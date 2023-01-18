ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

CBS Denver

Most eastern Colorado highways reopen after weather-related closures

Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 from Limon to the Kansas border have reopened after several traffic concerns Saturday, including a jackknifed semi-truck.It was the latest in a days-long series of crashes along I-70 due to the recent winter storm."Please slow down, give yourself plenty of room between you and the car in front of you," Colorado State Patrol warned on Twitter.
LIMON, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Snow preparations in the City of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Normally there are between 2-6 snow plows out during a storm in the City of Pueblo. "If we know it's coming what we do is send trucks out to spray the bridges and known slick spots," Pueblo Snow Plow Operator Damon McCray said. "We get crews together and depending on how The post Snow preparations in the City of Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
The Denver Gazette

Up to 12 inches of snow could hit Denver in second weekend storm, says NWS

Following a wave of wintery weather set to hit the southeastern part of Colorado, more snow will likely be on the way. According to the National Weather Service, big snow totals may hit the Front Range and Eastern Plains between Sunday night and Tuesday morning. An initial snow forecast is showing the possibility of eight to 12 inches in the Denver area, with four to six inches landing in Colorado Springs and six to eight inches in the area of Walsenburg.
DENVER, CO
KXRM

I-25 reopened at HWY 50 in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — I-25 has reopened at Highway 50, however CDOT is still warning drivers to remain cautious in the area. The road is no longer closed according to COtrip, however the warning about rocks on the road remains in effect. CDOT said on Twitter that the rocks appear to be in the southbound lanes […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Evacuation at Colorado Springs school Friday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Staff and students evacuated Colorado Springs Discovery Canyon Campus early Friday morning. The school is located off North Gate Boulevard just west of Highway 83 on the north side of the city. Academy District 20 is reporting the evacuation was due to a water main break.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

One in hospital after crash involving city snowplow in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is in the hospital after a crash involving a Colorado Springs city snowplow on Saturday morning. According to police on scene, they received a call at around 10:10 a.m. after the car involved ran into the side of the snowplow near the intersection of Woodmen Road and Tutt Boulevard. Police first told 11 News crews on scene that the driver was traveling too close to the plow, and they later said that they suspect the driver suffered a medical event that caused him to drift into the side of it. The car continued to drift before striking a traffic signal pole and ending up in the field on the side of the road.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Austin Bluffs closure: truck plows into stopped traffic

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a total of five cars were involved in the crash that closed Austin Bluffs Parkway from Rangewood Drive to Templeton Gap Road on Friday. According to CSPD, officers responded around 11:33 a.m. to the intersection of Austin Bluffs and Rangewood on a reported multi-car crash. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Missing boy in the Pueblo area was found

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: The missing boy was found and is safe!. Pueblo Police are asking for help with locating a missing 9-year-old boy who was last seen walking to school Thursday morning. According to police, Shaikym Sennette was last spotted at about 7:30 in the morning in the...
PUEBLO, CO
KDVR.com

Veterans service center in Pueblo

Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center in Pueblo is looking to move into a larger space to help serve more veterans in the southern part off the state. Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center in Pueblo is looking to move into a larger space to help serve more veterans in the southern part off the state.
PUEBLO, CO

