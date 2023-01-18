Read full article on original website
Motor vehicle accident caused power outages on Cricket Drive in Sturbridge
Power has been restored in the area of 16 Cricket Drive after a motor vehicle accident hit a utility pole on Saturday.
Jackknifed tractor trailer in Charlton prompts hourslong lane closures
CHARLTON, Mass. — Officials say it will be hours before a tractor trailer can be removed from a Worcester County highway after a multi car crash caused it to jackknife Saturday morning. Massachusetts State Police say they responded to the 84.8 mile marker on I-90 Westbound in Charlton around...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to barn fire in Amherst
AMHERST, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Amherst Fire and Police Departments received multiple calls on Saturday evening about a barn with a wooden frame caught on fire. When crews arrived at South East Street in the early afternoon officials saw the barn was still on fire. The Amherst Fire Department quickly extinguished...
Multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries shuts down part of Mass. Pike in Auburn
AUBURN, Mass. — A multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries has shut down part of the Massachusetts Turnpike on Thursday morning. The crash happened on the eastbound side of Interstate 90 in Auburn near Exit 89, according to MassDOT. All lanes on the eastbound side of the highway were initially...
East Hartford Woman, 33, Killed After Compact SUV Crashes Down Embankment In Glastonbury
Connecticut State Police are investigating an overnight crash that left a 33-year-old woman dead. It happened around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 in Hartford County. A 2015 Nissan Rogue was traveling in Glastonbury on Route 2 westbound, east of Exit 8, in the left lane of two when the driver lost control of vehicle, according to Connecticut State Police.
House fire on Evergreen Circle in Ludlow
The Ludlow Police Department responded to a 2-alarm house fire early this morning.
nbcboston.com
1 Killed, 4 Injured in Crash During Morning Commute on Mass. Pike in Auburn
One person was killed and four others were injured ina three-vehicle crash Thursday morning on the eastbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike in Auburn, according to state police. The crash happened near Exit 89 shortly before 7:30 a.m. State police said preliminary investigation revealed that a 2013 Mazda VST driven...
Hadley police release new info on hit-and-run, hoping public can break case open
More than three months have passed since officials said a nondescript white van collided with a Hadley teenager on his way to school and then took off down Route 9, leaving the boy seriously injured, with his backpack and scooter strewn across the road in the early morning fog. The...
Missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee: Police divers to join search next week
The search for Brittany Tee, the missing Brookfield woman who was last seen nearly two weeks ago, is expected to extend into next week and involve Massachusetts State Police divers, authorities announced Saturday. The sizable ground search for the 35-year-old woman, who has been missing since Jan. 10, resumed Saturday...
Ashland man Jason Haywood struck and killed by train; authorities investigating
Authorities in Ashland are investigating a train crash that killed a 45-year-old Ashland man Thursday night, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said. Jason Haywood was struck and killed Thursday night at about 7:40 p.m. by a train that had recently departed the Framingham Station, officials said. A preliminary investigation suggests the man may have been attempting to cross the tracks when he was struck. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
whdh.com
Winter storm warning in effect ahead of system bringing snow
(WHDH) — A winter storm warning is in effect for parts of Worcester County and Western Massachusetts ahead of a storm that is expected to bring accumulating snow to parts of the state. The warning in effect for Sunday evening to Monday afternoon. A winter storm advisory is in...
Hampden County sobriety checkpoint scheduled this weekend
State police are alerting drivers in western Massachusetts of an upcoming sobriety checkpoint on Saturday, January 21.
westernmassnews.com
Tracking another winter storm beginning later this evening
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Ready or not, here comes another winter storm!. First Alert Weather Day for later this evening through Monday. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for western Hampden and eastern Franklin counties from 7pm Sunday evening until 4pm Monday afternoon. In addition a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for southern Berkshire county from 7pm Sunday evening until 1pm Monday afternoon. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for western Hampshire and western Franklin counties from 7pm Sunday evening until Monday evening and for northern Berkshire county from 7pm Sunday evening until Monday evening afternoon.
Hadley 13-year-old boy recovering 3 months after hit-and-run, officials say
A Hadley teenager seriously injured in an October hit-and-run crash on Route 9 is home and rehabilitating, officials said Friday as they issued a plea for public help in finding the suspected driver. The 13-year-old boy sustained a significant head injury the morning of Oct. 11, that first responders said...
Police, firefighters, civilian awarded for saving man after Douglas car crash
It was the quick action of a civilian and then Douglas police officers and firefighters that saved the life of a man who stopped breathing after he was in a car crash in September 2022. The civilian, Marc Rousseau, said he was at his girlfriend’s house when he heard the...
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Jan. 15 to Jan. 22
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Jan. 15 to Jan 22. There were 97 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,320-square-foot home on Chalmers Street in Springfield that sold for $276,000.
Snowfall totals across western Massachusetts Friday
The snow has started to arrive in some counties, here's a look at some of the snowfall amounts in Franklin and Hampshire counties.
Moving history: People power 1805 barn restoration in Northampton
As a drummer snapped out a tight drum roll on his snare, a 223-year-old building began a 40-foot slide, pulled by a large crowd of volunteers tugging ropes, back to its original position behind 66 Bridge St. in Northampton Saturday, with a new foundation and new purpose. About 240 people...
A car strikes a Dunkin Donuts building in Putnam
PUTNAM, CT. (WFSB) - Police responded to reports that of a car hitting a building on 325 Woodstock Avenue. Around 7 A.M. on Thursday morning, 83-year old Royce Brooks struck the building driving a 2005 GMC Canyon. Brooks was pulling into a space when he inadvertently depressed the accelerator instead...
Man Busted Weeks After Fatal Holyoke Hit-And-Run That Killed 22-Year-Old: Police
Police arrested a man in Springfield this week in connection with the hit-and-run death of 22-year-old Jorge Calderon, authorities announced. Byron Salgado-Melendez was arrested in the Jan. 5 crash near the intersection of Cabot and Canal streets just before 8 p.m. Calderon was riding his bike when a car crashed into him and sped away. Paramedics took him to a nearby hospital, but doctors were unable to save his life.
