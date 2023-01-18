ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
KETV.com

Nebraska lawmakers adopt permanent rules avoiding major changes

LINCOLN, Neb. — Like the city of Lincoln, lawmakers dodged a major storm after adopting permanent rules with eight non-controversial changes on a 44-0 vote. The Legislature's Rules Committee looked at a record 58 proposed changes and held a public hearing that lasted nine hours. The committee left bringing...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska Legislature approves eight rule changes

LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – Nebraska state senators spent over nine hours in a committee hearing last week to sort through 55 proposed rule changes. Only seven made it out of committee, and on Thursday morning, all of them were approved by the Legislature. Most of the changes were adjustments...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska GOP backs Californian Harmeet Dhillon as RNC chair

OMAHA — The Nebraska Republican Party stepped into the fight Saturday over picking the next chair of the Republican National Committee. State GOP chair Eric Underwood let the State Central Committee decide whom he should support. The party’s steering committee voted 62-41 to support California lawyer Harmeet Dhillon over...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Watchdog group says State Capitol Bible study leader should register as lobbyist

LINCOLN — Every Wednesday morning during Nebraska legislative sessions, a group of about a dozen state senators gather over breakfast for a Bible study led by a former pastor who used to be a county Republican Party chairman. Later in the day, over a provided lunch, Arin Hess, the chaplain and president of Capitol Studies, […] The post Watchdog group says State Capitol Bible study leader should register as lobbyist appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
norfolkneradio.com

Social Security income to no longer be taxed in tax relief bill

LINCOLN - Those who are on Social Security will no longer have their income taxed thanks to new tax bills set to be introduced to Nebraska legislatures. During Wednesday’s press conference, Senator Kathleen Kauth says her legislation would expedite tax relief on Social Security from 60% to 100%, putting us in line with 37 other states.
NEBRASKA STATE
NewsChannel 36

Voter ID Passes PA Senate, Faces an Uncertain Future in State House

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - Last week, the Pennsylvania Senate passed Senate Bill 1, which included three constitutional amendments. Senate Bill 1, originally only included voter ID, however two additional constitutional amendments, including a two-year civil window for childhood sex abuse victims and regulatory override, were added to the bill. Voter...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wcbe.org

Ohio House set to meet as leadership battle among Republicans rages on

The Ohio House has not met for session since members of the new 135th Ohio General Assembly took their oaths of office nearly three weeks ago. The first session will come amid a battle between two factions of Republicans — one group that supports House Speaker Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill), and the other backing Rep. Derek Merrin (R-Monclova), who had been the speaker-elect last fall.
OHIO STATE
them.us

A North Dakota Bill Would Fine State Employees for Respecting Trans Peoples’ Pronouns

A North Dakota lawmaker wants to ban publicly-funded transgender pronouns. (And no, we didn’t write this story with a dartboard.) Senate Bill 2199, introduced by Republican David Clemens last week, proposes that gender and sex are the same thing, and that any words used to refer to, well, anyone should be “used in the context of that person's sex as determined at birth.” When there is confusion, the bill says, “determination is established by the individual's deoxyribonucleic acid,” or DNA. Any entity that receives state funding while using pronouns or any type of gendered language for someone that doesn’t match their sex at birth, especially if they do so in print, could be fined up to $1500.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

Jim Beam column: GOP leader ‘goes off deep end’

When is the last time you can remember when a political party leader told one of its members they couldn’t run for public office? I’ve been in this news business for over 62 years and the Louisiana Republican Party now holds that unbelievable distinction. Louis Gurvich, chairman of...
LOUISIANA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska state troopers respond to over 400 weather-related incidents

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska state troopers have been hard at work over the past two days as snow and ice accumulated across the state. Troopers have responded to more than 400 weather-related incidents. Troopers responded to 42 crashes and helped 385 motorists who had either slid off the...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Eye-popping snowfall totals reported across Nebraska

HASTINGS, Neb. -- Wednesday's winter storm was as advertised, dropping remarkable snowfall totals and shutting down highways across the state. Residents in central Nebraska were hit the hardest, with storm spotters near Merna reporting just shy of 24 inches of snow. Custer County was the epicenter of the heaviest snow,...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Saturday snow chances

Our average high this time of year is in the middle 30s and we’re going to be at or below that for the next 10 days. Precipitation chances are small, but we have a chance Saturday, then again Monday. For Saturday, most of the day will be cloudy and...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy