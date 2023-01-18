Two women arrested in Camden County after allegedly trying to steal copper wires

STOUTLAND, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office arrested two women on suspicion of burglary on Tuesday.

Ashley M. Blackburn, 22, of Camdenton, and Amber L. Juergens, of Richland, were each charged with second-degree burglary. A court date was not set. Both women were listed on the Camden County Jail roster Wednesday and are each being held on a $5,000 bond.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that it was called to Marshall Road in Stoutland for an alleged burglary in progress. A caller told law enforcement that there were vehicles at a residence, and the person knew the owner was not in the home.

Blackburn and Juergens were allegedly found inside the residence while attempting to rip out copper wire from the wall. They allegedly told deputies they had permission from the owner to collect scrap metal and sell it. Deputies called the owner, who allegedly refuted the claims.

