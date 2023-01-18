SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Ready or not, here comes another winter storm!. First Alert Weather Day for later this evening through Monday. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for western Hampden and eastern Franklin counties from 7pm Sunday evening until 4pm Monday afternoon. In addition a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for southern Berkshire county from 7pm Sunday evening until 1pm Monday afternoon. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for western Hampshire and western Franklin counties from 7pm Sunday evening until Monday evening and for northern Berkshire county from 7pm Sunday evening until Monday evening afternoon.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO