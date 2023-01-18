Read full article on original website
Will We Be Able to Afford Eggs in 2023? A Look at Inflation Predictions
"Oh the places prices have gone in 2022. The consumer price index (CPI) was up 7.1 percent year-over-year in November, and although there is one more report due out in the next few weeks, the average for the year is likely to be in that range. While this is down from a peak of 9.1 percent in June, it's roughly the same as the annual rate for 2021. That means inflation was hovering around a 40-year high for the last two years, even as the underlying causes of inflation appeared to shift. As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently pointed out,...
Ex-Fed Chair Alan Greenspan sees a US recession as the ‘most likely outcome’
CIO for Wealth and Investment Management Darrell Cronk reacts to the former Federal Reserve Chair Alan Greenspan saying that a U.S. recession is likely.
Dow plunges 600 points as Fed officials say more rate hikes are needed to keep pulling inflation down
US stocks tumbled after hawkish talk on rates from two Federal Reserve officials. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester each see the need for rates to rise to 5% or beyond. The Dow plunged 600 points, and the S&P 500 ended lower for a...
Forget inflation, Jefferies says to watch out for a ‘disinflation era’ like the early 1980s
Inflation was the most pressing concern of Americans in 2022 as prices for everything from gas to wheat soared to record highs. Year-over-year inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, hit a 40–year high of 9.1% in June, but then retreated rapidly—and Jefferies argues that the trend will continue over the next year.
Jamie Dimon says rates will rise above 5% because there is still 'a lot of underlying inflation'
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon believes interest rates could go higher than what the Federal Reserve currently projects as inflation remains stubbornly elevated. "I actually think rates are probably going to go higher than 5% ... because I think there's a lot of underlying inflation, which won't go away so quick," Dimon said Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk Box" from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Fed policymakers call for further rate hikes to beat inflation
(Reuters) -Federal Reserve policymakers on Wednesday signaled they will push on with more interest rate hikes, with several supporting a top policy rate of at least 5% even as inflation shows signs of having peaked and economic activity is slowing.
Expect home prices to fall another 10% in the US and across the world as interest rates stay high, top economist Kenneth Rogoff says
Home prices in the US and across the world will certainly drop another 10% as interest rates will stay high for a while, Kenneth Rogoff said.
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
A 1970s-style financial crisis will slam the economy if the Fed abandons its inflation target, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers says
A 1970s-style financial crisis will hit the US economy if the Fed lets up in its inflation fight, according to Larry Summers. The former Treasury Secretary criticized recent calls to raise the inflation target from 2%. That could cause inflation to spiral out of control, he said, warning of "spectacular"...
Fed to deliver two 25-basis-point hikes in Q1, followed by long pause: Reuters poll
BENGALURU, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will end its tightening cycle after a 25-basis-point hike at each of its next two policy meetings and then likely hold interest rates steady for at least the rest of the year, according to most economists in a Reuters poll.
Watch the Federal Reserve's Waller Speak Live on the Economy and Interest Rates
[The stream is slated to start at 1 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller is scheduled to speak Friday at 1 p.m. before the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. Afterwards, CNBC's Steve Liesman will conduct a question-and-answer session.
Treasury yields rise after unemployment data points to higher Fed rates
Treasury yields rose on Thursday as investors weighed the latestunemployment data and awaited remarks from Federal Reserve speakers. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was last higher by 3 basis points and trading at 3.411%. The 2-year Treasury was trading at 4.118% after rising 4 basis points. Yields and...
Smaller Fed rate hike may augur end to 'ongoing' increases
WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is set to again slow the pace of its interest rate increases at a Jan. 31-Feb. 1 policy meeting while also signaling that its battle against inflation is far from over. Economic data since the U.S. central bank's last meeting in December...
Insana says the case is clear that inflation is over
Since the inflation debate began raising toward the "end" of the pandemic, I have made the case that inflation, as the Federal Reserve first suggested, would be transitory. Transitory never was intended to suggest that a burst of inflation would last only a couple months. Historically, notwithstanding the 1970s and...
Biden touts rising wages, but inflation has kept workers from enjoying the benefits
(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden touted Americans' rising wages over the weekend, but a closer look shows there is more to the story. “More Americans have health insurance than ever in history,” Biden wrote on Twitter. “Fewer families are facing foreclosure today than before the pandemic. And wages are climbing faster than prices.” While wages have increased during Biden’s presidency, soaring inflation has eroded and often surpassed any...
The Fed Thought Inflation Would Be Transitory, But It Was A Mistake: Waller
Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said Friday the Fed made a mistake in not restricting monetary policy earlier, owing to the the logic that the inflation of 2021 was transitory. What Happened: “The [transitory] story held from April until September 2021,” Waller said during a Council on Foreign Relations event...
Fed Reaches End Game as U.S. Data Disappoints Yet Again
In what is yet another disappointing set of US activity data, retail sales fell 1.1% month-on-month in December, worse than the -0.9% figure the market was expecting. Meanwhile, November's contraction of -0.6% was revised to an even weaker -1% MoM print. The damage was widespread with 11 of the 14...
BoC to raise rates by 25 bps to peak of 4.50% on Jan. 25: Reuters poll
BENGALURU, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada will hike its key interest rate by a modest quarter point to 4.50% on Jan. 25 and then hit pause on an aggressive tightening campaign, according to a Reuters poll of economists, with risks skewed toward a higher peak.
European Central Bank's Lagarde says China's Covid reopening will push inflation higher
On the one hand, some argue that because supply chains are being restored then the reopening might ease some of the inflationary pressures that Europe has faced in recent months. On the other hand, others note that China will be consuming more energy and this will add to ongoing inflationary...
U.S. producer prices fall more than expected in December
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices fell more than expected in December as the costs of energy products and food declined, offering more evidence that inflation was receding.
