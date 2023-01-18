ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Main Line Media News

Guest column: A looks back at Tom Wolf’s tenure as Pa. governor

During the past few weeks, publications across the commonwealth have chosen to view with rose-colored glasses the past eight years of Gov. Tom Wolf’s tenure in Pennsylvania. Most Pennsylvanians outside of the Harrisburg bubble remember it differently. Let’s start with Wolf’s handling of the budget. He likes to take...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cranberryeagle.com

Shapiro names attorney general

Gov. Josh Shapiro on Friday named Michelle Henry, who is now acting attorney general, as attorney general for Pennsylvania for the next two years. A news release said her nomination was sent to the state Senate for advice and consent. Henry has decades of experience as a prosecutor and first...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Voter ID Passes PA Senate, Faces an Uncertain Future in State House

HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - Last week, the Pennsylvania Senate passed Senate Bill 1, which includes three constitutional amendments. Senate Bill 1, originally only included voter ID, however two additional constitutional amendments, including a two-year civil window for childhood sex abuse victims and regulatory override, were added to the bill. Voter...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Robert Smith: Pa.’s 'Republican’t' problem

Pennsylvania Republicans have a representation problem, as evidenced by two recent events. In the recent campaign for governor, won by Democrat Josh Shapiro, certain “Republicans” publicly endorsed the Democrat for governor. Let us consider a few examples from Shapiro’s own webpage to see if we can identify the allure to the Republicans’ attraction.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Harrisburg's last newsstand being sold

After more than three decades in business. The owners of transit news — the last remaining news stand in Harrisburg announced they're looking to sell. When most people think of a newsstand at an airport or train station they think People magazine, Michael Crichton, sodas, peanuts and phone chargers.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Teacher's rights bill passes Senate

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania educators could see new religious freedoms restored in the classroom after a new bill passed through the State Senate Wednesday. Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill enjoys a victory after Senate Bill 84 passed. The goal of the bill is to eliminate part of the school code...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
baldwin2k.com

Old Harrisburg schoolhouse receiving mega makeover

For many years, way too long, the old Harrisburg school property was left to die, a neglected relic of the past. Then came the resurrection. The property now includes a thriving community garden, a shiny-new splash pad, a pavilion, walking track and playground. Despite all of the re-investment, however, the interior of the old school house, or at least what remains of it, was never addressed. Until now.
HARRISBURG, PA
The Center Square

Pennsylvania legislative session stalls

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania lawmakers bid adieu to Harrisburg Wednesday for an unanticipated five-week reprieve from the legislative session schedule. Just one day after Gov. Josh Shapiro’s inauguration, the Senate gaveled out until Feb. 27 – effectively scrubbing a calendar that had once been packed with session days throughout the winter and into the spring.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Pennsylvania launches Frontier Communications probe after deluge of complaints

(The Center Square) – Rural Pennsylvania has long struggled with phone and internet service, and now one provider is facing regulatory scrutiny for its shortcomings. In a number of northern counties, poor phone and internet connections provided by Frontier Communications have loosened a flood of complaints to the offices of Rep. Clint Owlett, R-Wellsboro, Rep. Tina Pickett, R-Towanda, and Rep. Martin Causer, R-Bradford. Customers of Frontier have noted interrupted phone...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Josh Shapiro: Here's where he stands on some major issues

Josh Shapiro is Pennsylvania's 48th governor. Here's where he stands on some major issues. (The information was taken from Shapiro's campaign website.) Related video above: Wolf, Shapiro discuss transfer of power. Abortion. Shapiro says abortion counts as health care and that he would veto any bill restricting abortion. He also...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Volunteer program set up to get young new firefighters

Volunteer fire companies in Pennsylvania have seen declining numbers of firefighters for decades. But state lawmakers are looking at a way to get more young people involved. It can take a lot of training to be a volunteer firefighter and for a lot of young people that can sometimes be an issue, but a proposed law aims to make that process a little easier for high schoolers.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Dauphin Co. woman shares benefits of Medicare Advantage

MIDDLE PAXTON TWP, Pa. (WHTM) — Navigating Medicare can be confusing, and with many choices to make, it is not an easy process. Under the federal health insurance plan, there are dozens of Medicare Advantage plans, and one Dauphin County woman said they are worth looking into. Mary James...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

