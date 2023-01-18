Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Battle over voter ID and dozens of election bills brewing in Nebraska legislature
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska lawmakers introduced nearly a couple dozen bills dealing with election security, voter ID and voter rights. Already the battle lines are being formed. "This session will see a barrage of bills that will see unreasonable barriers at the ballot. We need legislators and Nebraskans to...
KETV.com
Nebraska lawmakers adopt permanent rules avoiding major changes
LINCOLN, Neb. — Like the city of Lincoln, lawmakers dodged a major storm after adopting permanent rules with eight non-controversial changes on a 44-0 vote. The Legislature's Rules Committee looked at a record 58 proposed changes and held a public hearing that lasted nine hours. The committee left bringing...
1011now.com
State lawmakers submit bill and constitutional amendment to expand voting rights for felons
Nebraska senators adopt rules that will govern the legislature for the next two years. Nebraska senators adopted permanent rules for the 108th legislative session Thursday morning. Lincoln volunteers help clear snow. Updated: 10 hours ago. "Snow Angel" Drew Lannin helps clear neighborhood snow.
klkntv.com
Nebraska Legislature approves eight rule changes
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – Nebraska state senators spent over nine hours in a committee hearing last week to sort through 55 proposed rule changes. Only seven made it out of committee, and on Thursday morning, all of them were approved by the Legislature. Most of the changes were adjustments...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska GOP backs Californian Harmeet Dhillon as RNC chair
OMAHA — The Nebraska Republican Party stepped into the fight Saturday over picking the next chair of the Republican National Committee. State GOP chair Eric Underwood let the State Central Committee decide whom he should support. The party’s steering committee voted 62-41 to support California lawyer Harmeet Dhillon over...
Watchdog group says State Capitol Bible study leader should register as lobbyist
LINCOLN — Every Wednesday morning during Nebraska legislative sessions, a group of about a dozen state senators gather over breakfast for a Bible study led by a former pastor who used to be a county Republican Party chairman. Later in the day, over a provided lunch, Arin Hess, the chaplain and president of Capitol Studies, […] The post Watchdog group says State Capitol Bible study leader should register as lobbyist appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
norfolkneradio.com
Social Security income to no longer be taxed in tax relief bill
LINCOLN - Those who are on Social Security will no longer have their income taxed thanks to new tax bills set to be introduced to Nebraska legislatures. During Wednesday’s press conference, Senator Kathleen Kauth says her legislation would expedite tax relief on Social Security from 60% to 100%, putting us in line with 37 other states.
klkntv.com
Staff at Nebraska schools could physically restrain students if new proposal passes
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A new bill in the Nebraska Legislature would allow school staff to physically restrain students. Introduced by Sen. Dave Murman, LB 811 authorizes all school personnel to use “reasonable physical intervention” on students to manage their behavior. Under the bill, “the only way...
NewsChannel 36
Voter ID Passes PA Senate, Faces an Uncertain Future in State House
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - Last week, the Pennsylvania Senate passed Senate Bill 1, which included three constitutional amendments. Senate Bill 1, originally only included voter ID, however two additional constitutional amendments, including a two-year civil window for childhood sex abuse victims and regulatory override, were added to the bill. Voter...
Missouri's abortion ban declares 'Almighty God is the author of life.' Faith leaders beg to differ in new suit.
They say the ban violates their religious freedom by subjecting them to "the religious dictates of others."
wcbe.org
Ohio House set to meet as leadership battle among Republicans rages on
The Ohio House has not met for session since members of the new 135th Ohio General Assembly took their oaths of office nearly three weeks ago. The first session will come amid a battle between two factions of Republicans — one group that supports House Speaker Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill), and the other backing Rep. Derek Merrin (R-Monclova), who had been the speaker-elect last fall.
them.us
A North Dakota Bill Would Fine State Employees for Respecting Trans Peoples’ Pronouns
A North Dakota lawmaker wants to ban publicly-funded transgender pronouns. (And no, we didn’t write this story with a dartboard.) Senate Bill 2199, introduced by Republican David Clemens last week, proposes that gender and sex are the same thing, and that any words used to refer to, well, anyone should be “used in the context of that person's sex as determined at birth.” When there is confusion, the bill says, “determination is established by the individual's deoxyribonucleic acid,” or DNA. Any entity that receives state funding while using pronouns or any type of gendered language for someone that doesn’t match their sex at birth, especially if they do so in print, could be fined up to $1500.
Lake Charles American Press
Jim Beam column: GOP leader ‘goes off deep end’
When is the last time you can remember when a political party leader told one of its members they couldn’t run for public office? I’ve been in this news business for over 62 years and the Louisiana Republican Party now holds that unbelievable distinction. Louis Gurvich, chairman of...
klkntv.com
Nebraska state troopers respond to over 400 weather-related incidents
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska state troopers have been hard at work over the past two days as snow and ice accumulated across the state. Troopers have responded to more than 400 weather-related incidents. Troopers responded to 42 crashes and helped 385 motorists who had either slid off the...
doniphanherald.com
Snow and rain that fell across Nebraska is good news for the drought, but more is needed
From border to border, Nebraska set records this week for precipitation — the latest in a wave of storms that are expected to help the state's drought conditions. Still, significantly more moisture is needed to dig the state — and the region — out of its deep hole.
Talon Marks
Californians don’t vote with the Democratic Party; they vote with Newsom
The 2022 general election’s ballot measures went exactly as expected; the tribal and gambling initiatives failed, as well as the dialysis and wealth tax measures. The flavored tobacco ban was upheld, arts funding was increased and abortion was added as a right in the state constitution. This was fully...
News Channel Nebraska
Eye-popping snowfall totals reported across Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. -- Wednesday's winter storm was as advertised, dropping remarkable snowfall totals and shutting down highways across the state. Residents in central Nebraska were hit the hardest, with storm spotters near Merna reporting just shy of 24 inches of snow. Custer County was the epicenter of the heaviest snow,...
North Platte Telegraph
Photos: On I-80 in Nebraska, this is what you'll see
Department of Transportation cameras close to 10 a.m. show deteriorating conditions west of Grand Island. Then the interstate becomes impassable; it's closed west of Kearney.
Ford Lost a Multibillion-Dollar Deal Over Right-Wing Governor's 'Communism' Fears
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin claims pursuing a partnership in the state is taking a chance with Marxism.
klkntv.com
Saturday snow chances
Our average high this time of year is in the middle 30s and we’re going to be at or below that for the next 10 days. Precipitation chances are small, but we have a chance Saturday, then again Monday. For Saturday, most of the day will be cloudy and...
