Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWQC
Court records: Medical equipment, vehicle seized from Bettendorf woman charged in cancer scam
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Medical equipment, bank receipts, a wig, and a vehicle are among the items seized by Eldridge police this week as part of an investigation into a cancer scam involving a Bettendorf woman, according to newly filed court documents. Court records show police on Friday obtained a...
KWQC
Davenport man facing multiple gun, assault charges
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Monday after police say he shot at a person and damaged several vehicles and a local business earlier this month. Salvador Zavala Jr., 35, faces three counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison; four counts of assault while participating in a felony, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison; possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class D felony; and two counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.
KWQC
Police: Man arrested in connection to December shooting that left 1 dead, 1 paralyzed
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a December shooting that killed one and injured another. Daveante Elijah Torrence, 23, is charged with attempted murder and second-degree theft. According to the arrest affidavit:. On Dec. 5 about 9:53 p.m. Davenport police responded to multiple reports...
KWQC
1 girl, 1 boy in custody after Moline police chase involving stolen vehicle
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - One girl and one boy are in custody and have been referred to Juvenile Court Services following a Tuesday evening police chase involving a stolen vehicle, which ‘rammed’ into a Moline Police Car. Police say just after 4 p.m. the Moline Police Department responded...
KWQC
Judge finds woman not guilty by reason of insanity in identity theft case
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A judge on Jan. 10 found a Galesburg woman accused of collecting over $500,000 in unemployment benefits from multiple states not guilty by reason of insanity. Diane J. Wall, 58, was remanded to the custody of the Department of Human Services at least until a status...
KWQC
Firefighters respond to apartment building fire on 53rd Street in Moline
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Firefighters from multiple agencies are on the scene of a fire at Timber Knoll Apartments in the 3700 block of 53rd Street in Moline. According to the Moline Police Department, 53rd Street between 38th and 36th avenues are closed while firefighters battle the fire. Police ask motorists to find an alternative route at this time.
KWQC
Police investigate shooting Sunday in Kewanee
KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - A 17-year-old boy was injured after police say he accidentally shot himself Sunday in Kewanee. The Kewanee Police Department and The Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded around 11:30 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 800 block of Birch Place for a report of a boy with a gunshot wound, according to a media release.
KWQC
Coroner identifies driver in fatal Hillsdale crash
HILLSDALE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Clinton man killed in a single-vehicle crash in Hillsdale Saturday has been identified by the Rock Island County coroner as 31-year-old Ethan A. Vosatka. According to Coroner Brian Gustafson, preliminary investigation showed he died from multiple traumatic injuries. The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded...
KWQC
Bettendorf woman charged with theft for false cancer fundraiser
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf woman was charged with theft after police say she received over $37,000 in donations for a false cancer claim. Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony. The Eldridge Police Department around 6 p.m. Jan. 11, was made...
KWQC
City of Davenport accepting DavenportU Citizens Academy applications
The service will be provided from Feb. 1 to April 12 at various locations around the Quad Cities. City of Rock Island to replace and test new storm warning sirens Monday and Tuesday. Updated: 10 hours ago. City of Rock Island to replace and test new storm warning sirens Monday...
KWQC
First Alert Forecast: Several chances of snow
Court records: Medical equipment, vehicle seized from Bettendorf woman charged in cancer scam. Medical equipment, bank receipts, a wig, and a vehicle are among the items seized by Eldridge police this week as part of an investigation into a cancer scam involving a Bettendorf woman, according to newly filed court documents.
KWQC
Northeast, Maquoketa honor cheerleader who recently passed away
GOOSE LAKE, Iowa (KWQC) - Fans from both Northeast and Maquoketa wore purple on Jan. 24 to honor Northeast sophomore cheerleader Mikaylah Bird who recently passed away. Bird was 15 years old.
KWQC
Close Up With CASI: Combatting HIV Stigma
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Laura Kopp from CASI discusses some of the misconceptions about HIV and how senior centers, like CASI can combat the stigma as Baby Boomers and others with HIV age into needing assistance from senior centers. CASI Information:. 1035 West Kimberly Road. 563-386-7477. https://www.casiseniors.org/
KWQC
First Alert Forecast - Light snow overnight. Clouds and possible sun Thursday
Court records: Medical equipment, vehicle seized from Bettendorf woman charged in cancer scam. Medical equipment, bank receipts, a wig, and a vehicle are among the items seized by Eldridge police this week as part of an investigation into a cancer scam involving a Bettendorf woman, according to newly filed court documents.
KWQC
Tappa’s Steakhouse closing after 41 years of business
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tappa’s Steakhouse announced Tuesday that the restaurant will be permanently closing on February 7th at 8 p.m. The building is for sale, according to a Facebook post, and the restaurant thanks customers for supporting the business for 41 years as Cliff and Jan Tappa retire.
KWQC
Local business to move into former Quad City Pizza, Beaver’s East building
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A local business, that’s located not too far away from the former Quad City Pizza and Beaver’s East building will soon be moving in. According to Studio D3′s Facebook page, the handmade wooden sign and home décor business will be moving into their new location, 3408 State Street, most recently known as Quad City Pizza, in the near future.
KWQC
Why dementia risk is up to 5 times higher in those with untreated hearing loss
Firefighters respond to apartment building fire on 53rd Street in Moline. Firefighters from multiple agencies are on the scene of a fire at Timber Knoll Apartments in the 3700 block of 53rd Street in Moline. First Alert Forecast: Several chances of snow. Updated: 7 hours ago. More snow chances in...
KWQC
City of Rock Island to replace and test new storm warning sirens Monday and Tuesday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Rock Island has announced they will begin testing new storm warning sirens this week. Due to age and the need for ongoing repair, four storm warning sires will be replaced in Rock Island on Monday, stated city officials. The city will still have two fully functioning weather sirens that are not being replaced, and on Tuesday the four new siren heads will be tested up to 20 seconds each.
KWQC
4th Annual Hockey Fights Cancer at Vibrant Arena
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad City Storm and UnityPoint Health Trinity will host the 4th Annual Hockey Fights Cancer ice painting at Vibrant Arena on January 30th. Quad Citizens are invited to come to the arena between 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. to paint the names of loved ones who have battled or are currently battling cancer on the ice. According to a press release, the names will remain on the ice for the Storm’s February 3rd and February 4th games.
KWQC
Senior Moments: Sandwich Generation
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Owner of Livwell Senior, Rhonda Halterman, discusses the term ‘sandwich generation’ and what that means for caregivers.
Comments / 0