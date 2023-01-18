ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ludlow, MA

westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to barn fire in Amherst

AMHERST, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Amherst Fire and Police Departments received multiple calls on Saturday evening about a barn with a wooden frame caught on fire. When crews arrived at South East Street in the early afternoon officials saw the barn was still on fire. The Amherst Fire Department quickly extinguished...
AMHERST, MA
nbcboston.com

1 Killed, 4 Injured in Crash During Morning Commute on Mass. Pike in Auburn

One person was killed and four others were injured ina three-vehicle crash Thursday morning on the eastbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike in Auburn, according to state police. The crash happened near Exit 89 shortly before 7:30 a.m. State police said preliminary investigation revealed that a 2013 Mazda VST driven...
AUBURN, MA
MassLive.com

Ashland man Jason Haywood struck and killed by train; authorities investigating

Authorities in Ashland are investigating a train crash that killed a 45-year-old Ashland man Thursday night, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said. Jason Haywood was struck and killed Thursday night at about 7:40 p.m. by a train that had recently departed the Framingham Station, officials said. A preliminary investigation suggests the man may have been attempting to cross the tracks when he was struck. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
ASHLAND, MA
westernmassnews.com

Tracking another winter storm beginning later this evening

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Ready or not, here comes another winter storm!. First Alert Weather Day for later this evening through Monday. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for western Hampden and eastern Franklin counties from 7pm Sunday evening until 4pm Monday afternoon. In addition a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for southern Berkshire county from 7pm Sunday evening until 1pm Monday afternoon. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for western Hampshire and western Franklin counties from 7pm Sunday evening until Monday evening and for northern Berkshire county from 7pm Sunday evening until Monday evening afternoon.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
Eyewitness News

A car strikes a Dunkin Donuts building in Putnam

PUTNAM, CT. (WFSB) - Police responded to reports that of a car hitting a building on 325 Woodstock Avenue. Around 7 A.M. on Thursday morning, 83-year old Royce Brooks struck the building driving a 2005 GMC Canyon. Brooks was pulling into a space when he inadvertently depressed the accelerator instead...
PUTNAM, CT
Daily Voice

Man Busted Weeks After Fatal Holyoke Hit-And-Run That Killed 22-Year-Old: Police

Police arrested a man in Springfield this week in connection with the hit-and-run death of 22-year-old Jorge Calderon, authorities announced. Byron Salgado-Melendez was arrested in the Jan. 5 crash near the intersection of Cabot and Canal streets just before 8 p.m. Calderon was riding his bike when a car crashed into him and sped away. Paramedics took him to a nearby hospital, but doctors were unable to save his life.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

