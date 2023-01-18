Read full article on original website
Most eastern Colorado highways reopen after weather-related closures
Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 from Limon to the Kansas border have reopened after several traffic concerns Saturday, including a jackknifed semi-truck.It was the latest in a days-long series of crashes along I-70 due to the recent winter storm."Please slow down, give yourself plenty of room between you and the car in front of you," Colorado State Patrol warned on Twitter.
WATCH: Colorado Springs welcomes the Year of the Rabbit for the Lunar New Year
So many people tried to attend the meeting that some had to be turned away for overcrowding concerns. A car ran into the side of a city snowplow in northeast Springs and had to be freed by firefighters. Monday snow... no more... Updated: 19 hours ago. KKTV 11 News at...
Snow preparations in the City of Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Normally there are between 2-6 snow plows out during a storm in the City of Pueblo. "If we know it's coming what we do is send trucks out to spray the bridges and known slick spots," Pueblo Snow Plow Operator Damon McCray said. "We get crews together and depending on how The post Snow preparations in the City of Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
Friday night travel in southern Colorado will be impacted by heavy snow.
Clear skies and quiet winds characterize the early hours of Friday when temperatures are roughly 15 to 20 degrees lower than normal. The snow starts falling about midday in the mountains and makes it's way down I-25 and into the plains around 5 o'clock. Overnight, the snow has only increased.
Serious crash in Colorado Springs at Austin Bluffs and Rangewood Friday
After at least three Denver-area libraries closed for possible meth contamination, the Pikes Peak Library District announced they were taking proactive measures on Thursday. The meeting was the first of five in the coming weeks where the public can share their thoughts on the wolf reintroduction plan statewide. Updated: Jan....
WATCH: Hundreds voice opinions on Colorado Springs projects
A car ran into the side of a city snowplow in northeast Springs and had to be freed by firefighters. The city welcomed the Year of the Rabbit in a community celebration. Monday snow... no more... Updated: 19 hours ago. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 Saturday (Recurring) New data shows...
Up to 12 inches of snow could hit Denver in second weekend storm, says NWS
Following a wave of wintery weather set to hit the southeastern part of Colorado, more snow will likely be on the way. According to the National Weather Service, big snow totals may hit the Front Range and Eastern Plains between Sunday night and Tuesday morning. An initial snow forecast is showing the possibility of eight to 12 inches in the Denver area, with four to six inches landing in Colorado Springs and six to eight inches in the area of Walsenburg.
I-25 reopened at HWY 50 in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — I-25 has reopened at Highway 50, however CDOT is still warning drivers to remain cautious in the area. The road is no longer closed according to COtrip, however the warning about rocks on the road remains in effect. CDOT said on Twitter that the rocks appear to be in the southbound lanes […]
Adams, DougCo state patrol cruisers struck during heavy snowstorm
Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 19, 2023. (Douglas County, Colo.) Two Colorado State Patrol vehicles, one in Douglas County and one in Adams, were hit by drivers within hours of each other during this week’s winter storm. No injuries were reported.
Evacuation at Colorado Springs school Friday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Staff and students evacuated Colorado Springs Discovery Canyon Campus early Friday morning. The school is located off North Gate Boulevard just west of Highway 83 on the north side of the city. Academy District 20 is reporting the evacuation was due to a water main break.
One in hospital after crash involving city snowplow in northeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is in the hospital after a crash involving a Colorado Springs city snowplow on Saturday morning. According to police on scene, they received a call at around 10:10 a.m. after the car involved ran into the side of the snowplow near the intersection of Woodmen Road and Tutt Boulevard. Police first told 11 News crews on scene that the driver was traveling too close to the plow, and they later said that they suspect the driver suffered a medical event that caused him to drift into the side of it. The car continued to drift before striking a traffic signal pole and ending up in the field on the side of the road.
Austin Bluffs closure: truck plows into stopped traffic
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a total of five cars were involved in the crash that closed Austin Bluffs Parkway from Rangewood Drive to Templeton Gap Road on Friday. According to CSPD, officers responded around 11:33 a.m. to the intersection of Austin Bluffs and Rangewood on a reported multi-car crash. […]
Crews called to a small fire on the east side of Colorado Springs Wednesday
WATCH - “The plan calls for 10 to 15 wolves per year to be introduced in Colorado for the next three to five years.” Inside CPW’s proposal. After a measure on the 2020 ballot passed by a narrow margin, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has been working on a plan to re-introduce gray wolves to the state.
Colorado Springs holds town hall to discuss potential traffic projects
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Stratton Elementary School was packed Saturday morning as the city held a town hall meeting to discuss possible traffic projects to address mobility for Fillmore Street and Uintah Street. According to city officials, at least 400 people were in attendance. Part of the purpose of...
Two people shot in the same area as Havana Bar and Grill, police not sure if connected
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police Department are investigating what led up to at least one person getting shot inside a bar and grill in southern Colorado early this morning. Police tell 11 News they first got the call of a shooting inside the Havana Bar and Grill...
Missing boy in the Pueblo area was found
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: The missing boy was found and is safe!. Pueblo Police are asking for help with locating a missing 9-year-old boy who was last seen walking to school Thursday morning. According to police, Shaikym Sennette was last spotted at about 7:30 in the morning in the...
Overnight house fire displaces family of three for the night in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A family is displaced after a fire breaks out in their home early this morning. This is on South Cascade Avenue near East Las Vegas Street and South Tejon Street near Downtown, Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs firefighters tell 11 News the family was able to...
Several SWAT scenes tied to one operation in Colorado Springs and El Paso County Thursday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office say there are multiple scenes in and around the city Thursday, all part of one operation. EDITOR’S NOTE: Initially, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office told 11 News the activity was part of an...
Veterans service center in Pueblo
Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center in Pueblo is looking to move into a larger space to help serve more veterans in the southern part off the state. Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center in Pueblo is looking to move into a larger space to help serve more veterans in the southern part off the state.
Snowfall forecast intensifies, major travel issues likely in Colorado
A map recently published by the National Weather Service now shows that more snow is expected on Colorado's Front Range and Eastern Plains region compared to what was originally expected, moreso reflecting what was initially considered the 'high-end' forecast. This will mean that impacts are likely to be greater, particularly...
