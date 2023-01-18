ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Michele Orsinger

Opinion: The Emotions Behind Running a Homeless Outreach in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

There is so much that goes on behind the scenes when running a homeless outreach. It may look easy when our posts are shared on social media… it may sound simple when you see the “after pictures” and hear the daily stories. Let me assure you, those assumptions are inaccurate. There is a lot of hard work that goes into organizing just one outing. Fortunately, most of the community outreach programs work extremely well together. We coordinate schedules to prevent food waste, communicate through messenger to ensure our services aren’t duplicated, and we have fully developed amazing friendships with each other. It’s all about the mutual respect each of us brings to the table, as well as the compassion within our souls to help the citizens that are in less fortunate situations. After all, isn’t that what community is about.
HARRISBURG, PA
baldwin2k.com

Old Harrisburg schoolhouse receiving mega makeover

For many years, way too long, the old Harrisburg school property was left to die, a neglected relic of the past. Then came the resurrection. The property now includes a thriving community garden, a shiny-new splash pad, a pavilion, walking track and playground. Despite all of the re-investment, however, the interior of the old school house, or at least what remains of it, was never addressed. Until now.
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS Philly

Pa. state Sen. Amanda Cappelletti to make history when she gives birth

HARRISBURG (CBS) -- Just 40 years ago, the idea of even a woman – any woman – in Pennsylvania's Senate was a novelty. Out of 50 senators, there was exactly one, and she was a grandmother.Later came more women, including some mothers of younger children. But no woman has ever given birth while a member of the state Senate. If that fact surprises you, consider this: It also surprised the woman who is about to make history by becoming the first. "That had not crossed my mind," said Sen. Amanda Cappelletti (D-Delaware and Montgomery), until a colleague pointed it out to her.Cappelletti...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Mulberry Bridge residents pack up ahead of Sundays vacate deadline

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dozens of people in Harrisburg living under the Mulberry Street bridge are packing their bags and moving from the encampment as the city prepares to clean it. Two weeks ago, there were roughly 60 people living in the encampment. As of Saturday afternoon, that number...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Volunteer program set up to get young new firefighters

Volunteer fire companies in Pennsylvania have seen declining numbers of firefighters for decades. But state lawmakers are looking at a way to get more young people involved. It can take a lot of training to be a volunteer firefighter and for a lot of young people that can sometimes be an issue, but a proposed law aims to make that process a little easier for high schoolers.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Human trafficking event held in Camp Hill

CAMP HILL, Pa. — The conversation around human trafficking continued Thursday in Camp Hill, Cumberland County. There were more than a dozen people who came to Christian Life Assembly to learn about the issue of human trafficking. The event was hosted by Greenlight Operations, which is based in Cumberland...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster to conduct yearlong health assessment throughout community

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster is planning to assess the health needs of its community by working with outside consultants. A yearlong health assessment, that will include focus groups and door-to-door canvassing (from March to June), will be conducted to find ways to fix problems. The goal of the...
LANCASTER, PA
wvia.org

PA announces drug dept. grant to assist communities of color

On Monday, Pennsylvania announced a grant opportunity that stems from nationwide settlements related to the opioid epidemic. The state is looking to fund groups that work with the hardest-hit communities. The Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) plans to give grants of up to $400,000 to organizations that...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Harrisburg's last newsstand being sold

After more than three decades in business. The owners of transit news — the last remaining news stand in Harrisburg announced they're looking to sell. When most people think of a newsstand at an airport or train station they think People magazine, Michael Crichton, sodas, peanuts and phone chargers.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Lancaster Airport in national spotlight

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Airport has been put in the national spotlight. It's was featured in a recent issue of "Business View Magazine" and it's in for impressive upgrades. Many don't realize just how busy the Lancaster Airport is. It's the third busiest airport in the state, behind Philadelphia...
LANCASTER, PA
WITF

Warning of a health care ‘company town,’ officials and advocates urge efforts to rein in UPMC

Summer Lee has moved from Harrisburg to Washington D.C., but on Thursday it was clear she hadn’t forgotten the issues she ran on — like the power of health care provider UPMC — or the allies she has fought alongside. Lee joined her former state house colleague, state Rep. Sara Innamorato, in a press conference to urge action to rein in the sprawling healthcare system.
HARRISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy