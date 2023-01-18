Read full article on original website
Vancouver carjacking ends in Clackamas County, teens arrested
Two young teenagers were arrested following a robbery, carjacking and police pursuit that began in Vancouver and ended in Clackamas County, the Vancouver police said Saturday night.
Man arrested for pointing gun at Cornelius bar patrons, firing into ground
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A 42-year-old Tillamook man was arrested early Saturday morning in Cornelius after bar patrons said he pointed a gun at them and then fired into the ground, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. At about 2:30 a.m., police responded to The Jungle Room...
6-year-old child dies in Salem, father and domestic partner arrested
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A Salem father and his domestic partner were arrested Saturday after his 6-year-old child died on Friday, according to the Salem Police Department. Shortly before 9 a.m. Friday, emergency responders were called to a home in the 600 block of 18th Street Southeast after the report of an unresponsive child.
State Police: Head-on crash leaves one dead, another with critical injuries
A crash Thursday in Yamhill County resulted in the death of a Lincoln City man and left a Gresham woman in critical condition, Oregon State Police reported Saturday. Around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 19, Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on the Hwy 18 Bypass near milepost 57, west of Dundee Landing Road.
Estacada man indicted for Dec. 2022 domestic disturbance
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 53-year-old man who refused to drop a gun and was shot by a deputy during a domestic disturbance in Estacada last year has been indicted on multiple charges, the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Jason Lee Savage was indicted Wednesday by...
Student and deputy treated for fentanyl exposure after incident at Oregon middle school
WILLAMINA, Ore. - Authorities say a student and a deputy were treated at a hospital after they likely were exposed to fentanyl at a western Oregon middle school. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office says one of their deputies went to Willamina Middle School Tuesday southwest of Portland and was asked to help check a bathroom for a suspicious odor.
4 show dogs, Mercedes van stolen at Portland hotel
Four show dogs set to compete in the Rose City Dog Show are missing after the Mercedes van they were in was stolen early Saturday in North Portland.
Authorities: Man tased by SWAT team after threatening to shoot, kill neighbors
A man threatened to retrieve a gun and kill two people in a Vancouver neighborhood Thursday morning, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
Gresham police: Man cleans gun while driving, shoots himself in leg
A man was cleaning his handgun while driving when he shot himself in the leg, according to Gresham police.
Ex-middle school custodian sentenced to 10 years for voyeurism
James Mattson, who pled guilty to 137 counts of voyeurism, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday.
Santa Muerte statue tips trooper to 45K fentanyl pills, 5 pounds of heroin stashed in vehicle: Court documents
An Arizona woman is accused of trafficking thousands of counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl and pounds of heroin through Salem.
Clark Co. man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill neighbors, police
FIVE CORNERS Wash. (KPTV) - A 51-year-old Five Corners, Wash. man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly threatened to kill his neighbors, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. At about 11 a.m., police responded to a 911 call about a disturbance at the 9100 block of Northeast 68th...
Former Vancouver Public Schools custodian gets 10 years in prison for voyeurism
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A judge has sentenced a former custodian for Vancouver Publics Schools to 10 years in prison for voyeurism. James D. Mattson, 38, was arrested in October after allegations surfaced that he filmed girls in the locker room of Alki Middle School. An investigation found videos, including...
BCSO: Traffic violation leads to major drug arrest
CORVALLIS, Ore. — On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at approximately 1:05 a.m. a Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) Deputy stopped a Chevrolet Silverado on Alta Vista Drive near Grant Avenue in the city of Corvallis for a traffic violation, according to police officials. Upon further investigation the driver...
2 middle school students, Yamhill County sheriff’s deputy hospitalized after inhaling fentanyl-laced smoke coming from school bathroom
Two Willamina Middle School students and a Yamhill County sheriff’s deputy were hospitalized Tuesday after inhaling smoke from what deputies suspect were burning fentanyl-laced counterfeit Oxycodone pills coming from a school bathroom. The sheriff’s deputy arrived at the middle school around 2:15 p.m. to follow-up on a different case...
Right-wing street brawler ‘Tiny’ Toese back in Portland jail on $1 million bail
A judge in Portland set bail Friday at $1 million for a notorious street fighter who went on the lam after breaking an earlier release agreement, prosecutors say. Tusitala Toese — better known by his ironic nickname, Tiny — was extradited to the Multnomah County Detention Center on Thursday. He had been held in the Thurston County Jail since his arrest Dec. 19, court records show.
Grim Reaper-like statue led to police search, discovery of thousands of fentanyl pills, pounds of heroin, feds say
What began as a traffic stop on northbound I-5 near Salem on Monday night turned into much more after a state trooper spotted an 18-inch-tall statue on the front passenger seat of the car he had pulled over. A trooper, who is part of a regional drug task force, recognized...
Four terriers 'dog-napped' from North Portland hotel parking lot
PORTLAND, Ore. — Four terriers were taken this morning from a hotel parking lot in North Portland when the van that they were in, was stolen at about 7:45 a.m. from the Oxford Suites at Jantzen Beach. Police say the van was left running in the parking lot when...
Woman accused of trafficking fentanyl, heroin on I-5 near Salem
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman from Arizona is facing federal charges after she was caught trafficking fentanyl and heroin on Interstate 5 near Salem, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon. Nancy Garcia, 47, of Yuma County, Arizona, has been charged with possessing with intent to...
Man killed in late-night Cully Neighborhood shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot and killed in the Cully Neighborhood early Thursday night, said the Portland Police Bureau. On January 19, 2023, just after 11:45 p.m., Portland Police Bureau officers were called to the 4200 block of Northeast Prescott Street for a reported shooting. Officers discovered a dead man at the scene.
