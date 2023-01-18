ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Main Line Media News

Guest column: A looks back at Tom Wolf’s tenure as Pa. governor

During the past few weeks, publications across the commonwealth have chosen to view with rose-colored glasses the past eight years of Gov. Tom Wolf’s tenure in Pennsylvania. Most Pennsylvanians outside of the Harrisburg bubble remember it differently. Let’s start with Wolf’s handling of the budget. He likes to take...
NorthcentralPA.com

Shapiro signs executive order to change degree requirements for state jobs

Governor Josh Shapiro issued his first Executive Order on his first day of office on Jan. 18. Effective immediately, 92 percent of state government jobs – about 65,000 positions – do not require a four-year college degree, according to the new order. Executive Order 2023-03 instructs the Office of Administration to emphasize skills and experience in Commonwealth job postings and orders a review of the remaining 8 percent of state government jobs that currently require a four-year degree, many of which are statutorily required. ...
wtae.com

Pa. monthly unemployment rate lowest ever at 3.9%

HARRISBURG, Pa. — December marked a new record low for unemployment in Pennsylvania. The commonwealth's unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 3.9%. Pennsylvania's rate was 1.6 percentage points below its December 2021 level. From April 2020 to December 2022, the Keystone State...
wdadradio.com

SHAPIRO SIGNS FIRST EXECUTIVE ORDER AS GOVERNOR

Newly established Governor Josh Shapiro signed his first executive order on Wednesday, marking his first action in office. According to an announcement, Executive Order 2023-03 states that, effective immediately, 92 percent of government jobs will not require a four-year-college degree. It instructs that the Office of Administration will emphasize skills and experience in Commonwealth job postings and ordering a review of the remaining eight percent of state government jobs that currently require a four-year degree.
CBS Philly

Pa. state Sen. Amanda Cappelletti to make history when she gives birth

HARRISBURG (CBS) -- Just 40 years ago, the idea of even a woman – any woman – in Pennsylvania's Senate was a novelty. Out of 50 senators, there was exactly one, and she was a grandmother.Later came more women, including some mothers of younger children. But no woman has ever given birth while a member of the state Senate. If that fact surprises you, consider this: It also surprised the woman who is about to make history by becoming the first. "That had not crossed my mind," said Sen. Amanda Cappelletti (D-Delaware and Montgomery), until a colleague pointed it out to her.Cappelletti...
WGAL

Teacher's rights bill passes Senate

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania educators could see new religious freedoms restored in the classroom after a new bill passed through the State Senate Wednesday. Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill enjoys a victory after Senate Bill 84 passed. The goal of the bill is to eliminate part of the school code...
abc27.com

FirstEnergy Pennsylvania encourages customers to seek bill assistance

(WTAJ) — First Energy Pennsylvania is encouraging customers to take advantage of bill assistance programs. Customers that use Penelec, Penn Power, Met-Ed and West Penn Power that are having difficulty making ends meet can contact their utility now to enroll in payment plans or to receive referrals for bill assistance programs.
NewsChannel 36

Voter ID Passes PA Senate, Faces an Uncertain Future in State House

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - Last week, the Pennsylvania Senate passed Senate Bill 1, which included three constitutional amendments. Senate Bill 1, originally only included voter ID, however two additional constitutional amendments, including a two-year civil window for childhood sex abuse victims and regulatory override, were added to the bill. Voter...
WGAL

Pennsylvania sending support personnel to California

Two people from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) are in California to assist emergency management and response personnel after storms brought devastating flooding and damage to a large portion of the state. “The impact of historic and deadly flooding seen recently in California has been as shocking as it...
WGAL

Volunteer program set up to get young new firefighters

Volunteer fire companies in Pennsylvania have seen declining numbers of firefighters for decades. But state lawmakers are looking at a way to get more young people involved. It can take a lot of training to be a volunteer firefighter and for a lot of young people that can sometimes be an issue, but a proposed law aims to make that process a little easier for high schoolers.
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania Senate passes bill allowing teachers to wear religious garb, insignia

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Senate unanimously approved a bill to eliminate a section from the state’s Education Code that prohibits teachers from wearing anything that is a sign of their faith or demonstration. According to the measure’s sponsors, Senators Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York) and Judy Schwank (D-Berks), the measure will eliminate a section […]
abc27.com

Will Pennsylvania legalize marijuana under Josh Shapiro?

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania is one of 29 states that does not allow recreational marijuana despite bipartisan efforts to legalize it. In 2016 Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed legislation legalizing medical marijuana, which the governor’s office says “refers to using the whole unprocessed marijuana plant or its basic extracts to treat a disease or symptom.”
