Main Line Media News
Guest column: A looks back at Tom Wolf’s tenure as Pa. governor
During the past few weeks, publications across the commonwealth have chosen to view with rose-colored glasses the past eight years of Gov. Tom Wolf’s tenure in Pennsylvania. Most Pennsylvanians outside of the Harrisburg bubble remember it differently. Let’s start with Wolf’s handling of the budget. He likes to take...
cranberryeagle.com
Shapiro names attorney general
Gov. Josh Shapiro on Friday named Michelle Henry, who is now acting attorney general, as attorney general for Pennsylvania for the next two years. A news release said her nomination was sent to the state Senate for advice and consent. Henry has decades of experience as a prosecutor and first...
phillyvoice.com
As Josh Shapiro takes office, could 2023 be the year Pennsylvania legalizes recreational marijuana?
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has long been a proponent of legalizing recreational marijuana, calling on the state to follow the paths of others in the region — New Jersey, New York and Maryland — that have passed laws in recent years. When New Jersey legalized marijuana nearly two...
WFMZ-TV Online
Libertarian candidate Eddie Wenrich to run against David Argall for state Senate seat
Another candidate is throwing his hat into the ring in the race for a Pennsylvania state Senate seat. Libertarian candidate Eddie Wenrich will be running against state Sen. David Argall for the chance to represent District 29. The district covers Carbon and Schuylkill counties, and parts of Luzerne County. He...
erienewsnow.com
Voter ID Passes PA Senate, Faces an Uncertain Future in State House
HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - Last week, the Pennsylvania Senate passed Senate Bill 1, which includes three constitutional amendments. Senate Bill 1, originally only included voter ID, however two additional constitutional amendments, including a two-year civil window for childhood sex abuse victims and regulatory override, were added to the bill. Voter...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Robert Smith: Pa.’s 'Republican’t' problem
Pennsylvania Republicans have a representation problem, as evidenced by two recent events. In the recent campaign for governor, won by Democrat Josh Shapiro, certain “Republicans” publicly endorsed the Democrat for governor. Let us consider a few examples from Shapiro’s own webpage to see if we can identify the allure to the Republicans’ attraction.
WGAL
Deadline approaches for people to leave Harrisburg homeless encampment
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The clock is ticking for people living in a homeless encampment under the Mulberry Street Bridge in Harrisburg. Residents must leave by the end of the weekend. Officials said about 10 people still remained at the site on Friday, which is down from around 70 to...
WGAL
Harrisburg's last newsstand being sold
After more than three decades in business. The owners of transit news — the last remaining news stand in Harrisburg announced they're looking to sell. When most people think of a newsstand at an airport or train station they think People magazine, Michael Crichton, sodas, peanuts and phone chargers.
WGAL
Teacher's rights bill passes Senate
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania educators could see new religious freedoms restored in the classroom after a new bill passed through the State Senate Wednesday. Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill enjoys a victory after Senate Bill 84 passed. The goal of the bill is to eliminate part of the school code...
baldwin2k.com
Old Harrisburg schoolhouse receiving mega makeover
For many years, way too long, the old Harrisburg school property was left to die, a neglected relic of the past. Then came the resurrection. The property now includes a thriving community garden, a shiny-new splash pad, a pavilion, walking track and playground. Despite all of the re-investment, however, the interior of the old school house, or at least what remains of it, was never addressed. Until now.
Pennsylvania legislative session stalls
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania lawmakers bid adieu to Harrisburg Wednesday for an unanticipated five-week reprieve from the legislative session schedule. Just one day after Gov. Josh Shapiro’s inauguration, the Senate gaveled out until Feb. 27 – effectively scrubbing a calendar that had once been packed with session days throughout the winter and into the spring.
Pennsylvania auditor digs up $20,000 pension underpayment after miscalculations
(The Center Square) – The latest batch of audits for municipal pension plans show a few localities received too much in state aid — and one error led to a $20,000 underpayment. In West Caln Township in Chester County, officials reported inaccurate data for their 14-person non-uniformed pension...
Pennsylvania launches Frontier Communications probe after deluge of complaints
(The Center Square) – Rural Pennsylvania has long struggled with phone and internet service, and now one provider is facing regulatory scrutiny for its shortcomings. In a number of northern counties, poor phone and internet connections provided by Frontier Communications have loosened a flood of complaints to the offices of Rep. Clint Owlett, R-Wellsboro, Rep. Tina Pickett, R-Towanda, and Rep. Martin Causer, R-Bradford. Customers of Frontier have noted interrupted phone...
Pennsylvania Senate passes bill allowing teachers to wear religious garb, insignia
The Pennsylvania State Senate unanimously approved a bill to eliminate a section from the state's Education Code that prohibits teachers from wearing anything that is a sign of their faith or demonstration.
wtae.com
Josh Shapiro: Here's where he stands on some major issues
Josh Shapiro is Pennsylvania's 48th governor. Here's where he stands on some major issues. (The information was taken from Shapiro's campaign website.) Related video above: Wolf, Shapiro discuss transfer of power. Abortion. Shapiro says abortion counts as health care and that he would veto any bill restricting abortion. He also...
Pennsylvania school district encouraging teachers to not disclose students' gender identity to parents
A Pennsylvania school district's proposed policy surrounding transgender students bars educators from telling parents about their children's gender identity unless required by law.
WGAL
Volunteer program set up to get young new firefighters
Volunteer fire companies in Pennsylvania have seen declining numbers of firefighters for decades. But state lawmakers are looking at a way to get more young people involved. It can take a lot of training to be a volunteer firefighter and for a lot of young people that can sometimes be an issue, but a proposed law aims to make that process a little easier for high schoolers.
In his first executive order, Shapiro removes degree requirement for thousands of state jobs
Shapiro said the order applies to 92% of commonwealth jobs, estimating that roughly 65,000 positions in the state will be open to Pennsylvanians regardless of whether they hold a college degree. The post In his first executive order, Shapiro removes degree requirement for thousands of state jobs appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
abc27.com
Dauphin Co. woman shares benefits of Medicare Advantage
MIDDLE PAXTON TWP, Pa. (WHTM) — Navigating Medicare can be confusing, and with many choices to make, it is not an easy process. Under the federal health insurance plan, there are dozens of Medicare Advantage plans, and one Dauphin County woman said they are worth looking into. Mary James...
proclaimerscv.com
Pennsylvanians Can Now Apply for Tax Credit, Direct Payment Worth Up To $975; When To Receive Extra Cash?
Hundreds of thousands of Americans must act quickly to qualify for tax credit and direct payouts of up to $975. Residents of Pennsylvania who are elderly or disabled will be eligible for a property tax and rent rebate starting in 2023, and applications are already being accepted. Americans are also...
