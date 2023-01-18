ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Historic Bay City business, property for sale

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The business and property of St. Laurent Brothers in downtown Bay City are up for sale. The historic and unique candy shop has been a “must-stop” for visitors for generations, and the owner said he hopes that will continue. The current owners are...
Local restaurant and bakery closing this month

Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Flint residents are skeptical about the safety of the city's filtered tap water despite the city's assurances that it is safe. Bay City water rate increases. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Bay City is increasing its water rates for residents.
Fenton Police alerting area businesses about possible bogus food drive

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Fenton Police Department is asking area businesses to be on the look out for an individual asking for donations connected to a food drive. The department taking to social media to get get the word out, and posted pictures of the individual, his vehicle and a flyer for a food drive.
Largest Black-Owned Luxury Party Rental Company in SE Michigan Opens Warehouse

Contemporary must-have event decor is now available through full-service company, The Luxe Rental Collective. The Luxe Rental Collective, a full-service luxury event rental company, has now increased its capacity, acquiring a 4,500 square foot warehouse space, making it the largest African American owned luxury party rental provider in Southeast Michigan. The Luxe Rental Collective fills a void in the rental market by offering party decor to clients with “no minimum rentals” and a streamlined online rental process. This service benefits event designers and non-professionals who want to rent fewer items or less volume than a commercial or corporate client may require.
St. Laurent Brothers for sale

Here are some of the top stories we're following today. GM has made a major investment in mid-Michigan, with $579 million headed to the Flint Engine Operations plant and $216 million to the Bay City GPS plant. GM announces $918M investment. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. General Motors announced a...
Two mid-Michigan businesses to close at end of month

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Two local mid-Michigan businesses will be closing at the end of January. The Big Boy restaurant in Bridgeport and the We’reDough bakery in Flint Township will both be shutting down by the end of the month. “It’s the place in the community to go, and that...
TV5 News Update- Saturday morning, January 21

Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. The business and property of St. Laurent Brothers in downtown Bay City are up for sale. Here are some of the top stories we're following today. GM investment expected to positively impact local economy. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. GM has made a major...
Please: Genesee Valley, Do Something With The Old Flint Twp Sears

Right after Christmas we reported the latest infrastructure woes at Genesee Valley Center which caused incredible water damage from a burst water line. That issue certainly caused stress for tenants and disappointed would-be shoppers wanting to spend gift cards. For long-empty spaces like the old Sears, it may not seem...
Grand Blanc Township police looking for cadets interested in careers

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The Grand Blanc Township Police Department is looking for college students to join its cadet program. Cadets are a part-time, paid position geared toward people who want experience in law enforcement before joining a police academy. "It's exciting to see them excited to get...
Clinton County community reacts to potential industrial site

CLINTON CO., Mich. (WLNS) – Mid-Michigan business owners and Clinton County leaders said the push to bring high-tech manufacturing to Eagle Township is at the very early stage. They hosted a public meeting on Thursday to get feedback from community members and those living nearby. Many have concerns. Several speakers pressed the Eagle Township board […]
Flint leaders urge residents to drink filtered tap water

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The city of Flint is urging people to drink filtered tap water until the replacement of all residential lead service lines is complete. “It’s too soon. It seems like they’re saying we won the race, and there’s still several laps to go,” said Melissa Mays with Flint Rising.
