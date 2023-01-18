Read full article on original website
Bad Axe man killed in semi-truck accident in Ohio
A Tuesday afternoon crash in Ohio unfortunately claimed the life of a 69-year-old truck driver from Bad Axe. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that the Bad Axe man, Daniel Gardner, was headed north on I-280 and passing through Ohio’s Lake Township in his Kenworth semi-tractor-trailer on Tuesday, January 17, when tires from another semi truck traveling south on I-280 flew from an axle and struck the semi’s cab, killing Gardner.
Marlette school board approves investigation into superintendent allegations
The Marlette School Board held a special meeting on Thursday night following district superintendent, Matt Karaffa, being placed on paid administrative leave amid allegations of verbally harassing female teachers. Most of the January 19th meeting happened in closed session with the school district’s attorneys from Thrun Law, the board returning...
Cros-Lex student to face Tuesday disciplinary hearing for fleeing campus after alleged harassment
With his parents currently asking the district for any footage from the event, be it from the bus, the office or body camera, the 13-year-old student who fled Croswell-Lexington Middle School on Friday, January 13, is scheduled to face a 1:00 p.m. school hearing on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, to determine if long-term suspension, including expulsion, is deserved.
