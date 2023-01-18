ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, MO

Two women arrested in Camden County after allegedly trying to steal copper wires

By Ryan Shiner
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xZj55_0kJMN9GP00

STOUTLAND, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office arrested two women on suspicion of burglary on Tuesday.

Ashley M. Blackburn, 22, of Camdenton, and Amber L. Juergens, of Richland, were each charged with second-degree burglary. A court date was not set. Both women were listed on the Camden County Jail roster Wednesday and are each being held on a $5,000 bond.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that it was called to Marshall Road in Stoutland for an alleged burglary in progress. A caller told law enforcement that there were vehicles at a residence, and the person knew the owner was not in the home.

Blackburn and Juergens were allegedly found inside the residence while attempting to rip out copper wire from the wall. They allegedly told deputies they had permission from the owner to collect scrap metal and sell it. Deputies called the owner, who allegedly refuted the claims.

The post Two women arrested in Camden County after allegedly trying to steal copper wires appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 5

Mary Taylor
2d ago

They methed up. Anything for a little. 🙄 I hope they can get some help before they can't. ☠️

Reply
4
Related
kjluradio.com

Dixon man sentenced to probation for burglarizing hometown high school

A Pulaski County man is sentenced for burglarizing the Dixon High School last year. Ryett Elms, 24, of Dixon, pleaded down on Wednesday, January 18 to one count of second-degree burglary. In exchange for his plea, a stealing charge was dropped. Elms was sentenced to five years probation. If he violates the conditions of his probation, he’ll serve five years in prison.
DIXON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Florissant man charged after allegedly stealing motorcycle from home in Cooper County

BOONVILLE, Mo. (KMIZ) A man has been charged with multiple felonies in Cooper County after allegedly stealing a motorcycle. Joseph Princivalli, 32, of Florissant, is charged with second-degree burglary, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, first-degree property damage and possession of a controlled substance. He is being held at the Cooper County Jail on a The post Florissant man charged after allegedly stealing motorcycle from home in Cooper County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

UPDATED: Double shooting in Osage Beach ends with one dead

UPDATE: The Osage Beach Police Department has identified the victims involved in the shooting. Micah Aman, 20, of Columiba, was pronounced dead at Lake Regional Hospital. The second victim, Devin Atkisson, 19, of Osage Beach, sustained two gunshot wounds to the body and is currently hospitalized. One person dies and...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KOLR10 News

Stoutland man arrested after police pursuit in stolen truck

CAMDENTON, Mo. — A man from Stoutland was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 18 after leading police on a pursuit through Camden County. Tyler Alford, 22, was arrested and is facing charges of tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest by fleeing. According to a press release, a Camden County Sheriff’s deputy in Stoutland observed […]
STOUTLAND, MO
kmmo.com

BOONVILLE WOMAN ARRESTED FOR FAILURE TO APPEAR IN PETTIS COUNTY

A Boonville woman charged with multiple felonies in Pettis County was arrested by Boonville Police on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. According to a probable cause statement, the Sedalia Police Department’s Special Response Team executed a search warrant at a residence in Sedalia on October 5, 2022. A detective made contact with three individuals at the residence. A purse belonging to Jamie Fico was located and searched. During the search the detective allegedly found a glass pipe with a white residue inside, a digital scale, a straw with white residue and a loaded 9 millimeter handgun. Fico admitted she used methamphetamine and buys fentanyl from an individual in Springfield.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

20-year-old Columbia resident identified as victim in deadly Osage Beach shooting

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ) Micah Aman, 20, of Columbia was identified as the victim in a deadly shooting in Osage Beach Friday night. The Osage Police Department is investigating after a Friday evening shooting left one person dead and another hurt. Police were called to the 4100 block of Sunset Drive around 8:25 p.m. Devin The post 20-year-old Columbia resident identified as victim in deadly Osage Beach shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
kjluradio.com

Barnett teen seriously injured in two-vehicle collision in Morgan County

Five people are injured, one seriously, in a two-vehicle crash in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Brandlee Stilfield, 38, of Barnett, was driving on Highway 52 on Saturday morning when he struck the back of a pickup truck that had slowed to make a turn. The impact forced the truck off the road.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City prison inmate charged with assault

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) An inmate at the Jefferson City Correctional Center was charged Tuesday with multiple felonies after allegedly assaulting a DOC officer on July 4, 2021. Justin F. Johnson, 37, is charged with first-degree assault, three counts of violence to an employee of the DOC and disarming a correctional officer while performing official The post Jefferson City prison inmate charged with assault appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Five people injured following crash in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Five people are recovering after a crash in Morgan County Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the crash happened on Missouri Highway 52, east of Jefferson Street in Morgan County around 9:40 a.m. Troopers say, 38-year-old Brandlee L. Stilfield, of Barnett Missouri, and 76-year-old James M. The post Five people injured following crash in Morgan County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One dead, another hurt after shooting in Osage Beach

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ) The Osage Police Department is investigating after a Friday evening shooting left one person dead and another hurt. Police were called to the 4100 block of Sunset Drive around 8:25 p.m. When officers arrived, they say they found one person in a grassy area suffering from gunshot wounds. According to the The post One dead, another hurt after shooting in Osage Beach appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
lakeexpo.com

Shooting In Osage Beach Leaves One Dead, One Injured

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — A shooting on Friday night left one person killed and another injured. Authorities say at approximately 8:25 p.m. on Jan. 20, Osage Beach Police Officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of Sunset Dr. for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found one subject in a grassy area suffering from gunshot wounds. That individual was treated on scene and transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Another individual was located suffering from gunshot wounds and was also treated on scene and transported to the hospital.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KYTV

Pulaski County, Mo., communities rally around restaurant owner impacted by two deadly crashes

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Two Pulaski County communities rally around a restaurant owner after two tragedies involving her family. Former Waynesville Mayor Luge Hardman is asking for prayers for the family of Kimsha Rosensteel, a restaurant owner in St. Robert. Police say her mother, Minerva Simmons, 70, of St. Robert, died in a crash on Wednesday. Rosensteel’s father and daughter suffered serious injuries.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Three-car crash in Pulaski County kills one

ST. ROBERT, Mo. — A crash on Jan. 18 in St. Robert killed one woman. According to a press release from the St. Robert Police Department, a Dodge Ram westbound on Route Z approached Missouri Avenue preparing to turn south. The truck had a mechanical failure and was unable to stop at the red light. […]
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man seriously injured in Cole County crash after falling asleep

COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Gregory D. Trout, of Blue Springs, is recovering from serious injuries after a crash in Cole County on Thursday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 2:00 p.m. on U.S. 54 near Gray Rd. According to troopers, Trout was traveling eastbound on U.S. 54 when The post Man seriously injured in Cole County crash after falling asleep appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLE COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Success man charged in fatal accident

A Success man faces three charges following a fatal crash in May 2022 in Laclede County. Robert Leroy Koehler, 57, entered a not guilty plea Thursday to charges of DWI – death of another; DWI – serious physical injury, both felonies, and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent matter, involving an accident, a misdemeanor.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy