ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Chiefs vs. Jaguars highlights: Mahomes, K.C. headed to AFC championship

The NFL divisional round kicked off Saturday with the AFC in action first, as the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs took down the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-20, in the first postseason matchup between these two teams. After exiting briefly with an apparent high-ankle sprain, QB Patrick Mahomes reentered the game to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Chiefs' Mahomes hurts ankle, returns for 2nd half vs. Jags

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes returned to Kansas City's divisional playoff game against Jacksonville after halftime Saturday, bouncing onto the field on the balky right ankle that was heavily taped during the first half. Mahomes was hurt late in the first quarter when he moved...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Is Saddened By The Tony Dungy Decision

Despite making some controversial headlines this week, Tony Dungy was back on the air for NBC during Saturday's game between the Chiefs and the Jaguars. "NBC’s Tony Dungy will be on the air Saturday for the network’s coverage of the NFL Playoffs, a network spokesperson confirmed to Sports ...
TAMPA, FL
The Comeback

NFL Insider shares shocking Sean Payton report

As former Saints head coach Sean Payton continues to interview for various NFL jobs, one NFL Insider thinks that Payton may reverse course again and decide to sit out next year too. Albert Breer appeared on “The Day Patrick Show” Friday and said that Payton could change his mind again and decide to sit out Read more... The post NFL Insider shares shocking Sean Payton report appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ARIZONA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Darius Slay was so fired up during awesome postgame interview

The Philadelphia Eagles put on a show for the fans at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday night, and no one appreciated the atmosphere more than veteran defensive back Darius Slay. After the Eagles put a 38-7 beating on the New York Giants in the Divisional Round, Slay was asked what it was like to play... The post Darius Slay was so fired up during awesome postgame interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Jalen Hurts vs. Daniel Jones: Nick's most difficult pick of the Divisional Round? | What's Wright?

Daniel Jones and the Giants face Jalen Hurts and the Eagles for the third time this season. With three teams from the NFC East making the Divisional Round Nick Wright explains this is the most difficult pick of the weekend. Nick ultimately takes the points and explains the Eagles are not as good as their record suggests and Brian Daboll’s coaching will give the Eagles a run for their money. Nick isn’t too confident in the Giants but takes the points.
WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, PA
FOX Sports

Is Greg Roman's departure good for Lamar Jackson & Ravens? | SPEAK

LeSean McCoy weighs in on Baltimore Ravens OC Greg Roman and his departure from the organization. McCoy looks back to his playing career with Roman as OC and explains Lamar Jackson does not fit Roman’s outdated play calling style. McCoy believes a new OC will bring great change to the Ravens offense that struggled mightily this season.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Jaguars rue missed chances in playoff loss to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars could not have imagined a better situation than the one they faced late in the first half of Saturday's divisional-round playoff game against the mighty Kansas City Chiefs. The upstart AFC South champions, who had to rally from a 27-point deficit...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

Cowboys, Giants lead Cowherd's 'Blazin' 4' divisional-round picks

The NFL playoffs are in full swing, and the divisional round is right around the corner. Kicking things off Saturday, the AFC is up first, while the action concludes Sunday with an NFC showdown on FOX. On Friday's "The Herd," Colin Cowherd shared his divisional-round picks in his latest "Blazin'...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy