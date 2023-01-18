Read full article on original website
Flint City Council hosts special meeting to discuss ARPA funding
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Starting Jan. 23, over $15 million in American Rescue Plan funding will be available for some Flint organizations. The funding is a portion of the $94.7 million Flint was awarded under the federal aid program designed to help the nation recover from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Flint to launch ARPA community grant program application Monday
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Over $15 million in American Rescue Plan funding will soon be available for some Flint organizations next week. Beginning Monday, Jan. 23, eligible organizations will be able to apply for funds to administer community grant programs that will serve Flint residents in three priority program areas: housing and blight elimination, public health, and economic development.
Flint leaders urge residents to drink filtered tap water
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The city of Flint is urging people to drink filtered tap water until the replacement of all residential lead service lines is complete. “It’s too soon. It seems like they’re saying we won the race, and there’s still several laps to go,” said Melissa Mays with Flint Rising.
GM announces nearly $1 billion investment for new vehicles
General Motors announced on Saturday that its making a near $1 billion investment in Michigan facilities for its next generation of vehicles
GM investment expected to positively impact local economy
Pipe bursts causing flooding at E Saginaw St construction site
What appears to be a burst pipe at an East Saginaw Street construction site has caused a geyser to appear, flooding the lot.
General Motors to announce major investment in manufacturing across Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist will join officials from General Motors to announce a major investment in manufacturing in locations across Michigan on Friday at 11 a.m. in Flint. Lt. Gov. Gilchrist will also attend the Northern Michigan Policy Conference in Traverse City around 12:45 p.m. where...
Historic Bay City business, property for sale
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The business and property of St. Laurent Brothers in downtown Bay City are up for sale. The historic and unique candy shop has been a “must-stop” for visitors for generations, and the owner said he hopes that will continue. The current owners are...
UAW president: General Motors investment a ‘big win’ for Michigan auto industry
FLINT, MI – United Auto Workers President Ray Curry called today’s multi-million-dollar investment into Flint and Bay City General Motors plants a “big win” for the Michigan auto industry. The company today announced a $579 million investment in Flint to manufacture small block V-8 engines, as...
Dangerous levels of "forever chemicals" found in fish in Metro Detroit lakes and rivers; Residents advised to limit consumption
New reports on the amount of “forever chemicals” found in Great Lakes fish has the State Health Department advising Michiganders against eating certain species from several bodies of water in Metro Detroit.
Two mid-Michigan businesses to close at end of month
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Two local mid-Michigan businesses will be closing at the end of January. The Big Boy restaurant in Bridgeport and the We’reDough bakery in Flint Township will both be shutting down by the end of the month. “It’s the place in the community to go, and that...
