Springfield solicits bids for energy aggregation program
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield is soliciting bids for a community choice energy aggregation program, Mayor Domenic J. Sarno and city Chief Administrative and Financial Officer T.J. Plante announced Friday. The move follows a City Council vote in December authorizing a community choice energy aggregation program, a sort of citywide bulk...
Holyoke City Council delays accepting federal grant for police
The council held off accepting a $37,248 no-match Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant during its Jan. 17 meeting. Councilor at-large Kevin A. Jourdain said the Finance Committee recommended approving the grant contingent that a police department representative outline how the grant dollars would be spent. But no one from the Holyoke Police Department was available for Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
West Springfield Planning Board recommends zone change for proposed upscale apartments near Holyoke Mall
WEST SPRINGFILD — An effort to change the zoning for a 17.6 acre West Springfield property that is being considered for an apartment complex is in the hands of West Springfield Town Council after the Planning Board unanimously recommended the move at its meeting last week. The Pyramid Company...
nepm.org
Springfield police board keeps reinstatement in place for 2 convicted officers
Two Springfield police officers convicted of an off-duty assault remain on the job after the Springfield Board of Police Commissioners did not overturn their respective reinstatements. Officers Daniel Billingsley and Christian Cicero were prosecuted in connection with a 2015 brawl outside of Nathan Bill's bar. After being suspended without pay...
Springfield counselor David Ciampi announces campaign for mayor
SPRINGFIELD — Vowing to bring a month-long carnival to the city should he be elected, David F. Ciampi, a counselor and psychotherapist, said he is seeking to become Springfield’s next mayor. “As mayor, I will ensure a proclamation declaring Springfield the North American Gateway City for Rio de...
Sparks fly in Springfield Board of Police Commissioners hearing
SPRINGFIELD — Sparks flew early and often during a Board of Police Commissioners hearing on Thursday evening. The main issue of the night — whether two officers convicted of assault in the 2015 off-duty police Nathan Bill’s brawl should keep their jobs — remains an open question. But the contentious meeting concluded with a new chairman and new rules.
Longmeadow High School principal, Springfield administrator among finalists in West Springfield superintendent search
WEST SPRINGFIELD — In a meeting on Wednesday, the West Springfield Preliminary Superintendent Search Committee voted unanimously to move three finalists forward in the search for the town’s next school superintendent. Thomas Landers, principal of Longmeadow High School, Stefania Raschilla chief instruction officer at Springfield Public Schools and...
Westfield, Hadley schools among winners of MassDOT’s Name a Snowplow contest
Westfield, Hadley, Shelburne Falls and Pittsfield schools have won a chance to name MassDOT snowplows this winter season.
whdh.com
Eye-popping property taxes in Lunenburg spark outrage from homeowners as town officials investigate
LUNENBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Tucked away a good distance from one of the most expensive real estate markets in the country, residents in Lunenburg are dealing with a shocking spike in their property taxes and have been demanding answers. The Worcester County town, a few miles off Route 2 by...
African Community Education in Worcester receives $3M for renovations, moves into Gage Street
When African Community Education was founded 16 years ago, the nonprofit was registered to co-founder Dr. Olga Valdman’s apartment and people would laugh when she drew up what a potential building would look like. On Tuesday, the nonprofit started holding its programming in its new home at 51 Gage...
Moving history: People power 1805 barn restoration in Northampton
As a drummer snapped out a tight drum roll on his snare, a 223-year-old building began a 40-foot slide, pulled by a large crowd of volunteers tugging ropes, back to its original position behind 66 Bridge St. in Northampton Saturday, with a new foundation and new purpose. About 240 people...
Volunteer, Sons of Erin members will lead Westfield in St. Patrick’s Parade
WESTFIELD — The Sons of Erin have named their award winners and parade marshal for Westfield’s contingent in the 2023 Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Kevin O’Connor, vice president of Westfield Bank, will lead the Westfield division as its parade marshal. He was selected for his volunteer work, particularly at his church.
Should Mass. change laws around bail? Lawmakers, a DA and judge weigh in
Nearly a decade after Springfield resident TayClair Moore was strangled to death, her family is still searching for answers and demanding justice. A mistrial in 2016 and several delays for a second trial have led Moore’s family to publicly protest her accused killer’s release from detention in 2021.
Ice sculptures on display in downtown Springfield
The 6th Annual Ice Sculpture Invasion is taking place this upcoming week alongside the Red Sox Winter Weekend.
franklincountynow.com
Greenfield Police Chief Announces End Of Overnight Shift In February
(Greenfield, MA) Greenfield Police Chief Robert Haigh announced at Wednesday’s City Council meeting that in thirteen days on February 1st, the night shift (11 p.m. to 7 a.m.) will be eliminated due to lack of staffing, sparking a lengthy, heated debate. According to Chief Haigh, his decision comes as...
Applications available for volunteer work in service to the city of Springfield
City Council President Jesse Lederman has announced that Springfield residents can now apply for the City Council's 2023 Working Groups.
House fire on Evergreen Circle in Ludlow
The Ludlow Police Department responded to a 2-alarm house fire early this morning.
Opposition over gas pipeline project in Springfield continues among local leaders
Local leaders continue to voice their opposition to a proposed multi-million dollar gas pipeline in the Greater Springfield Area.
darientimes.com
Bloomfield town manager Stanley revises retirement date, but keeps 'options open'
BLOOMFIELD — Just over a week after announcing he would retire in August, Town Manager Stanley Hawthorne announced he will stay until 2025. The update came "out of the blue" for some council members who wished the town manager had discussed his evolving plans with the council ahead of the announcement.
Hampden County Sheriff’s Department history documented in new book, ‘Out of the Darkness’
Imagine a sheriff who had to arrest an entire brass band. Or a sheriff who helped put down one of the most well-known taxpayers’ rebellion of the 1700s. Did you know that the last hanging in Massachusetts took place in the 1950s at the old York Street jail that is now but a memory on the landscape of downtown Springfield.
