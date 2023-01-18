DeKalb Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson sponsors third food giveaway for military veterans

GWINNETT COUNTY – The Gwinnett Police Department has charged Bryan Alvarado, 21, and Yelson Alvarado, 23, both of Duluth, in connection with the beating death of Raul Diaz-Villalba, 52, Atlanta. The suspects were charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, Robbery, and False Imprisonment after Villalba died from injuries on Jan. 14 from the December 2022 attack by the two men.

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO