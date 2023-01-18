ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perth Amboy, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Howell over Southern - Girls basketball recap

Kerry DeStefano went four of six from the line in her game-high 12 points as Howell won at home, 35-24, over Southern. Howell (13-3) trailed 14-10 at halftime but pulled ahead for good with a 12-1 run in the third quarter. Southern is now 2-13. The N.J. High School Sports...
HOWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Brick Memorial defeats Manalapan - Girls basketball recap

Gianna Livio scored seven points to lead Brick Memorial past Manalapan 33-29 in Brick. Falling behind 8-4 at the end of the first quarter, Brick Memorial (5-10) jumped ahead in the second and led 18-17 at halftime. Brick Memorial was also able to do enough in the second half outscoring Manalapan 15-12.
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

Kinnelon defeats Mountain Lakes - Girls basketball recap

Olivia Aliotta led Kinnelon with a game-high 28 points as it defeated Mountain Lakes 51-41 in Kinnelon. Kinnelon (3-11) jumped out to a 16-5 lead after the first quarter and held a 28-20 lead at the half. Both teams scored 21 points in the second half. Samantha Bassin also had...
KINNELON, NJ
NJ.com

Memorial defeats BelovED Charter - Girls basketball recap

Elaine Alcantara tallied 10 points and seven rebounds to lift Memorial over BelovED Charter 31-16 in Jersey City. Memorial (11-5) sported an 8-6 lead at halftime before pulling away in the second half outscoring BelovED Charter 23-10. Memorial also held BelovED Charter (4-7) to single digits each quarter. Kalis Bullock...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Princeton over Princeton Day - Boys basketball recap

Jahan Owise scored 17 points as Princeton defeated Princeton Day, 50-46, in Princeton. Jihad Wilder added 14 points and Ryan Guy chipped in eight for Princeton (5-7), which trailed by five at halftime, but came out of the break with a 14-3 run to pull ahead. Jaden Hall paced Princeton...
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Voorhees over Kittatinny - Girls basketball recap

Sarah Pettegrove’s 14 points led the way for Voorhees in a 49-29 victory over Kittatinny in Glen Gardner. Christina Sullivan had eight points with seven rebounds while Madie Petak added seven points for Voorhees (9-5). For Kittatinny (0-12), Riley Hough scored 13 points and Gianna Caruso added eight. The...
GLEN GARDNER, NJ
NJ.com

Fast start puts Nottingham over Bordentown - Boys basketball recap

Joe Lemly led five players in double figures with his 15 points, including three 3-pointers, as Nottingham won, 78-50, over Bordentown in Hamilton. Jahmere Miller and Dom Raymond added 14 points apiece while Terrence (TJ) Keese and JP Dickerson each put in 10 points for Nottingham (11-4), which opened with a 23-2 run and led 40-19 at the half.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Becton defeats Cliffside Park - Girls basketball recap

Katie Reiner posted 30 points and eight rebounds to lead Becton over Cliffside Park 65-40 in East Rutherford. Reiner also sunk seven 3-pointers. Becton (10-4) jumped out to a 21-13 lead in the first quarter before going up by 19 points at halftime. Becton continued to roll in the second half outscoring Cliffside Park 29-23.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Hoboken over Clifton - Girls basketball recap

Eandra Gutierrez made four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points for Hoboken in a 43-30 victory over Clifton in Hoboken. Emma Conway added nine points for Hoboken (8-4). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

Dover defeats Sussex Tech - Boys basketball recap

Evan Correa tallied 20 points and eight rebounds to lead Dover over Sussex Tech 56-39 in Dover. Dover (5-6) was propelled by a strong first half as it led 29-12 at halftime. Each side scored 27 points in the second half. Joshua Quiles added 10 points and eight rebounds for...
DOVER, NJ
NJ.com

Paterson Kennedy defeats DePaul - Girls basketball recap

My’shayla Clancy recorded a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds to lift Paterson Kennedy over DePaul 36-24 in Paterson. Paterson Kennedy (5-8) took a 21-10 lead into halftime before outscoring DePaul 15-14 in the second half. Paterson Kennedy also came up big in the third quarter shutting DePaul (3-13) out.
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Hudson Catholic tops Lincoln - Girls basketball recap

KendraLee Ramirez led Hudson Catholic with 20 points, four rebounds, three assists and six steals as it defeated Lincoln 50-27 at Hudson Catholic High School in Jersey City. Hudson Catholic (9-7) held an early 22-5 lead after the first quarter and led 27-15 at the half. It outscored Lincoln 21-11 in the second half.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Basketball: Bayonne coach James Turner wins 300th game as Bees top North Bergen

There was no celebration. No banner or balloons awaiting Bayonne head coach James Turner following his 300th career coaching victory - a 62-33 win at North Bergen on Saturday. And for a program that has always defined itself on its incredible tournament success in late February, such a subdued reaction for a regular season win in mid-January felt appropriate even after a history-making milestone.
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
237K+
Followers
141K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy