Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
A Tesla owner says he knows people who tie weights to the steering wheel to trick the system into thinking they are actively driving
A Tesla feature monitoring if drivers are holding the wheel can be tricked with weights, users say. Tesla's Autopilot requires constant human supervision, as it can't handle all driving situations. CEO Elon Musk may remove the monitor for drivers with over 10,000 miles under their belts. Tesla's Autopilot and "Full...
Julian Sands – live: US federal agencies join search for British actor as phone pings reveal fresh details
US federal and state agencies have joined the search operation for British actor Julian Sands who remains missing for eight days now. The search has been ramped up as the officials are using mobile phone forensics to help pinpoint the location of the actor.Sands, 65, was reported missing on 13 January in the southern Californian mountains. He was thought to have been somewhere on the popular Baldy Bowl Trail, which climbs 3,900 feet over 4.5 miles to the highest summit in the San Gabriel Mountains.Police revealed on Friday that Sands, best known for films such as A Room With...
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
Comments / 0