard - maybe one of the best pools in Missouri. This fancy...
Parson looks to temporary fix to boost Missouri teacher pay for second straight year
Missouri's governor is again proposing a one-year fix to pay teachers more in this fiscal 2024 budget. The post Parson looks to temporary fix to boost Missouri teacher pay for second straight year appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
'Tired of seeing us bicker': Missouri's elected leaders hope divisiveness is over
(The Center Square) – Missourians are tired of divisiveness and bickering amongst elected leaders and want progress, according to leaders from both parties. Following Republican Gov. Mike Parson’s State of the State address on Wednesday, there wasn’t a negative word spoken or a pessimistic view communicated throughout the entire capital. It provided a contrast to last year. “Not only was it an election year, it was a redistricting year,” House...
Missouri bill would allow $1,200 tax deduction for pregnancies
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022. Since then, several states, including Missouri, have introduced strict laws surrounding abortion. In response, State Representative Doug Richey filed a bill to extend tax breaks for expectant parents. The bill would allow the $1,200 tax deduction per child to apply to […]
This Building Was Just Declared The Ugliest In Missouri
Luckily, buildings don't have feelings.
Missouri voters won’t fall for the ballot initiative power grab
For over a century, Show-Me-State voters have had the ability to amend the constitution by ballot initiative and simple majority vote. As a conservative, I take pride in the fact that our state’s forefathers had the foresight and humility to provide the people with a mechanism against political tyranny. Today that check is being threatened. […] The post Missouri voters won’t fall for the ballot initiative power grab appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri bill would ban critical race theory in schools and offer teacher training in 'patriotism'
Missouri lawmakers are considering new legislation aimed at prohibiting the teaching of so-called critical race theory in its public grade schools -- even though the state's largest teachers' union says the concept is not presently a part of schools' curricula -- and requiring the state to develop a training program to teach American patriotism.
Missouri Senator Bill Eigel plans to cut personal property tax
Missouri State Senator Bill Eigel joins The Mark Reardon Show to discuss his plan to cut the personal property tax in Missouri in the near future!
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol announces trooper Jared Thompson promoted to corporal
The commanding officer of the Missouri State Highway Patrol troop in northwest Missouri has announced a promotion of an area trooper. According to Captain Shawn Skoglund, Trooper Jared Thompson will be promoted to corporal and designated the assistant zone supervisor for the counties of Caldwell and Clinton effective February 1st.
fourstateshomepage.com
Jellyfish found in Missouri, MDC reports
MISSOURI — Jellyfish in the Show-Me state are more common than you think. The Craspedacusta sowerbyi is the freshwater jellyfish of Missouri and they’re found statewide. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports this species is native to eastern Asia, but can now be found worldwide in appropriate habitats.
nomadlawyer.org
Top Picks for Best Places to Live in Missouri
Best Places to Live in Missouri: Do you want to live in a charming place, with vibrant vibes and nightlife? I come to tell you a state is near to everything and has a cool culture with low life cost. Come to Missouri. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click...
Group of faith leaders sue challenging Missouri abortion law
ST. LOUIS — A group of religious leaders who support abortion rights filed a lawsuit Thursday challenging Missouri's abortion ban, saying lawmakers openly invoked their religious beliefs while drafting the measure and thereby imposed those beliefs on others who don't share them. The lawsuit filed in St. Louis is...
Missouri winery owner to receive 2023 Horatio Alger Award
AUGUSTA, Mo. — David Hoffmann, whose Hoffmann Family of Companies is building a tourism venture surrounding his wineries in Augusta, Missouri, on Wednesday was named a 2023 Horatio Alger Award winner. The Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans Inc. has given the award annually for 76 years to individuals...
5 On Your Side
St Louis, MS
47K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Louis local newshttps://www.ksdk.com/
Comments / 2