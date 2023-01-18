Daniel Jones and the Giants face Jalen Hurts and the Eagles for the third time this season. With three teams from the NFC East making the Divisional Round Nick Wright explains this is the most difficult pick of the weekend. Nick ultimately takes the points and explains the Eagles are not as good as their record suggests and Brian Daboll’s coaching will give the Eagles a run for their money. Nick isn’t too confident in the Giants but takes the points.

