2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents AnnouncedFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
FOX Sports
NFL divisional round odds: 49ers to cover against Cowboys, other best bets
The divisional round of the NFL playoffs is always my favorite weekend because of the matchups. Like last weekend's wild-card games, we can all anticipate some really compelling games ahead. From a betting perspective, you can really find some edges if you do your homework. I researched so you don't...
FOX Sports
Chiefs vs. Jaguars highlights: Mahomes, K.C. headed to AFC championship
The NFL divisional round kicked off Saturday with the AFC in action first, as the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs took down the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-20, in the first postseason matchup between these two teams. After exiting briefly with an apparent high-ankle sprain, QB Patrick Mahomes reentered the game to...
FOX Sports
Chiefs' Mahomes hurts ankle, returns for 2nd half vs. Jags
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes returned to Kansas City's divisional playoff game against Jacksonville after halftime Saturday, bouncing onto the field on the balky right ankle that was heavily taped during the first half. Mahomes was hurt late in the first quarter when he moved...
Saquon Barkley Contract: RB Thrills Giants Fans With Admission About Extension
The Giants need to figure out a new Saquon Barkley contract this offseason, and he may have just made that a whole lot easier. The post Saquon Barkley Contract: RB Thrills Giants Fans With Admission About Extension appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NFL World Is Saddened By The Tony Dungy Decision
Despite making some controversial headlines this week, Tony Dungy was back on the air for NBC during Saturday's game between the Chiefs and the Jaguars. "NBC’s Tony Dungy will be on the air Saturday for the network’s coverage of the NFL Playoffs, a network spokesperson confirmed to Sports ...
NFL Insider shares shocking Sean Payton report
As former Saints head coach Sean Payton continues to interview for various NFL jobs, one NFL Insider thinks that Payton may reverse course again and decide to sit out next year too. Albert Breer appeared on “The Day Patrick Show” Friday and said that Payton could change his mind again and decide to sit out Read more... The post NFL Insider shares shocking Sean Payton report appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Darius Slay was so fired up during awesome postgame interview
The Philadelphia Eagles put on a show for the fans at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday night, and no one appreciated the atmosphere more than veteran defensive back Darius Slay. After the Eagles put a 38-7 beating on the New York Giants in the Divisional Round, Slay was asked what it was like to play... The post Darius Slay was so fired up during awesome postgame interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports
Jalen Hurts vs. Daniel Jones: Nick's most difficult pick of the Divisional Round? | What's Wright?
Daniel Jones and the Giants face Jalen Hurts and the Eagles for the third time this season. With three teams from the NFC East making the Divisional Round Nick Wright explains this is the most difficult pick of the weekend. Nick ultimately takes the points and explains the Eagles are not as good as their record suggests and Brian Daboll’s coaching will give the Eagles a run for their money. Nick isn’t too confident in the Giants but takes the points.
FOX Sports
'You can't dig yourself out of that hole against the Philadelphia Eagles' - Daryl Johnston, Joe Davis react to Eagles' blowout victory over Giants
Daryl Johnston and Joe Davis break down the Philadelphia Eagles' impressive victory against the New York Giants. Johnston and Davis applaud Jalen Hurts' performance.
FOX Sports
'I'm proud of this team' — Jalen Hurts speaks with Pam Oliver after the Eagles' dominant win over the Giants
"I'm proud of this team, I'm proud of these fans." Jalen Hurts speaks with Pam Oliver after the Philadelphia Eagles' dominant win over the New York Giants in the NFL Playoffs.
FOX Sports
Is Greg Roman's departure good for Lamar Jackson & Ravens? | SPEAK
LeSean McCoy weighs in on Baltimore Ravens OC Greg Roman and his departure from the organization. McCoy looks back to his playing career with Roman as OC and explains Lamar Jackson does not fit Roman’s outdated play calling style. McCoy believes a new OC will bring great change to the Ravens offense that struggled mightily this season.
FOX Sports
Jalen Hurts looks like old self in Eagles' win: 'Like having Michael Jordan out there'
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles just weren't the Eagles when Jalen Hurts wasn't on the field late in the season. Even when he returned and played hurt, they just didn't look like themselves. But on Saturday night, the real Jalen Hurts returned just in time for the divisional playoffs....
FOX Sports
Vitali: Can the Packers contend next season? Not under Aaron Rodgers' blueprint
The 2022 Green Bay Packers failed to meet expectations. There's no way around that. They missed out on double-digit wins and a playoff spot for the first time under coach Matt LaFleur, letting the latter slip through their fingers on the last game of the season. There has been plenty...
FOX Sports
Jaguars rue missed chances in playoff loss to Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars could not have imagined a better situation than the one they faced late in the first half of Saturday's divisional-round playoff game against the mighty Kansas City Chiefs. The upstart AFC South champions, who had to rally from a 27-point deficit...
FOX Sports
Cowboys, Giants lead Cowherd's 'Blazin' 4' divisional-round picks
The NFL playoffs are in full swing, and the divisional round is right around the corner. Kicking things off Saturday, the AFC is up first, while the action concludes Sunday with an NFC showdown on FOX. On Friday's "The Herd," Colin Cowherd shared his divisional-round picks in his latest "Blazin'...
FOX Sports
Bookmakers, sharps talk divisional round bets; Mattress Mack bets big on Cowboys
To borrow a phrase from March Madness, we’re down to the Elite Eight, with NFL betting now focused on the divisional round. And it’s no surprise at all that the Kansas City Chiefs are part of the remaining field, as the AFC’s No. 1 seed. But the...
