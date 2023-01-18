With his parents currently asking the district for any footage from the event, be it from the bus, the office or body camera, the 13-year-old student who fled Croswell-Lexington Middle School on Friday, January 13, is scheduled to face a 1:00 p.m. school hearing on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, to determine if long-term suspension, including expulsion, is deserved.

1 DAY AGO