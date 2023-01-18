(gomocs.com) SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Chattanooga’s Yazz Wazeerud-Din hit a jumper at the 7:53 mark of the first quarter to tie the game at Wofford 4-4, but the Terriers responded with a 12-0 run fueled by Lily Hatton and Jackie Carman to take an 18-4 lead on the Mocs late in the first and go on to beat UTC 64-51 at Richardson Indoor Stadium Thursday night in Southern Conference women’s basketball action.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO