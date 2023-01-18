Contemporary must-have event decor is now available through full-service company, The Luxe Rental Collective. The Luxe Rental Collective, a full-service luxury event rental company, has now increased its capacity, acquiring a 4,500 square foot warehouse space, making it the largest African American owned luxury party rental provider in Southeast Michigan. The Luxe Rental Collective fills a void in the rental market by offering party decor to clients with “no minimum rentals” and a streamlined online rental process. This service benefits event designers and non-professionals who want to rent fewer items or less volume than a commercial or corporate client may require.

STERLING HEIGHTS, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO