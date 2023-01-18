Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Cleveland Residents on High Alert: String of Car Thefts and Break-Ins Caught on Camera"KovasinCleveland, TN
New discount retail store opens in TennesseeKristen WaltersChattanooga, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ChattanoogaTed RiversChattanooga, TN
1-10 Locals Arrested in December of 2022Charleston News LinkCharleston, TN
1-5 B & B Marina to Host Brandon MaddoxCharleston News LinkChattanooga, TN
Related
WDEF
Valentine’s for Veterans: Operation Love – A 34 Year Long Tradition
RED BANK, Tenn. (WDEF) – Hundreds of people showed up today to make Valentines for Veterans at Red Bank’s Community Center. Link Sparks, the woman behind the campaign Operation Love, has been showing her appreciation to veterans since 1989. Paula Bean has been writing letters to veterans for...
WDEF
UTC Police Department Hosts Cell Phone Charity Drive
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – UTC’s Police Department is holding a cell phone drive next week for survivors of relationship abuse. The school’s police department is partnering with the 911 Cell Phone Bank and the Partnership for Families, Children and Adults. The charity drive starts the 23rd and...
WDEF
Chattanooga Police Searching for Tivoli Vandals
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Police Department is looking for a group of individuals they say vandalized the Tivoli Theatre. Take a good look at these pictures. The pictures depict three people, all in hoodies, inside the Tivoli. Police say they caused thousands of dollars in damages to the Tivoli.
WDEF
Syphilis Cases Rise in Hamilton County
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga, as well as the rest of the country, is seeing a significant increase in Syphilis. Over the last year Hamilton County has seen a 65% increase in reported cases. Hamilton County’s Sexual Health Clinic is doing their best to curb infections in our community....
WDEF
Fentanyl Distribution Bust in Walker and Hamilton Counties
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — Law enforcement officers busted a suspected fentanyl-manufacturing setup in Chickamauga, according to the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force. They also busted a connected distribution in Hamilton County, Tennessee. After obtaining two search warrants, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and the...
WDEF
From The Archives: 1993 Grocery Store TVs
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Grocery store lines are always evolving. Local consumers are grousing about the rising number of stores that are forcing us over to self-checkout. But 30 years ago, they were just trying to keep us engaged while we waited for a cashier. Food Lion made a deal...
WDEF
Hamilton County Warns of an Increase in Syphilis
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Hamilton County Health Department stated in a press release that syphilis cases are up 65 percent. The Hamilton County Health Department’s Sexual Health Clinic is encouraging the public to practice safe sex and have routine testing. Hamilton County has seen a 65...
WDEF
Sequatchie County Police Arrest Six in Drug Bust
DUNLAP, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Office has arrested six people in a drug bust. Officers say that a two day investigation began when officers pulled over a vehicle on Highway one-11 after witnessing what they believed to be a drug transaction. They discovered suspected fentanyl and marijuana...
WDEF
Bradley Central girls shine against LFO
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF)-Battle between Georgia and Tennessee. LFO vs Bradley Central. Christen Collins drives from behind the arc sees a lane and gets that lay in. Bradley responds with a triple from the corner by Harmonie Ware. Bradley showing size down low as Kimora Fields able to score through contact...
WDEF
One Person Dead After Shooting and Crash on Highway 58
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A person is dead after an incident on Highway 58. Chattanooga Police say that they responded to a single car crash with possible entrapment shortly after 7:30 this evening. When the police arrived on scene, they found that the driver of the vehicle was unconscious and a...
WDEF
Pedestrian Struck and Killed on I-24
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on I-24 on Wednesday night, Chattanooga Police Department said. The man was pronounced dead after arriving at a hospital. The man was struck by a vehicle on I-24 eastbound around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the CPD said. Police...
WDEF
Leslie Jordan’s Cause of Death Revealed
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Leslie Jordan’s cause of death was revealed as sudden cardiac dysfunction, according to coroners. The Chattanooga-native died on October 24 of last year after a car accident. On Friday, his coroner report was revealed, which showed his sudden death was due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular...
WDEF
Student Charged after Bringing Gun to Cleveland Middle School
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) — A student at Cleveland Middle School brought a handgun onto school property on Wednesday, the Cleveland Police Department said. The student was taken into custody by police and is being charged. A report was made to school administrators about the incident on Thursday, according to...
WDEF
UTC Women Fall on the Road to Wofford 64-51
(gomocs.com) SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Chattanooga’s Yazz Wazeerud-Din hit a jumper at the 7:53 mark of the first quarter to tie the game at Wofford 4-4, but the Terriers responded with a 12-0 run fueled by Lily Hatton and Jackie Carman to take an 18-4 lead on the Mocs late in the first and go on to beat UTC 64-51 at Richardson Indoor Stadium Thursday night in Southern Conference women’s basketball action.
WDEF
New Pistol Brace Regulation Raises Questions
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms has released a new rule concerning pistol braces on firearms. Pistol braces were designed for disabled gun owners to help them better handle firearms. They wrap around the user’s forearm to help stabilize the firearms. The...
WDEF
Drug Bust, Four Arrests in McMinn County
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Four people were arrested in a drug bust at a home in McMinn County, according to the sheriff’s department. The McMinn County Sheriff’s Office had a narcotics search warrant for the home, resulting in the arrests. They say this residence has been...
WDEF
Baylor Narrowly Beats McCallie 54-52
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- A rivalry like no other in the Chattanooga area saw a basketball game go down to the wire at Baylor survives against McCallie winning 54-52. McCallie missed two late three-pointer attempts that would have given the blue tornadoes the lead with under 10 seconds left. It was a back-and-forth affair but, Baylor was able to defend home court.
WDEF
Boyd Buchanan basketball thriving through adversity.
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- “It’s really hard to play with people that bring you down. And knowing that you have someone who’s always has your back it’s a good feeling,”. When you watch a Boyd basketball game the first thing you might notice is coach Ts excellent...
WDEF
Boyd Buchanan Stays Unbeaten in District Play With 82-51 Win Over Grace Academy
Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Boyd Buchanan improved to 19-3 on the year after beating Grace Academy 82-51 on Thursday night at Morris Hill Baptist Church. Bucs remain in first place in the district as well improving to 6-0 in district play.
Comments / 0