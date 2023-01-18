Read full article on original website
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next weekKristen WaltersLake Orion, MI
Neighbor finds dead mom and son in their Ohio home, year and a half after they diedWestland DailyCarroll County, OH
Michigan man who kidnaps and traffics women, accused of doing the same to children in the 2000sWestland DailyGenesee County, MI
Michigan witness says incoming fireball stopped and hovered before shooting back upRoger MarshFlint, MI
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerDetroit, MI
See inside ‘picturesque brick ranch’ for sale in Midland
LARKIN TWP, MI - A ranch-style home in Midland County is up for sale. On nearly two acres of property, this updated home, located at 3585 E. Hubbard Road in Midland, is priced at $425,000. Realtor Stephanie Fischer of Ayre Rhinehart Realtors described the home, built in 1999, as a...
Historic Bay City business, property for sale
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The business and property of St. Laurent Brothers in downtown Bay City are up for sale. The historic and unique candy shop has been a “must-stop” for visitors for generations, and the owner said he hopes that will continue. The current owners are...
Local restaurant and bakery closing this month
Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Flint residents are skeptical about the safety of the city's filtered tap water despite the city's assurances that it is safe. Bay City water rate increases. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Bay City is increasing its water rates for residents.
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next week
A major grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new supermarket location in Michigan next week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the well-known supermarket chain Meijer will be opening its newest Michigan grocery store location in Lake Orion, according to the company's website.
Fenton Police alerting area businesses about possible bogus food drive
FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Fenton Police Department is asking area businesses to be on the look out for an individual asking for donations connected to a food drive. The department taking to social media to get get the word out, and posted pictures of the individual, his vehicle and a flyer for a food drive.
Saginaw furnace replacement program warms up via Consumers Energy team-up
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw City Hall officials said a partnership with Consumers Energy will save costs related to the municipality’s $3.8 million housing rehabilitation program. Funded by a portion of the city’s $52 million American Rescue Plan Act stimulus, the initiative will provide free replacement furnaces, roofs and...
Largest Black-Owned Luxury Party Rental Company in SE Michigan Opens Warehouse
Contemporary must-have event decor is now available through full-service company, The Luxe Rental Collective. The Luxe Rental Collective, a full-service luxury event rental company, has now increased its capacity, acquiring a 4,500 square foot warehouse space, making it the largest African American owned luxury party rental provider in Southeast Michigan. The Luxe Rental Collective fills a void in the rental market by offering party decor to clients with “no minimum rentals” and a streamlined online rental process. This service benefits event designers and non-professionals who want to rent fewer items or less volume than a commercial or corporate client may require.
Pipe bursts causing flooding at E Saginaw St construction site
What appears to be a burst pipe at an East Saginaw Street construction site has caused a geyser to appear, flooding the lot.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: North End Coffee Cafe Bake in Fenton Township provides eclectic menu
FENTON TWP., MI - Opened in November 2021, North End Coffee Cafe Bake is a unique spot for people to swing through. Whether someone wants to grab a cup of coffee, tea or sandwiches, North End provides the community options for both breakfast and lunch. The current location,11440 Torrey Road,...
Land Bank house woman used savings to renovate, broken into and wiped out
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A woman's future home was robbed of everything - and it's left her in a deep hole. "My bank account is zero, it's like under $50," said Jackie Williams."I can't afford to put this back here." All of Jackie William’s money was invested there - so...
St. Laurent Brothers for sale
Here are some of the top stories we're following today. GM has made a major investment in mid-Michigan, with $579 million headed to the Flint Engine Operations plant and $216 million to the Bay City GPS plant. GM announces $918M investment. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. General Motors announced a...
Two mid-Michigan businesses to close at end of month
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Two local mid-Michigan businesses will be closing at the end of January. The Big Boy restaurant in Bridgeport and the We’reDough bakery in Flint Township will both be shutting down by the end of the month. “It’s the place in the community to go, and that...
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the state
A popular Michigan-based restaurant chain is opening another new location in the state early next month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, February 6, 2023, the popular Michigan-based restaurant chain HopCat will be opening its newest Michigan location in Royal Oak to the public, according to local sources.
Flint Township bakery We’re Dough to close its doors after operating at $8K monthly loss
FLINT TWP, MI — We’re Dough is closing its doors indefinitely. Jessica McGuire, owner of the popular cookie dough shop and bakery, said it’s with a heavy heart that she has to close her business. She said the bakery has been operating at a loss of about...
TV5 News Update- Saturday morning, January 21
Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. The business and property of St. Laurent Brothers in downtown Bay City are up for sale. Here are some of the top stories we're following today. GM investment expected to positively impact local economy. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. GM has made a major...
Please: Genesee Valley, Do Something With The Old Flint Twp Sears
Right after Christmas we reported the latest infrastructure woes at Genesee Valley Center which caused incredible water damage from a burst water line. That issue certainly caused stress for tenants and disappointed would-be shoppers wanting to spend gift cards. For long-empty spaces like the old Sears, it may not seem...
Grand Blanc Township police looking for cadets interested in careers
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The Grand Blanc Township Police Department is looking for college students to join its cadet program. Cadets are a part-time, paid position geared toward people who want experience in law enforcement before joining a police academy. "It's exciting to see them excited to get...
GM announces nearly $1 billion investment for new vehicles
General Motors announced on Saturday that its making a near $1 billion investment in Michigan facilities for its next generation of vehicles
Clinton County community reacts to potential industrial site
CLINTON CO., Mich. (WLNS) – Mid-Michigan business owners and Clinton County leaders said the push to bring high-tech manufacturing to Eagle Township is at the very early stage. They hosted a public meeting on Thursday to get feedback from community members and those living nearby. Many have concerns. Several speakers pressed the Eagle Township board […]
Flint leaders urge residents to drink filtered tap water
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The city of Flint is urging people to drink filtered tap water until the replacement of all residential lead service lines is complete. “It’s too soon. It seems like they’re saying we won the race, and there’s still several laps to go,” said Melissa Mays with Flint Rising.
