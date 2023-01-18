ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

MassLive.com

Springfield solicits bids for energy aggregation program

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield is soliciting bids for a community choice energy aggregation program, Mayor Domenic J. Sarno and city Chief Administrative and Financial Officer T.J. Plante announced Friday. The move follows a City Council vote in December authorizing a community choice energy aggregation program, a sort of citywide bulk...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Holyoke City Council delays accepting federal grant for police

The council held off accepting a $37,248 no-match Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant during its Jan. 17 meeting. Councilor at-large Kevin A. Jourdain said the Finance Committee recommended approving the grant contingent that a police department representative outline how the grant dollars would be spent. But no one from the Holyoke Police Department was available for Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
HOLYOKE, MA
nepm.org

Springfield police board keeps reinstatement in place for 2 convicted officers

Two Springfield police officers convicted of an off-duty assault remain on the job after the Springfield Board of Police Commissioners did not overturn their respective reinstatements. Officers Daniel Billingsley and Christian Cicero were prosecuted in connection with a 2015 brawl outside of Nathan Bill's bar. After being suspended without pay...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Sparks fly in Springfield Board of Police Commissioners hearing

SPRINGFIELD — Sparks flew early and often during a Board of Police Commissioners hearing on Thursday evening. The main issue of the night — whether two officers convicted of assault in the 2015 off-duty police Nathan Bill’s brawl should keep their jobs — remains an open question. But the contentious meeting concluded with a new chairman and new rules.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Longmeadow High School principal, Springfield administrator among finalists in West Springfield superintendent search

WEST SPRINGFIELD — In a meeting on Wednesday, the West Springfield Preliminary Superintendent Search Committee voted unanimously to move three finalists forward in the search for the town’s next school superintendent. Thomas Landers, principal of Longmeadow High School, Stefania Raschilla chief instruction officer at Springfield Public Schools and...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
franklincountynow.com

Greenfield Police Chief Announces End Of Overnight Shift In February

(Greenfield, MA) Greenfield Police Chief Robert Haigh announced at Wednesday’s City Council meeting that in thirteen days on February 1st, the night shift (11 p.m. to 7 a.m.) will be eliminated due to lack of staffing, sparking a lengthy, heated debate. According to Chief Haigh, his decision comes as...
GREENFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

