Related
KTVL
Mt. Shasta Ski Park enjoying a great start to winter
MOUNT SHASTA, Calif. — What fell as rain in the valley made for incredible snow totals in the mountains, something very evident in the car-height snowbanks along Ski Park Highway off of Highway 89. That highway leads to one place that is enjoying the departure of the storm train,...
KTVL
Oregon looks to ban the sale of flavored tobacco and vape products
Lawmakers in Oregon introduced a new bill that would end the sale of flavored tobacco and vape products across the state. House Bill 3090 aims to end the sale of menthol cigarettes and all other flavored tobacco products. This includes hookah, e-cigarettes, cigars, and smokeless tobacco. “We have been setting...
KTVL
Bill would give Oregon homeowners tax break for renting out empty rooms
SALEM, Ore. — Some Oregon lawmakers want to give homeowners tax incentives to rent out a room, just one of the tools they are looking at to increase housing statewide. If passed, House Bill 3032 would eliminate the requirement to pay income tax on rooms that homeowners rent for less than $1000 a month. To qualify, you'd have to live in the home and rent a room.
KTVL
Oregon State Pinball Championship hits the bumpers at Blairally Village Arcade
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eighth Annual Oregon State Pinball Championship kicked off Saturday. "We got started here at 10 a.m. sharp. We could be playing as late as 9 p.m. For the lucky ones who have a good day, it's gonna be a long day," said organizer Matt Walton.
KTVL
K9 helps Oregon state trooper find meth, fentanyl in SUV; California driver arrested
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 28-year-old from California was arrested on drug charges after an Oregon State Police K9 found meth and fentanyl hidden inside a vehicle in Deschutes County. An OSP Senior Trooper pulled over an SUV at about 5 p.m. Thursday for a lane violation along Highway 97...
