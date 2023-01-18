Read full article on original website
Teen driver involved in fatal crash Friday in south St. Louis
A man was killed in a three-car crash on Friday, January 20.
YAHOO!
Chesterfield Police investigate possible abduction at county shopping center
MIDLOTHIAN — Chesterfield Police are investigating the possibility of an abduction Saturday night at a county shopping center. Witnesses told police that two males began fighting with the victim and then forced him into the backseat of a sports-utility vehicle. Police said the vehicle was gray and appeared to be either an older model Honda Pilot or Nissan Armada.
Ferguson man fatally shot Friday night
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Friday night. Police responded to Barnes Jewish Hospital shortly before midnight where the ER received a victim suffering a gunshot wound to his neck. When officers arrived, they were advised the victim was deceased.
KSDK
1 dead, 3 injured after crash involving stolen Hyundai in St. Louis
A man is dead after a crash in south St. Louis. According to police, accident reconstruction was requested to the scene of a crash.
KMOV
Fatal crash shuts down part of St. Charles Rock Road
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A fatal accident resulted in one person’s death, two others seriously injured and part of St. Charles Rock Road in St. John to be shut down on Saturday. The crash was reported just after 8 p.m. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, Larry Peeples,...
Pedestrian struck and killed after two-car crash Saturday evening
ST. LOUIS – A pedestrian was struck and killed after a two-car crash Saturday evening. The crash happened around 7:50 p.m. near the 170 exit ramp to St. Charles Rock Road. 41-year-old Larry Peeples was killed after the driver of a 2003 Chevy Monte Carlo hit the back of the second drivers’ 2016 Ford Fusion – resulting in the Monte Carlo traveling off the side of the road and hitting Peeples.
Frustration mounts after spree of overnight car break-ins at The Grove
A spree of car break-ins overnight in The Grove neighborhood leaves many cars damaged and many drivers frustrated.
edglentoday.com
Alton Police Investigate Report Of Gunshots Fired In Area Of 20th Street and North Henry Street
ALTON - At 4:36 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, the Alton Police Department received a report of gunshots fired in the area of East 20th Street and North Henry Street. Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said when officers arrived they determined that an occupied vehicle had been struck by gunfire but no injuries occurred.
Man sentenced for fatally stabbing Affton man, stealing his car in 2020
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for fatally stabbing a man and stealing his car in 2020. Quentin Jackson, 40, entered blind guilty pleas last year to second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and stealing a motor vehicle. He was sentenced in St. Louis County Circuit Court on Friday.
KMOV
Man dead in three-car crash in South City involving stolen vehicle
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A man died in a three-car crash that happened near the South City-South County line Friday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Broadway and River City Casino Boulevard around 1:00 p.m. Police tell News 4 that a grey Hyundai hit a red Chevy Camaro and a silver Ford Fiesta. The driver of the Camaro was killed.
Video released from deadly police shooting outside Maryland Heights Dave & Busters
Video and audio has been released from an encounter last month that ended with police fatally shooting a wanted suspect outside of Dave and Busters in Maryland Heights.
KMOV
Man hit by car, killed in North County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 27-year-old man was hit by a car and killed in North County late Wednesday night. The accident happened at the intersection of Lucas-Hunt and Jacobi Avenue around 11:10 p.m. Police say that John Addison had just gotten off a Metro bus and tried to cross Lucas-Hunt, when he was hit by a car traveling westbound.
Armed robber steals cash, video games and more from St. Louis GameStop
ST. LOUIS – An armed robber took off with a haul of cash, video games and video game consoles Friday afternoon from a St. Louis GameStop shortly before police arrested him. Orlando Perez, 35, is behind bars after the theft in the Tower Grove South neighborhood. The robbery happened shortly after the noon hour at the GameStop in the 3700 block of South Kingshighway Boulevard.
edglentoday.com
Man Charged, Juvenile In Custody After Report Of Gunshots Fired On State Street In Alton
ALTON - An adult suspect and a juvenile have been taken into custody after a report of gunshots being fired at 6:02 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in the 1300 block of State Street in Alton. "Officers arrived but did not discover anyone actively fighting," Alton Police Chief Jarrett...
myleaderpaper.com
Fenton man, Byrnes Mill woman hurt in crash in St. Louis County
A Fenton man and a Byrnes Mill woman were injured Thursday morning, Jan. 19, in a two-vehicle accident on I-44 west of Berry Road in St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:05 a.m., Carlos L. Flores, 19, of Fenton was driving an eastbound 2002 Toyota Corolla...
18-year-old arrested, charged with carjacking sheriff’s deputy near Enterprise Center
An 18-year-old from East St. Louis, Illinois, was arrested Wednesday for his alleged involvement in carjacking a uniformed St. Louis Sheriff's deputy last November.
Grandfather charged in unintentional shooting of 3-year-old after leaving gun in dresser drawer
ST. LOUIS — A 48-year-old man is facing charges after police said his gun was used in the unintentional shooting of a 3-year-old boy by his brother. Markeith Mayo, 48, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of a weapon. According to St. Louis...
East St. Louis man accused of aiding carjacking of St. Louis sheriff's deputy in November
ST. LOUIS — An East St. Louis man is accused of playing a role in the carjacking of a uniformed St. Louis sheriff's deputy in November. Note: The video above is from November. Montez Montgomery, 18, was charged on Nov. 16 with one count of carjacking and possession and...
Washington Missourian
Suspect in fatal shooting in custody following manhunt
The man authorities say is responsible for a double homicide at a home north of Pacific earlier this month was transported Monday evening to the Franklin County Adult Detention Center after he was arrested Sunday following a car chase in St. Louis. Timothy J. Kalter, 41, of St. Louis, was...
KMOV
Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting in Wentzville
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting shut down I-70 in Wentzville for several hours overnight. Around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday night, Crime Reduction Taskforce officers attempted to pull over a vehicle with a registration violation on I-70 near Highway 79. The driver refused to pull over, police say.
