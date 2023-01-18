Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
Popular restaurant set to reopen in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A once popular spot in downtown Youngstown is making a comeback. You’ve seen its sign for decades. The Hub was once a spot for people to eat and drink right in the heart of downtown. The Legal Arts Building had been vacant since 2005....
WYTV.com
1st-ever party planning expo taking place in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s the time of year for shows that feature weddings, boats and homes and gardens. But on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at Penguin City Brewery in downtown Youngstown, the first-ever Party Connection show will be held. It is a party planning event.
WFMJ.com
New billboard protests SOBE Thermal Energy plant in Youngstown
A new billboard on Belmont Avenue and Burlington street is protesting the SOBE Thermal Energy plant in downtown Youngstown. The billboard was funded by a grant obtained for Youngstown, an environmental justice community, through Buckeye Environmental Network. The Love Your Neighbor block watch allowed Youngstown residents to view the SOBE...
WYTV.com
ODNR to partner for new park in Trumbull County
VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – We now know more about a park that will be constructed in Vienna Township. The money for Vienna Air Heritage Park was announced in May 2022 as part of a $3.51 capital improvement budget for community projects and safety grants. Thursday, State Rep. Mike Loychik, R-Bazetta, released more details about the project.
27 First News
Snow on the ground all winter: Did that ever happen in Youngstown?
More than likely you have heard someone say “I walked to school up hill both ways in the snow”. You may have also heard someone say “Snow was on the ground all winter long when I was younger.”. We are currently in a winter that has not...
WFMJ.com
Blighted, abandoned homes in Campbell coming down as city leaders are fed up
Rows of abandoned Youngstown Sheet and Tube houses are coming down after the city of Campbell received funding through the Mahoning Valley Landbank, and amid blight and safety concerns. "There's a serious drug problem--we got squatters. We just had a fatality here two weeks ago.", said Campbell city council president...
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
Are you looking for a delicious way to begin your day?. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local restaurants, which all serve great breakfasts. This diner is a local favorite for breakfast. Despite its unassuming exterior, the diner is often packed with customers, who love breakfast items like Fred's country fried steak topped with sausage gravy (many customers say it's one of the best in town), an eight-ounce sirloin steak with eggs, and French toast. If you dine in sometime between 6 AM and 9 AM and order one of their breakfast entrees, you can get a coffee, tea, or soft drink for free.
WYTV.com
Help on the way after issues at Youngstown apartment building
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – People living in downtown Youngstown’s International Towers learned Wednesday night that help is on the way to make their building a better place to live. Kelli Way, who lives at International Towers, told Youngstown City Council there are major drug problems, the HVAC system...
Heiresses to Youngstown’s Covelli family bring trust-fund fight to federal court
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two heiresses to Youngstown’s Covelli family brought their infighting over a trust fund to federal court this week. The trust fund set-up by the late Albert Covelli, at one time one of the country’s largest McDonald’s franchisee owners, has caused friction between his daughter and granddaughter, according to the lawsuit filed in federal court in Cleveland.
WYTV.com
Family raising funds for memorial park to remember Rowan Sweeney
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — David Sweeney, father of Rowan Sweeney, is still working on his dream of a memorial park in his son’s honor. Sweeney shared updated renderings with First News on Saturday. The all-inclusive play park will be for children of all ages and abilities and will...
WYTV.com
One taken to hospital after crash in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A two-car crash on Clarencedale Avenue around 3 a.m. Sunday morning sent at least one person to the hospital. A driver hit a parked car on the road. When our First News crews arrived, they saw police trying to give a field sobriety test to...
WFMJ.com
Home trash service rates on rise in Mahoning, Shenango valleys
Costs have skyrocketed for most services across the board (all impacting your wallet) and now, even getting rid of your trash is going to cost you even more. Home waste collection service rates have more than doubled for some residents of the Mahoning and Shenango valleys recently. Robert Graham who...
Mercy Health to hold hiring event
Mercy Health is holding a hiring event in Downtown Youngstown on Friday.
WYTV.com
Community signs up for Mosquito Lake Polar Plunge
(WKBN) – This Saturday at 1 p.m. at Trumbull County’s Mosquito Lake Beach, the annual Polar Plunge will take place. But Friday night, in the warmth of the Cortland Moose Lodge, people were signing up to take part. As people were being served their Friday night dinners at...
WYTV.com
Nearly 7,000 people lost power in Trumbull County
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Power was out for nearly 7,000 customers in Trumbull County Thursday night. According to FirstEnergy’s website, 6,757 people were without power in the county at one point. Of those, 5,211 were from Warren. As of 7:30 a.m. Friday, power has been restored for most...
WFMJ.com
New boxing gym open on Youngstown's east side
Golden String Boxing is the new home of the former Downtown Boxing Club. Golden String Boxing is in the Purple Cat Building on Pearl Street on the city's eastside. 'We want to get boxing back here on the eastside, " said co-owner Tom Cordell. The nearest gyms are in the...
WFMJ.com
Owner Youngstown high-rise to inspect building after complaints
"If those people who are contributing to this problem are not held accountable, this will continue to go on," says International Towers resident Kelli Way. As she told Youngstown city council Wednesday, security problems and other issues there have already been going on for years - even after a renovation in 2018.
WYTV.com
MCCTC students tackle Idora Park attraction restoration
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Another piece of Idora Park history is being restored. A part of the Kooky Castle is getting the attention of students at Mahoning County Career and Technical Center (MCCTC), who remember the first time they saw it. “To be honest, it looked like it was...
