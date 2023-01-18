ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cheddar News

Will We Be Able to Afford Eggs in 2023? A Look at Inflation Predictions

"Oh the places prices have gone in 2022. The consumer price index (CPI) was up 7.1 percent year-over-year in November, and although there is one more report due out in the next few weeks, the average for the year is likely to be in that range. While this is down from a peak of 9.1 percent in June, it's roughly the same as the annual rate for 2021.  That means inflation was hovering around a 40-year high for the last two years, even as the underlying causes of inflation appeared to shift. As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently pointed out,...
CNBC

Jamie Dimon says rates will rise above 5% because there is still 'a lot of underlying inflation'

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon believes interest rates could go higher than what the Federal Reserve currently projects as inflation remains stubbornly elevated. "I actually think rates are probably going to go higher than 5% ... because I think there's a lot of underlying inflation, which won't go away so quick," Dimon said Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk Box" from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
CNBC

Treasury yields rise after unemployment data points to higher Fed rates

Treasury yields rose on Thursday as investors weighed the latestunemployment data and awaited remarks from Federal Reserve speakers. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was last higher by 3 basis points and trading at 3.411%. The 2-year Treasury was trading at 4.118% after rising 4 basis points. Yields and...
NASDAQ

Smaller Fed rate hike may augur end to 'ongoing' increases

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is set to again slow the pace of its interest rate increases at a Jan. 31-Feb. 1 policy meeting while also signaling that its battle against inflation is far from over. Economic data since the U.S. central bank's last meeting in December...
CNBC

Insana says the case is clear that inflation is over

Since the inflation debate began raising toward the "end" of the pandemic, I have made the case that inflation, as the Federal Reserve first suggested, would be transitory. Transitory never was intended to suggest that a burst of inflation would last only a couple months. Historically, notwithstanding the 1970s and...
The Center Square

Biden touts rising wages, but inflation has kept workers from enjoying the benefits

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden touted Americans' rising wages over the weekend, but a closer look shows there is more to the story. “More Americans have health insurance than ever in history,” Biden wrote on Twitter. “Fewer families are facing foreclosure today than before the pandemic. And wages are climbing faster than prices.” While wages have increased during Biden’s presidency, soaring inflation has eroded and often surpassed any...
Benzinga

The Fed Thought Inflation Would Be Transitory, But It Was A Mistake: Waller

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said Friday the Fed made a mistake in not restricting monetary policy earlier, owing to the the logic that the inflation of 2021 was transitory. What Happened: “The [transitory] story held from April until September 2021,” Waller said during a Council on Foreign Relations event...
investing.com

Fed Reaches End Game as U.S. Data Disappoints Yet Again

In what is yet another disappointing set of US activity data, retail sales fell 1.1% month-on-month in December, worse than the -0.9% figure the market was expecting. Meanwhile, November's contraction of -0.6% was revised to an even weaker -1% MoM print. The damage was widespread with 11 of the 14...

