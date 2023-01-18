ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNEM

Flint residents skeptical of the safety of filtered water

Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Bay City is increasing its water rates for residents. The Big Boy Restaurant in Bridgeport and the We'reDough bakery in Flint Township will be closing at the end of January. Self-love workshop. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Lisa Thompson, the...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Flint City Council hosts special meeting to discuss ARPA funding

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Starting Jan. 23, over $15 million in American Rescue Plan funding will be available for some Flint organizations. The funding is a portion of the $94.7 million Flint was awarded under the federal aid program designed to help the nation recover from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

St. Laurent Brothers for sale

Here are some of the top stories we're following today. GM has made a major investment in mid-Michigan, with $579 million headed to the Flint Engine Operations plant and $216 million to the Bay City GPS plant. GM announces $918M investment. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. General Motors announced a...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Love to Cook Club

Here are some of the top stories we're following today. GM has made a major investment in mid-Michigan, with $579 million headed to the Flint Engine Operations plant and $216 million to the Bay City GPS plant. GM announces $918M investment. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. General Motors announced a...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Flint to launch ARPA community grant program application Monday

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Over $15 million in American Rescue Plan funding will soon be available for some Flint organizations next week. Beginning Monday, Jan. 23, eligible organizations will be able to apply for funds to administer community grant programs that will serve Flint residents in three priority program areas: housing and blight elimination, public health, and economic development.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Flint leaders urge residents to drink filtered tap water

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The city of Flint is urging people to drink filtered tap water until the replacement of all residential lead service lines is complete. “It’s too soon. It seems like they’re saying we won the race, and there’s still several laps to go,” said Melissa Mays with Flint Rising.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

GM investment expected to positively impact local economy

The business and property of St. Laurent Brothers in downtown Bay City are up for sale. Here are some of the top stories we're following today. General Motors announced a $918 million investment across four U.S. manufacturing sites, including in Flint and Bay City. Love to Cook Club. Updated: 7...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

MSP disbands motorcycle unit

Here are the top stories we're following today. Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Flint residents skeptical of the safety of filtered water. Flint residents are skeptical about the safety of the city's filtered tap water despite the city's assurances that it is safe.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update- Saturday morning, January 21

Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. The business and property of St. Laurent Brothers in downtown Bay City are up for sale. Here are some of the top stories we're following today. GM investment expected to positively impact local economy. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. GM has made a major...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

First Alert- Saturday morning, January 21

Here's a look at the top stories we are following this morning. The business and property of St. Laurent Brothers in downtown Bay City are up for sale. Here are some of the top stories we're following today. GM investment expected to positively impact local economy. Updated: 22 hours ago.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Historic Bay City business, property for sale

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The business and property of St. Laurent Brothers in downtown Bay City are up for sale. The historic and unique candy shop has been a “must-stop” for visitors for generations, and the owner said he hopes that will continue. The current owners are...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Thursday evening, Jan. 19

Flint residents are skeptical about the safety of the city's filtered tap water despite the city's assurances that it is safe. Bay City is increasing its water rates for residents. Local restaurant and bakery closing this month. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The Big Boy Restaurant in Bridgeport and the...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Two mid-Michigan businesses to close at end of month

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Two local mid-Michigan businesses will be closing at the end of January. The Big Boy restaurant in Bridgeport and the We’reDough bakery in Flint Township will both be shutting down by the end of the month. “It’s the place in the community to go, and that...
BRIDGEPORT, MI
WNEM

Local restaurant and bakery closing this month

Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Flint residents are skeptical about the safety of the city's filtered tap water despite the city's assurances that it is safe. Bay City water rate increases. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Bay City is increasing its water rates for residents.
BAY CITY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy