Darwin Homes dialogue expands into homeless crisis
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Thursday night meeting including discussions about property management group Darwin Homes vacating occupied rental properties, evolved into a greater discussion about Peoria’s homeless crisis. Peoria city officials, tenants, landlords, and activists gathered at the Peoria Police Resource Center and all agreed more needs to...
Electrical damage forces months-long closure of Peoria office building
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Becker Building in downtown Peoria remains empty nearly a month after a water pipe burst due to frigid weather on Dec. 26. The water short-circuited electricity in the building and caused the fuses to blow. The 16-floor building is comprised of dozens of business offices that have been closed ever since.
Decatur man killed in West Peoria overnight
WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man from Decatur was shot to death in West Peoria early Sunday morning. Peoria County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Casey’s Gas Station on Farmington Road just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning. When they arrived, they found a dead man with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot.
Riverside Peoria Fridge looking for donations as the need increases
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s Riverside Church is looking to the public to help keep its community fridge stocked for those in need. The Riverside Peoria Fridge at 207 Northeast Monroe Street has been a much-needed resource in the city’s downtown area for the past year, helping to feed those who have limited options.
Woman robbed at gunpoint in downtown Peoria Friday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are looking for a man who robbed a woman at gunpoint early Friday evening. Public Information Officer Semone Roth said just before 6 p.m. Friday, police were called to the scene of the crime at the intersection of NE Jefferson and Main Streets in downtown Peoria.
An expanding central-Illinois health care group has made its second major Galesburg property acquisition this month. Canton-based Graham Hospital Association purchased the vacant former Medical Arts Clinic at 387 E. Grove St. from FHP&D Properties LLC on Wednesday. The transaction was for $225,000, according to records obtained from the Knox County Assessor office.
Peorians to receive permanent vote by mail applications
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Registered voters in Peoria County will soon have the option to vote by mail in all elections moving forward, as the applications are set to be sent out next week. The Peoria County Election Commission announced Friday that permanent vote by mail applications will...
Investigation ongoing after early Sunday morning homicide in West Peoria
WEST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Casey’s Gas Station at 2114 W. Farmington Road in West Peoria shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday morning to reports of a male shot in the parking lot. In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office...
Connect Transit rolling out 22 electric buses by 2024
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Connect Transit is preparing to take that next step towards the future with its electric buses. The Normal Transit company recently received $15.8 million in federal grants and funding. Connect Transit received $13 million from the Federal Transit Administration’s (FTA) bus grant program and U.S. Senator Dick Durbin secured $2.78 million in earmark funding.
Water main work closes Washington Community High School
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Emergency water main work near Washington Community High School keeps classes from being held today. This closure is only for the high school, other schools in Washington are not affected. The break is near Bondurant and Jefferson streets. Those roads are now closed, which is...
Former commercial building collapses in El Paso, resident makes it out safely
EL PASO, Ill. (WMBD) — A man living in a former commercial building in downtown El Paso is safe Thursday after the building collapsed around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18. The building, located at 35 East Front St., is called home for the resident. The cause of the collapse was deterioration.
Main/Jefferson closed in Peoria due to bomb threat
PEORIA, Ill. — An all-clear has been given by the Peoria Fire Department after a bomb threat Thursday morning in downtown Peoria. Main Street was closed at Jefferson, as both the Peoria Fire and Police Department investigated the threat. Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger confirmed to 25 News the...
Two arrested following DEA action in East Peoria
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Federal authorities say two people are in custody after a drug-related incident in East Peoria. The Drug Enforcement Administration confirms what they call an “enforcement action” Thursday in a commercial parking lot on River Road — in an area in the vicinity of both PetSmart and Walmart.
Shots fired near Illinois State University early Saturday morning
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Police are investigating after a report of shots fired near the Illinois State University campus early Saturday morning. A Facebook post from the Illinois State University Police Department says police responded to the 100 block of E Cherry Street shortly before 3:30 a.m. As of...
Meanwhile, Back in Peoria’s Past - This Week: Lou’s Drive-In
—— THE LEGENDARY LOU’S SIGN. Lou’s is known for it’s friendly and cute female staff of car-hops and servers and here’s some photos of them from the past eight years. And in the last photo there’s even two Lou’s guys! And that “L” sign is...
Bloomington Police launch tip411 anonymous tip system
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Police Department is announcing the launch of tip411 in the city, an anonymous system to text tips to police. The internet-based system, from Citizen Observer, “enables the public to share important public safety information anonymously with the department by sending a secure text message about crimes or suspicious activity in Bloomington,” according to a release.
Impactful Winter Storm System Possible Middle of Next Week
A winter storm system is possible around the middle of next week. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, a storm system is expected to move into Illinois next week. Current timing is showing Tuesday evening and into Wednesday for the expected arrival. Illinois is positioned on the cold...
Media Release- Lights On- 1-18-22
Bloomington, IL - On Tuesday, 11/17/2023, Country Financial agents, City of Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe, CEO of Lights On! Don Samuel, Manager of the Bloomington Walmart Michael Holleman, local community members, and members of the Bloomington Police Department were present for a press conference to unveil the Lights On! program in Bloomington.
Friends and Family hold AntiBullying Rally for Princeville Student, Noah Guzman
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Dozens came out to Steven Square Park to speak up for 18-year-old Noah Guzman and against antibully. As we first reported to you this past week, court documents show, a couple of students took inappropriate pictures of Guzman, who is autistic, while in the school’s bathroom, shared them, and posted the pics on social media.
Home run: National recognition accentuates success of Peoria athletic complex
Peoria can officially claim it has one of the top athletic facilities in the country, one that's helping other local businesses reap economic benefits. The Louisville Slugger Sports Complex on Orange Prairie Road has been honored by the U.S. Sports Specialty Association as the National Complex of the Year for 2022.
