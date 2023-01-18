ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Moline, IL

KWQC

Davenport man facing multiple gun, assault charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Monday after police say he shot at a person and damaged several vehicles and a local business earlier this month. Salvador Zavala Jr., 35, faces three counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison; four counts of assault while participating in a felony, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison; possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class D felony; and two counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Firefighters respond to apartment building fire on 53rd Street in Moline

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Firefighters from multiple agencies are on the scene of a fire at Timber Knoll Apartments in the 3700 block of 53rd Street in Moline. According to the Moline Police Department, 53rd Street between 38th and 36th avenues are closed while firefighters battle the fire. Police ask motorists to find an alternative route at this time.
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Police investigate shooting Sunday in Kewanee

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - A 17-year-old boy was injured after police say he accidentally shot himself Sunday in Kewanee. The Kewanee Police Department and The Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded around 11:30 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 800 block of Birch Place for a report of a boy with a gunshot wound, according to a media release.
KEWANEE, IL
KWQC

Coroner identifies driver in fatal Hillsdale crash

HILLSDALE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Clinton man killed in a single-vehicle crash in Hillsdale Saturday has been identified by the Rock Island County coroner as 31-year-old Ethan A. Vosatka. According to Coroner Brian Gustafson, preliminary investigation showed he died from multiple traumatic injuries. The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded...
HILLSDALE, IL
KWQC

Bettendorf woman charged with theft for false cancer fundraiser

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf woman was charged with theft after police say she received over $37,000 in donations for a false cancer claim. Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony. The Eldridge Police Department around 6 p.m. Jan. 11, was made...
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

First Alert Forecast: Several chances of snow

Court records: Medical equipment, vehicle seized from Bettendorf woman charged in cancer scam. Medical equipment, bank receipts, a wig, and a vehicle are among the items seized by Eldridge police this week as part of an investigation into a cancer scam involving a Bettendorf woman, according to newly filed court documents.
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

Close Up With CASI: Combatting HIV Stigma

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Laura Kopp from CASI discusses some of the misconceptions about HIV and how senior centers, like CASI can combat the stigma as Baby Boomers and others with HIV age into needing assistance from senior centers. CASI Information:. 1035 West Kimberly Road. 563-386-7477. https://www.casiseniors.org/
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Tappa’s Steakhouse closing after 41 years of business

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tappa’s Steakhouse announced Tuesday that the restaurant will be permanently closing on February 7th at 8 p.m. The building is for sale, according to a Facebook post, and the restaurant thanks customers for supporting the business for 41 years as Cliff and Jan Tappa retire.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Local business to move into former Quad City Pizza, Beaver’s East building

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A local business, that’s located not too far away from the former Quad City Pizza and Beaver’s East building will soon be moving in. According to Studio D3′s Facebook page, the handmade wooden sign and home décor business will be moving into their new location, 3408 State Street, most recently known as Quad City Pizza, in the near future.
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

City of Rock Island to replace and test new storm warning sirens Monday and Tuesday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Rock Island has announced they will begin testing new storm warning sirens this week. Due to age and the need for ongoing repair, four storm warning sires will be replaced in Rock Island on Monday, stated city officials. The city will still have two fully functioning weather sirens that are not being replaced, and on Tuesday the four new siren heads will be tested up to 20 seconds each.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

4th Annual Hockey Fights Cancer at Vibrant Arena

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad City Storm and UnityPoint Health Trinity will host the 4th Annual Hockey Fights Cancer ice painting at Vibrant Arena on January 30th. Quad Citizens are invited to come to the arena between 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. to paint the names of loved ones who have battled or are currently battling cancer on the ice. According to a press release, the names will remain on the ice for the Storm’s February 3rd and February 4th games.
DAVENPORT, IA

