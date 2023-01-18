Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Richland Police investigate several DUIs overnight
RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland police shared on social media three men were arrested overnight. All three arrests were because of drivers crashing, according to RPD. RPD says no injuries were reported, however, it asks the public to be extra careful when driving. One driver, was traveling westbound on Columbia...
FOX 11 and 41
Search warrant in Kennewick leads to arrest of ‘prolific car prowling’ suspect
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department arrested a 28-year-old prolific car prowling suspect after serving a search warrant on January 20. The suspect, a Kennewick man, had a warrant out for his arrest prior to the search, according to KPD. KPD searched a residence on the 2900 block...
Tacoma man dies after head-on crash with Kennewick driver. The victim had been shot
The Tri-Cities men were wounded in the 1 a.m. collision.
elkhornmediagroup.com
WSP investigates crash including fatal gunshot wound
TOPPENISH – The Washington State Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash on State Route 22 within the Toppenish city limits. Three people were injured, two fled the scene, and another person suffered a fatal gunshot wound at the time of the collision. WSP reports that the circumstances surrounding the...
washingtonstatenews.net
Police Land The Man Responsible in Several Kennewick Car Prowls
Finally. Kennewick Police have the man suspected of several car prowls. 28-year old Victor Gutierrez was identified and taken into custody Friday morning. Officers with the Pasco Police Department and Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant at a residence in the 2900 block of West 19th Avenue.
Did This Car Get Airborne in Kennewick Roundabout Crash?
Early Friday morning, Kennewick Police say this car may have left the ground in a roundabout crash. Around 3:42 AM Friday morning, Officers responded to the roundabout in Kennewick at West 27th and Vancouver after several calls came into dispatch about a vehicle that had reportedly gotten airborne and then crashed.
FOX 11 and 41
One person dead after wrong way crash in Toppenish Saturday morning
TOPPENISH, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating a car crash off SR 22 early Saturday morning. According to WSP, the car was headed eastbound on SR22 when the driver swerved over the center line and hit another car driving westbound. The two passengers headed westbound were transported to...
Police Searching For Shooting Suspects in Yakima and Prosser
A shooting in Prosser has left a 32-year-old man in critical condition. Prosser Police say the shooting was the result of an argument at about 4:45 pm in Prosser Wednesday. The victim from Grandview was taken to a Richland hospital in critical condition. The suspect has been identified by police 24-year-old Emmanuel Munoz of Prosser. Police are searching for him today.
Prosser Police searching for armed and dangerous man
PROSSER, Wash. – Prosser Police are searching for a man they believe is armed and dangerous after a shooting Wednesday afternoon. Authorities said they are searching for Emmanuel Munoz, 24, of Prosser. He is facing a charge of assault in the shooting of a 32-year-old Grandview man. It happened just before 5 p.m. in the area of Lee Road and...
Kennewick PD Catches Lurking Thief with 45 Pieces of Mail
Kennewick Police Alerted to Suspicious Circumstances. This morning (1/18/23) Kennewick police were alerted by reports of a male involving suspicious circumstances on 3rd Avenue. The Kennewick Police Facebook post says police were told a man was taking mail from many different boxes in the neighborhood. The Kennewick police arrived at the scene on the 4100 block of 3rd Street in Kennewick and observed the man described in the report up to no good.
Suspect Facing Federal Charges for Kennewick Mail Theft
Fortunately, Kennewick Police were able to apprehend the suspect with his contraband. In the early morning hours of Wednesday, January 18th. Kennewick Police were tipped off by some residents in the 4100 block of West 3rd Ave. about a suspicious person. They'd been seen going from mailbox to mailbox, looking...
Eastbound 240 Closed After Mental Health Crisis in Kennewick
(Kennewick, WA) -- Authorities shut down the eastbound side of the 240 Freeway at Edison Street in Kennewick Wednesday afternoon. This after police say a male was standing on the outside portion of the safety barrier at the Edison overpass, potentially reading himself to jump. This happened just after 3:30pm and when officers approached, police say the man threatened to jump if they got too close. State Patrol then decided to close the freeway's south side, along with all traffic on Edison Street.
elkhornmediagroup.com
OSP rescues a kidnap victim
ARLINGTON – The Oregon State Police foiled an attempted kidnapping Sunday after a woman’s husband reported he was concerned with his wife’s cell phone pinging in the Boardman area when she was supposed to be traveling through Washington state. OSP reports that the woman, from Ohio, had...
nbcrightnow.com
Evening update January 20: Pasco Airport finds record-breaking amount of guns in luggage
The Pasco Airport discovered 11 firearms in 2022, its highest on record. The Yakima Airport discovered one firearm in 2022.
nbcrightnow.com
Shed burns in Columbia Park
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Fire Department (KFD) and Richland Fire and Emergency Services responded to a fire in Columbia Park around 7:30 a.m. on January 20. Initial reports indicated that the fire was at the Reach Musuem according to a Kennewick Fire press release. Crews arrived to find that the fire was actually in the old Columbia Park campground.
KIMA TV
Washington State Patrol car struck from behind on I-82 in Sunnyside, trooper in ER
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. -- A Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper is in the ER after his car was struck from behind on westbound I-82 in Sunnyside Thursday morning. Trooper C. Thorson tweeted around 7:45 a.m. photos of the car with significant damage to the back of it. He says the trooper...
Another crash at same Tri-Cities intersection where 3 died last year. Alcohol again suspected
Sunday’s crash closed the busy intersection for 15 hours.
FOX 11 and 41
Benton County adds ballot drop box at Finley Middle School
FINLEY, Wash.- The Benton County Auditor’s Office has partnered with the Finley School District for the installation of a drive-up ballot drop box at Finley Middle School. The ballot drop box installed in Finley is located in the parking lot of Finley Middle School located at 37208 S. Finley Rd., Kennewick.
Fire destroys Pasco trailer. Family of 3 lose their home and pet
The Red Cross was called in to help the family.
nbcrightnow.com
One cat dies in mobile home fire at Pasco RV Park
PASCO, Wash. - UPDATE: 7:30 p.m. The lane closure on 4th Ave is no longer in place, according to Chief Shearer. He says to make sure you have smoke detectors and a family escape plan. UPDATE: 4:34 p.m. The fire started in the living room of the single-family RV. Two...
Comments / 1