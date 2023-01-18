ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Revitalizing the city: New apartments, bakery open in Youngstown

By Dave Sess
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J3Rs0_0kJMLat500

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown neighborhood is moving in the right direction. It has been a big focus of turning the corner and the work is paying off. Today, we learned more about its recipe for success.

Another building has new life. A Newport fourplex has been renovated by the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation (YNDC). The project was typical: fixing the building’s roof, windows, wiring, furnace, kitchens, baths and floors.

Sale finalized; New Mercy Health Rehabilitation Hospital location announced

“So I’m really pleased to see this. This whole Glenwood Avenue coming back to life. I remember as a child, it was so full of life. It’s unbelievable and it’s slowly coming back,” said Anita Davis, a member of Youngstown City Council.

The apartments had been built in 1926 but were vacant for nearly 20 years, hiding things like the recessed balconies, stones amidst the bricks, even a phone inside next to a place where you could sit and talk for hours.

“Days like this are always a good day when we get to the finish line and we’re able to add something of value back to a neighborhood,” said Ian Beniston of YNDC.

Right next door is a building that has been a gas station and barbershop. Go inside and you’ll see delicious desserts. Jenny Kuczek couldn’t resist renting the building. Pie Oh My opened on Dec. 16.

“We’ve had so many people from the neighborhood stop by already. They’re happy that something like this is here and that makes me happy,” Kuczek said.

The shop sells cookies, pies, chocolate-covered marshmallows, cakes, cupcakes and more. They come from eight bakers around the Valley.

“These are not just people who decided to pick up a wooden spoon yesterday. They’ve been at their craft for a long, long time,” Kuczek said.

The selection of items right now is pointing to Valentine’s Day. It’s a sign of love for the Newport neighborhood and that everything is sweeter with a good dessert.

“I think our neighborhood and city, they have a lot of life but I hope to enhance it,” Kuczek said.

Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini was in Pie Oh My last week. Kuczek is going to make a pie featuring his bourbon for Valentine’s Day, with profits going to Mancini’s foundation.

Pie Oh My is located at 3701 Glenwood Avenue. It’s open Wednesdays and Fridays from 1-5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

New billboard protests SOBE Thermal Energy plant in Youngstown

A new billboard on Belmont Avenue and Burlington street is protesting the SOBE Thermal Energy plant in downtown Youngstown. The billboard was funded by a grant obtained for Youngstown, an environmental justice community, through Buckeye Environmental Network. The Love Your Neighbor block watch allowed Youngstown residents to view the SOBE...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Home trash service rates on rise in Mahoning, Shenango valleys

Costs have skyrocketed for most services across the board (all impacting your wallet) and now, even getting rid of your trash is going to cost you even more. Home waste collection service rates have more than doubled for some residents of the Mahoning and Shenango valleys recently. Robert Graham who...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
Cleveland.com

Heiresses to Youngstown’s Covelli family bring trust-fund fight to federal court

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two heiresses to Youngstown’s Covelli family brought their infighting over a trust fund to federal court this week. The trust fund set-up by the late Albert Covelli, at one time one of the country’s largest McDonald’s franchisee owners, has caused friction between his daughter and granddaughter, according to the lawsuit filed in federal court in Cleveland.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

Are you looking for a delicious way to begin your day?. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local restaurants, which all serve great breakfasts. This diner is a local favorite for breakfast. Despite its unassuming exterior, the diner is often packed with customers, who love breakfast items like Fred's country fried steak topped with sausage gravy (many customers say it's one of the best in town), an eight-ounce sirloin steak with eggs, and French toast. If you dine in sometime between 6 AM and 9 AM and order one of their breakfast entrees, you can get a coffee, tea, or soft drink for free.
AKRON, OH
WKBN

WKBN

64K+
Followers
33K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy