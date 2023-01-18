ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Rock Island has announced they will begin testing new storm warning sirens this week. Due to age and the need for ongoing repair, four storm warning sires will be replaced in Rock Island on Monday, stated city officials. The city will still have two fully functioning weather sirens that are not being replaced, and on Tuesday the four new siren heads will be tested up to 20 seconds each.

ROCK ISLAND, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO