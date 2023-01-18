ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mt. Shasta Ski Park enjoying a great start to winter

MOUNT SHASTA, Calif. — What fell as rain in the valley made for incredible snow totals in the mountains, something very evident in the car-height snowbanks along Ski Park Highway off of Highway 89. That highway leads to one place that is enjoying the departure of the storm train,...
Oregon looks to ban the sale of flavored tobacco and vape products

Lawmakers in Oregon introduced a new bill that would end the sale of flavored tobacco and vape products across the state. House Bill 3090 aims to end the sale of menthol cigarettes and all other flavored tobacco products. This includes hookah, e-cigarettes, cigars, and smokeless tobacco. “We have been setting...
Bill would give Oregon homeowners tax break for renting out empty rooms

SALEM, Ore. — Some Oregon lawmakers want to give homeowners tax incentives to rent out a room, just one of the tools they are looking at to increase housing statewide. If passed, House Bill 3032 would eliminate the requirement to pay income tax on rooms that homeowners rent for less than $1000 a month. To qualify, you'd have to live in the home and rent a room.
