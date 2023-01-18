Read full article on original website
Related
KCEN TV NBC 6
10 dead in mass shooting near LA, police search for gunman
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — A gunman killed 10 people at a ballroom dance studio amid Lunar New Year celebrations and then may have tried — but failed — to target a second dance hall, authorities said Sunday. An urgent search was underway across the Los Angeles area for the suspect.
KCEN TV NBC 6
North Texas police respond in wake of California shooting after Lunar New Year event
DALLAS — After a deadly shooting in the Los Angeles-area following a Lunar New Year celebration, police departments in North Texas are responding to any concerns about potential violence at local events. As of 2:12 p.m. Sunday, six departments have released statements to WFAA. Dallas Police Department (DPD) The...
Comments / 0