FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
History Blitz: Today in History, January 21The Quick HistorianWashington, DC
Congressional Witness Claimed Liberal Cities Burn Fetuses to Power Street Lights.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
45-Year Old Major U.S. Mall Closing at the End of March; Plans Include Demolition and Residential Housing in its Place.Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Report: Anonymous Chinese Donors Pumped Millions into DC Think Tank Where First Top-Secret Docs Were FoundThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWashington, DC
Falls Church man convicted of illegally owning gun silencers
A man from Falls Church, Virginia, was convicted Friday for illegally possessing unregistered firearm silencers, according to prosecutors. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said that a jury convicted Hatchet Speed, 41, on charges related to his purchase of three silencers from a company in Georgia during March 2021.
Montgomery Co. school leaders condemn antisemitism after graffiti found in schools
This week, swastikas and other racist graffiti were found drawn on desks at three different schools in Montgomery County, Maryland. In a statement, Montgomery County Public Schools and the school system’s superintendent Monifa Mcknight, along with the Board of Education, said they condemns antisemitism and hate speech. It also...
DC’s two streets where you’re most likely to get a ticket
Everyone hates getting a parking ticket, and there are two streets in D.C. that top the list of places where you will probably get nailed. The worst is the unit block of 14th Street SW near the Washington Monument. The other is the 800 block of Maine Avenue SW near the Wharf.
Regal Cinemas closing 3 DC-area movie theaters
Regal Cinemas, whose parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy reorganization in September, has released a list of 39 theater locations that will be closing this year. It includes theaters at D.C.’s Gallery Place and Rockville and Bowie in Maryland. They may close as soon as Feb. 15. Other D.C.-area...
‘Has to stop’: Montgomery Co. leaders urge vigilance after student overdose
The superintendent, police chief and other leaders in Montgomery County, Maryland, urged the community to be vigilant and highlighted available resources Thursday in response to a rise in youth opioid overdoses. At a news conference, police Chief Marcus Jones said a Montgomery County Public Schools student overdosed last weekend, and...
Police identify Prince George’s Co. man killed in Northeast DC
D.C. police have identified a Lanham, Maryland, man killed during a shooting in Northeast Thursday. The department said Keshon Cornish, 23, was found with apparent gunshot wounds just after 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 19 in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue. Cornish appears to have died at the scene, and...
2 teens charged with murder after Woodbridge man’s disappearance
A man and a male teenager are each charged with murder following last month’s disappearance of a 20-year-old father from Woodbridge, Virginia. Prince William County police said 19-year-old Olvin Daniel Argueta Ramirez and a 17-year-old male, both of Woodbridge, were arrested Thursday in connection to the death of Jose Abelino Guerrero.
Stafford Co. schools apologizes to students, joins list of systems in National Merit controversy
Stafford County Public Schools has announced that six students did not receive timely notification of their National Merit Scholar Commended Student status. The Virginia school system said it learned of the delayed notification on Thursday, apologizing “for the administrative error and the frustration this delay has caused.”. “This is...
2 people killed in Waldorf crash overnight Saturday
Two people are dead following a crash in Waldorf, Maryland, after a driver ran a red light overnight Saturday, according to authorities. Maryland State Police said that troopers from the La Plata Barrack responded to a “serious motor vehicle collision” around 1 a.m. on U.S. Route 301 in the area of St. Patrick’s Drive.
Teen charged with strong-arm carjacking of elderly woman in Montgomery Co.
A 15-year-old from Germantown, Maryland, has been arrested and charged in a strong-arm carjacking of an elderly woman Thursday night. Montgomery County Police said the teenager approached the elderly woman shortly before 10:45 p.m. near the intersection of Century Boulevard and Town Commons Drive. According to police, the woman was...
Increased safety measures coming to Prince William Co. area amid uptick in crime
Additional police officers, lights and cameras will be added to an area of Prince William County, Virginia, that has experienced a recent uptick in crime, according to officials. There were three homicides — one in 2023, and two in 2022 — in the area surrounding the Prince William Parkway and...
Two people dead after Prince George’s Co. house fire
Two adults were found dead inside a home in Temple Hills, Maryland, Saturday night after a fire broke out, according to the Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department. Firefighters said they responded to the home in the 5700 Block of Center Drive, off Old Branch Avenue just after 10 p.m.
End of an era: Lakeforest Mall closing after 45 years
The Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg, Maryland, is closing its doors at the end of March, 45 years after first opening its doors. The announcement was made at a meeting Tuesday of the City of Gaithersburg mayor and city council. “It’s the end of an old era,” said Kevin Rogers, the...
When absences pile up, a truancy prevention program gets to work in Montgomery Co. schools
When 12-year-old Israel Makeda’s absences from Montgomery Village Middle School started piling up, school staff and the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Truancy Prevention Program got the 7th grader involved in a 10-week program to get him back on track. His absences went from days to weeks, in part due to illness and in part due to “other kids,” Makeda said.
No. 3 Purdue survives Maryland for sixth straight win
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edey had 24 points and 16 rebounds and Braden Smith’s two free throws with 3.9 seconds left helped No. 3 Purdue fend off a furious second-half charge from Maryland for a 58-55 victory on Sunday. The Boilermakers are off to the best...
