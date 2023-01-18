Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Here's the latest on the effort to ban hair discrimination in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Students who have been pushing for lawmakers to ban hair discrimination in Kentucky plan to rally at the Capitol this spring. The Real Young Prodigys, a youth educational group under the organization Hip Hop N2 Learning has been lobbying lawmakers to ban discrimination based on hair texture and protective hairstyles.
Murray Ledger & Times
Medical marijuana in Kentucky: What patients should now
MURRAY – Now that Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order allowing certain individuals to possess small amounts of medical marijuana without fear of criminal retribution is in effect, the onus of responsibility for ensuring the essence of the order is carried out falls in the hands of Kentucky’s law enforcement officers.
linknky.com
Having a baby proves deadlier for Kentucky moms
This story originally appeared in the Jan. 13 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To get these stories first, subscribe. Having a baby in Kentucky is more deadly for mothers than nearly all other states in the country. Not only do birthing mothers in Kentucky have to deal with the...
Record amount spent lobbying Kentucky legislature last year
FRANKFORT — A record amount of nearly $24.3 million was spent lobbying the Kentucky General Assembly in 2022, according to reports filed by the hundreds of corporations, associations and other groups registered to lobby the legislature. Reports filed by the groups show that the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce continues...
thelevisalazer.com
GOV. BESHEAR ENCOURAGES KENTUCKY COMMUNITIES TO STRENGTHEN FIGHT AGAINST DRUG EPIDEMIC
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Jan. 19, 2023) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that applications are open for Kentucky communities to apply for Recovery Ready certification. “One life lost to drug overdose is too many, and we must continue to commit ourselves to doing everything we can to help not just those struggling with addiction, but their families and communities as well,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “The Recovery Ready Communities program gives communities the opportunity to identify gaps in their addiction treatment services and fill them.”
WLKY.com
Kentucky moving toward more holistic approach to substance abuse treatment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky has developed a comprehensive strategy for combatting substance abuse treatment, and the $842 million in legal settlements with pharmaceutical companies and distributors could help fund key components. That's according to key figures who spoke to state lawmakers on Thursday in Frankfort. One lesson from the...
kentuckytoday.com
Sanctity of Life Sunday: 6 practical ways Ky. Baptists can stand for life in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky Baptist Convention churches will join with other Southern Baptist Churches throughout the nation Sunday to celebrate and affirm the sanctity of human life — that every person is made in the image of God. This year, Sanctity of Life Sunday falls on the...
wdrb.com
Wedding industry braces for impact of Kentucky sales tax
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If it wasn't expensive enough, having a wedding in Kentucky just got a little more costly. Starting Jan. 1, 2023 sales taxes applied to more than 35 new services, many of which are in the wedding industry. The Louisville Wedding Network President Jamie Lott said vendors...
Democratic candidate for Kentucky attorney general launches candidacy; Republican Party reacts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Rep. Pamela Stevenson formally launched her candidacy for attorney general Thursday. She is the presumptive Democratic nominee and is the first Black woman to be nominated for the position in Kentucky. Freshman U.S. Congressman Morgan McGarvey, former House Minority Leader Joni Jenkins and former mayoral...
Kentucky legislators get pay hike after voting increase for themselves but not for teachers
Most state lawmakers will be getting an 8% pay raise in 2023 and a boost in other expenses. They voted for the pay hike last year for themselves and most state workers but not for teachers. That does not go over well with the Kentucky Education Association and KY 120 United, an advocacy group for […] The post Kentucky legislators get pay hike after voting increase for themselves but not for teachers appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Kentucky lawmakers prioritize covering $16M in costs for Bowling Green veterans nursing home
(The Center Square) – Tax reform isn’t the only priority issue for Kentucky lawmakers during the early stages of the 2023 General Assembly session. Legislators have also worked to quickly pass a bill covering more than $16.6 million in additional costs for a veterans nursing home in Bowling Green. House Bill 2, sponsored by state Rep. Michael Meredith, R-Oakland, passed unanimously out of the House during the first week of this year’s 30-day session. The Senate is expected to take up the bill shortly after...
WKYT 27
Residents of Kentucky town outraged after seeing water bills
BURGIN, Ky. (WKYT) - People in a central Kentucky town are having sticker shock when seeing their water bills. However, it’s not the cost of water that is causing the outrage. Burgin’s water bills also include sewer and garbage collection. Mayor Joseph Monroe says both have risen substantially.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky Marine veteran crochets as a means to balance his mental health
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky man is using a unique approach to manage his mental health. The Louisville veteran picked up yarn when he served as a Marine. Now he makes crochet dolls. “Right now, I’m making one of my very own patterns. It’s Eye-van, the one-eyed monster,” said...
wdrb.com
Kentucky AG appoints special prosecutor in 3 unsolved Nelson County cases
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron appointed a special prosecutor to investigate several unsolved Nelson County cases. In the letter, Commonwealth's Attorney Shane Young is appointed to look into the prosecution of any potential criminal charges, or other criminal activity, related to the deaths of Jason Ellis, Crystal Rogers and Tommy Ballard.
One case of measles confirmed in Kentucky
The Kentucky Department for Public Health says it has confirmed one case of measles in the state connected to the Ohio outbreak.
hazard-herald.com
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Kentucky
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Kentucky using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Whatever happened to hemp?
Gov. Andy Beshear’s order allowing Kentuckians with at least one of 21 medical conditions to possess eight ounces of medical cannabis was a welcome response to decades of legislative foot-dragging. The drawback: Of the 37 states where it’s legal, Illinois is the closest to fill out-of-state prescriptions. Meanwhile, another cannabis option is already available here: […] The post Whatever happened to hemp? appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Kentucky GOP seeks school closure records from Beshear
Such a broad-based records request isn't uncommon among political operatives.
WKYT 27
WATCH| Nearly 8,000 Kentucky taxpayers double charged due to glitch
WATCH | Man facing murder charge after I-75 chase appears in court. WATCH | Woman wins big in online Kentucky Lottery game. WATCH | KSP to begin equipping troopers with body cameras. Updated: 8 hours ago. WATCH | KSP to begin equipping troopers with body cameras. WATCH | How to...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky professor explains how gas stoves can impact health as debate heats up
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Gas stoves can be found in a third of U.S. households. With debate about the long-term health effects of gas stoves heating up, a Kentucky professor and health expert shares their knowledge. Chris Curran, director of the NKU Neuroscience program and biological sciences professor, really...
Comments / 0