WFMJ.com
Animal Charity agents showcase new building
Last month, 21 News told you about Animal Charity of Ohio's plans to expand to a larger space as they need a bigger building to continue their work. We stopped by their new facility along Southern Blvd to learn more about why the change is needed and how long the renovation process will take before they move in.
About 40 animals living in poor conditions rescued in Beaver County
DAUGHERTY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Beaver County humane officer said officials seized about 40 animals from a property in Daugherty Township on Friday. A neighbor said the rescue lasted several hours. At this time, arrests are pending.When Shawn Twisdom got home from an errand, he was surprised to see trucks and law enforcement vehicles parked up and down Taylor Drive."There was a trailer, two police vehicles that I had to go around, and there were one, two, four vehicles parked in my driveway," Twisdom said.It wasn't long before he went over to an official, who told him what was going on."'We're...
Two Ohio brothers reported missing
Two brothers from Jefferson County, Ohio have been reported missing. Officials say both Gavyn and Noah Frey were last seen in Richmond, Ohio on January 18. Gavyn is/has: Noah is/has Officials say Noah and Gavyn Frey are considered to be missing and were not abducted or part of a mysterious disappearance. Nonetheless, police say every […]
Local county receiving $1.4 million for home repairs
Mercer County is receiving a nearly $1.4 million grant to make necessary home repairs.
WYTV.com
Couple pleads guilty after large pig removed from home
CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Six months after they were first arrested, Shawn and Courtney Kline were back in Campbell Municipal Court on animal cruelty charges. “We have successfully negotiated and worked out a good faith Rule 11 agreement relative to this case,” said Atty. Brian Macala. Both were...
Mahoning County indictments: Jan. 19, 2023
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
WFMJ.com
West Farmington man donates thousands to dog pound after death
21 News has covered many stories about dog kennels and their plea for help while struggling with limited space and the influx of stray dogs. But for the Trumbull County Dog Warden and Kennel, those issues may come to an end as one local man's dying wish provided them with a sizable donation.
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Youngstown
It happened on the West Side of Youngstown on Wednesday around 3:30 p.m.
Trumbull County Dog Warden ‘shocked’ by local man’s large donation following his death
The executor of his estate said Curtis Quiggle liked the way Chief Executive Dog Warden Michelle Goss and her staff attended to the animals and helped people get help with their pets.
Former Scott Township funeral director charged with stealing from families
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A former Scott Township funeral director is facing serious charges after an investigation involving the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office. John Henson is facing 35 charges, including 10 felonies. Detectives say he took thousands from grieving families. Henson used to the be funeral director...
WFMJ.com
Home trash service rates on rise in Mahoning, Shenango valleys
Costs have skyrocketed for most services across the board (all impacting your wallet) and now, even getting rid of your trash is going to cost you even more. Home waste collection service rates have more than doubled for some residents of the Mahoning and Shenango valleys recently. Robert Graham who...
WFMJ.com
Blighted, abandoned homes in Campbell coming down as city leaders are fed up
Rows of abandoned Youngstown Sheet and Tube houses are coming down after the city of Campbell received funding through the Mahoning Valley Landbank, and amid blight and safety concerns. "There's a serious drug problem--we got squatters. We just had a fatality here two weeks ago.", said Campbell city council president...
Beaver County Humane Society offers reward for information on abandoned puppy
Beaver County Humane Society is offering a $500 reward for information about an emaciated puppy that was found in a wooded area of Beaver Falls. The male puppy was brought to the center for care Thursday, according to the humane society. The 4-month-old was in poor condition, with hypothermia, malnutrition, anemia and an old injury to its left front leg.
WFMJ.com
New Castle raids turn up drugs, 11 guns, $12K cash
Law enforcement raids on two New Castle homes turned up drugs, 11 guns, and mounds of cash. On Friday, detectives from the Lawrence County District Attorney's High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Group carried out coordinated searches with the help of the Lawrence County Critical Incident Response Team. According to the...
Police investigating child hit in Warren
Warren police were called out to the city's west side for reports of a child struck Saturday evening.
WYTV.com
Community signs up for Mosquito Lake Polar Plunge
(WKBN) – This Saturday at 1 p.m. at Trumbull County’s Mosquito Lake Beach, the annual Polar Plunge will take place. But Friday night, in the warmth of the Cortland Moose Lodge, people were signing up to take part. As people were being served their Friday night dinners at...
East Liverpool police officer retires after 30+ years
Officer James Krawiec served the community for 31 years as a police officer, as well as a dispatcher.
WYTV.com
Stun gun used on father while EMTs work on baby
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A stun gun was used on a father Thursday after he tried to interfere with EMTs who were working on his baby, according to a police report. On Thursday around 6:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Belmont Street NW for a baby less than one year old with a medical emergency. When police arrived on scene, the child was breathing, according to the Warren police report.
27 Investigates resident claims of racist comment made by mayor
First News was contacted by citizens of Newton Falls because they were upset by what they call a racist comment made by Mayor Ken Kline at a recent council meeting.
WFMJ.com
SLIDESHOW: Campbell couple who kept pig in 'dungeon-like' conditions sentenced to 30 days in jail
A couple charged for keeping a 300+ pound pig in what police described as "dungeon-like" conditions was sentenced in the Campbell Municipal Court on Friday. Twenty-seven-year-old Shawn Kline and 36-year-old Cortney Kline pled guilty on amended charges of Cruelty to Companion Animals and were sentenced to 90 days in jail with 60 of those days being suspended.
