ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Masury, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Animal Charity agents showcase new building

Last month, 21 News told you about Animal Charity of Ohio's plans to expand to a larger space as they need a bigger building to continue their work. We stopped by their new facility along Southern Blvd to learn more about why the change is needed and how long the renovation process will take before they move in.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

About 40 animals living in poor conditions rescued in Beaver County

DAUGHERTY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Beaver County humane officer said officials seized about 40 animals from a property in Daugherty Township on Friday. A neighbor said the rescue lasted several hours. At this time, arrests are pending.When Shawn Twisdom got home from an errand, he was surprised to see trucks and law enforcement vehicles parked up and down Taylor Drive."There was a trailer, two police vehicles that I had to go around, and there were one, two, four vehicles parked in my driveway," Twisdom said.It wasn't long before he went over to an official, who told him what was going on."'We're...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Two Ohio brothers reported missing

Two brothers from Jefferson County, Ohio have been reported missing. Officials say both Gavyn and Noah Frey were last seen in Richmond, Ohio on January 18. Gavyn is/has: Noah is/has Officials say Noah and Gavyn Frey are considered to be missing and were not abducted or part of a mysterious disappearance. Nonetheless, police say every […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Couple pleads guilty after large pig removed from home

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Six months after they were first arrested, Shawn and Courtney Kline were back in Campbell Municipal Court on animal cruelty charges. “We have successfully negotiated and worked out a good faith Rule 11 agreement relative to this case,” said Atty. Brian Macala. Both were...
CAMPBELL, OH
WFMJ.com

Home trash service rates on rise in Mahoning, Shenango valleys

Costs have skyrocketed for most services across the board (all impacting your wallet) and now, even getting rid of your trash is going to cost you even more. Home waste collection service rates have more than doubled for some residents of the Mahoning and Shenango valleys recently. Robert Graham who...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

New Castle raids turn up drugs, 11 guns, $12K cash

Law enforcement raids on two New Castle homes turned up drugs, 11 guns, and mounds of cash. On Friday, detectives from the Lawrence County District Attorney's High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Group carried out coordinated searches with the help of the Lawrence County Critical Incident Response Team. According to the...
NEW CASTLE, PA
WYTV.com

Community signs up for Mosquito Lake Polar Plunge

(WKBN) – This Saturday at 1 p.m. at Trumbull County’s Mosquito Lake Beach, the annual Polar Plunge will take place. But Friday night, in the warmth of the Cortland Moose Lodge, people were signing up to take part. As people were being served their Friday night dinners at...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Stun gun used on father while EMTs work on baby

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A stun gun was used on a father Thursday after he tried to interfere with EMTs who were working on his baby, according to a police report. On Thursday around 6:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Belmont Street NW for a baby less than one year old with a medical emergency. When police arrived on scene, the child was breathing, according to the Warren police report.
WARREN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy