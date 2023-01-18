ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Peters, MO

YAHOO!

Chesterfield Police investigate possible abduction at county shopping center

MIDLOTHIAN — Chesterfield Police are investigating the possibility of an abduction Saturday night at a county shopping center. Witnesses told police that two males began fighting with the victim and then forced him into the backseat of a sports-utility vehicle. Police said the vehicle was gray and appeared to be either an older model Honda Pilot or Nissan Armada.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
5 On Your Side

Ferguson man fatally shot Friday night

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Friday night. Police responded to Barnes Jewish Hospital shortly before midnight where the ER received a victim suffering a gunshot wound to his neck. When officers arrived, they were advised the victim was deceased.
FERGUSON, MO
KMOV

Fatal crash shuts down part of St. Charles Rock Road

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A fatal accident resulted in one person’s death, two others seriously injured and part of St. Charles Rock Road in St. John to be shut down on Saturday. The crash was reported just after 8 p.m. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, Larry Peeples,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Pedestrian struck and killed after two-car crash Saturday evening

ST. LOUIS – A pedestrian was struck and killed after a two-car crash Saturday evening. The crash happened around 7:50 p.m. near the 170 exit ramp to St. Charles Rock Road. 41-year-old Larry Peeples was killed after the driver of a 2003 Chevy Monte Carlo hit the back of the second drivers’ 2016 Ford Fusion – resulting in the Monte Carlo traveling off the side of the road and hitting Peeples.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man dead in three-car crash in South City involving stolen vehicle

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A man died in a three-car crash that happened near the South City-South County line Friday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Broadway and River City Casino Boulevard around 1:00 p.m. Police tell News 4 that a grey Hyundai hit a red Chevy Camaro and a silver Ford Fiesta. The driver of the Camaro was killed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man hit by car, killed in North County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 27-year-old man was hit by a car and killed in North County late Wednesday night. The accident happened at the intersection of Lucas-Hunt and Jacobi Avenue around 11:10 p.m. Police say that John Addison had just gotten off a Metro bus and tried to cross Lucas-Hunt, when he was hit by a car traveling westbound.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Armed robber steals cash, video games and more from St. Louis GameStop

ST. LOUIS – An armed robber took off with a haul of cash, video games and video game consoles Friday afternoon from a St. Louis GameStop shortly before police arrested him. Orlando Perez, 35, is behind bars after the theft in the Tower Grove South neighborhood. The robbery happened shortly after the noon hour at the GameStop in the 3700 block of South Kingshighway Boulevard.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Fenton man, Byrnes Mill woman hurt in crash in St. Louis County

A Fenton man and a Byrnes Mill woman were injured Thursday morning, Jan. 19, in a two-vehicle accident on I-44 west of Berry Road in St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:05 a.m., Carlos L. Flores, 19, of Fenton was driving an eastbound 2002 Toyota Corolla...
FENTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Suspect in fatal shooting in custody following manhunt

The man authorities say is responsible for a double homicide at a home north of Pacific earlier this month was transported Monday evening to the Franklin County Adult Detention Center after he was arrested Sunday following a car chase in St. Louis. Timothy J. Kalter, 41, of St. Louis, was...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting in Wentzville

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting shut down I-70 in Wentzville for several hours overnight. Around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday night, Crime Reduction Taskforce officers attempted to pull over a vehicle with a registration violation on I-70 near Highway 79. The driver refused to pull over, police say.
WENTZVILLE, MO

