ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Here's the latest on the effort to ban hair discrimination in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Students who have been pushing for lawmakers to ban hair discrimination in Kentucky plan to rally at the Capitol this spring. The Real Young Prodigys, a youth educational group under the organization Hip Hop N2 Learning has been lobbying lawmakers to ban discrimination based on hair texture and protective hairstyles.
KENTUCKY STATE
Murray Ledger & Times

Medical marijuana in Kentucky: What patients should now

MURRAY – Now that Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order allowing certain individuals to possess small amounts of medical marijuana without fear of criminal retribution is in effect, the onus of responsibility for ensuring the essence of the order is carried out falls in the hands of Kentucky’s law enforcement officers.
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

Having a baby proves deadlier for Kentucky moms

This story originally appeared in the Jan. 13 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To get these stories first, subscribe. Having a baby in Kentucky is more deadly for mothers than nearly all other states in the country. Not only do birthing mothers in Kentucky have to deal with the...
KENTUCKY STATE
thelevisalazer.com

GOV. BESHEAR ENCOURAGES KENTUCKY COMMUNITIES TO STRENGTHEN FIGHT AGAINST DRUG EPIDEMIC

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Jan. 19, 2023) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that applications are open for Kentucky communities to apply for Recovery Ready certification. “One life lost to drug overdose is too many, and we must continue to commit ourselves to doing everything we can to help not just those struggling with addiction, but their families and communities as well,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “The Recovery Ready Communities program gives communities the opportunity to identify gaps in their addiction treatment services and fill them.”
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Kentucky moving toward more holistic approach to substance abuse treatment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky has developed a comprehensive strategy for combatting substance abuse treatment, and the $842 million in legal settlements with pharmaceutical companies and distributors could help fund key components. That's according to key figures who spoke to state lawmakers on Thursday in Frankfort. One lesson from the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Wedding industry braces for impact of Kentucky sales tax

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If it wasn't expensive enough, having a wedding in Kentucky just got a little more costly. Starting Jan. 1, 2023 sales taxes applied to more than 35 new services, many of which are in the wedding industry. The Louisville Wedding Network President Jamie Lott said vendors...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Kentucky Lantern

Kentucky legislators get pay hike after voting increase for themselves but not for teachers

Most state lawmakers will be getting an 8% pay raise in 2023 and a boost in other expenses. They voted for the pay hike last year for themselves and most state workers but not for teachers. That does not go over well with the Kentucky Education Association and KY 120 United, an advocacy group for […] The post Kentucky legislators get pay hike after voting increase for themselves but not for teachers appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Center Square

Kentucky lawmakers prioritize covering $16M in costs for Bowling Green veterans nursing home

(The Center Square) – Tax reform isn’t the only priority issue for Kentucky lawmakers during the early stages of the 2023 General Assembly session. Legislators have also worked to quickly pass a bill covering more than $16.6 million in additional costs for a veterans nursing home in Bowling Green. House Bill 2, sponsored by state Rep. Michael Meredith, R-Oakland, passed unanimously out of the House during the first week of this year’s 30-day session. The Senate is expected to take up the bill shortly after...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WKYT 27

Residents of Kentucky town outraged after seeing water bills

BURGIN, Ky. (WKYT) - People in a central Kentucky town are having sticker shock when seeing their water bills. However, it’s not the cost of water that is causing the outrage. Burgin’s water bills also include sewer and garbage collection. Mayor Joseph Monroe says both have risen substantially.
BURGIN, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky AG appoints special prosecutor in 3 unsolved Nelson County cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron appointed a special prosecutor to investigate several unsolved Nelson County cases. In the letter, Commonwealth's Attorney Shane Young is appointed to look into the prosecution of any potential criminal charges, or other criminal activity, related to the deaths of Jason Ellis, Crystal Rogers and Tommy Ballard.
NELSON COUNTY, KY
hazard-herald.com

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Kentucky

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Kentucky using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Whatever happened to hemp?

Gov. Andy Beshear’s order allowing Kentuckians with at least one of 21 medical conditions to possess eight ounces of medical cannabis was a welcome response to decades of legislative foot-dragging. The drawback: Of the 37 states where it’s legal, Illinois is the closest to fill out-of-state prescriptions. Meanwhile, another cannabis option is already available here: […] The post Whatever happened to hemp? appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy