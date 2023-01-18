Read full article on original website
WTVM
Former coworker talks on Lamar Vickerstaff, father of Opelika Baby Jane Doe
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Piecing together the story of exactly what happened to Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe. Tonight we are learning more about the father of the child now identified as. . In January 2006,. was born. Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe now has an identity after the unidentified skeletal...
wltz.com
Genealogist who found Opelika Jane Doe’s parents breaks down process
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe case is one that’s still touching the hearts of folks in the community. After the case went cold for nearly 11 years, Thursday, we finally learned her name -- Amore Wiggins and the name of the man accused of her murder, her father Lamar Vickerstaff Jr.
WATCH: Opelika Police announce significant update in Baby Jane Doe case
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika Police Department is announcing a significant update in the 2012 Baby Jane Doe Case. The case of Baby Jane Doe began in 2012 in Opelika, Alabama, when a small skull was found behind a mobile home off Hurst Street. An anthropological assessment of Baby Jane Doe’s bones suggests she […]
wvtm13.com
Arrest made in Opelika baby Jane Doe case
OPELIKA, Ala. — Authorities said an arrest has been made in the 2012 baby Jane Doe found in Opelika. Investigators said the father and stepmother of the little girl now face charges in the death. Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff were taken into custody in Jacksonville, Florida, and are now...
YAHOO!
Montgomery man, teen charged with robbery after armed incident outside community Center
A Montgomery man and teen have been jailed accused of robbing a man of $200, according to police. Montgomery police Lt. Jarrett Williams said a man reported to police that he was robbed by unknown suspects of personal property and cash about 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of Le Bron Road. According to court records, the robbery took place at the Floyd Community Center.
31-year-old killed in Goodwater shooting
GOODWATER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a 31-year-old man dead in Goodwater. According to CCSO, officers received a call around 2:40 a.m. on Jan. 14, to assist Goodwater Police in a shooting on Coosa County Road 52. Upon arrival, officers found Robin Durell Braswell suffering from […]
37-year-old man dies following Montgomery shooting
An investigation is underway after the shooting death of a 37-year-old man in Montgomery. Police and fire medics were dispatched at 6:20 p.m. Thursday to a report of a person shot in the 800 block of Westview Drive. Montgomery police Maj. Saba Coleman said Andrew Russell was found suffering from...
Her name is Amore. Alabama Police uncover Baby Jane Doe’s identity, father arrested
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A little girl named Amore Wiggins is Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe, according to police. Amore means love and affection, a symbolic revelation in a decade-old cold case where investigators stayed determined to discover who she was, what happened to her, and deliver justice. Take a moment to say her name out […]
Armed robbery suspect appears in court over the Georgetown Drive shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Two suspects appeared in Recorder’s Court Friday morning, facing separate charges for the same incident that ended with the shooting death of Steven Daniels on Georgetown Drive. Michael McCarter and Dwayne Neely appeared in recorder’s court this morning after turning themselves in to police earlier this week. Police say Daniels was […]
alabamanews.net
WATCH: “Baby Jane Doe” Identified; Father, Stepmother Face Charges in Her Death
Opelika police say after nearly 11 years, they have finally identified the skeletal remains of a little girl who had only been known as “Baby Jane Doe.”. At an emotional news conference Thursday morning, Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey said that through research, hard work and advanced DNA testing, they can reveal that Baby Jane Doe was Amore Wiggins, who was born in January 2006.
Alabama mother arrested over garbage files class action suit, claims Valley, AmWaste ran illegal racket
The suit against the City of Valley and AmWaste, the garbage company contracted to provide residential trash pickup in the city, claims that city officials took advantage of state law in an unconstitutional racket to imprison its citizens over private debt.
WTVM
LaGrange Police department arrest suspect in connection to an aggravated assault
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -On January 20, at approximately 8:30am, LaGrange Police Department, along with the assistance of other agencies, arrested Shamiya Cameron at 814 Piney Woods Drive. Cameron was located inside the residence and taken into custod. LaGrange Police Department also arrested Halee Yates for hindering the apprehension of a Fugitive.
CPD: Stolen Phenix City vehicle recovered, two firearms and arrests two juveniles
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, at 10:13 p.m., the Columbus Police Department’s (CPD) Patrol Unit received an alert that a possibly stolen vehicle from Phenix City, Alabama, resided in Columbus. Columbus Police Patrol Officers located the vehicle on Cross Tie Court and searched for suspects. According to CPD, an officer discovered two juvenile suspects […]
WTVM
EXCLUSIVE: Mother of man killed on Georgetown Dr. in Columbus speaks
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New reaction from a Columbus mother whose son was shot and killed last Fall. This coming on the heels of two suspects surrendering to police as we learn a new twist in the case. According to Columbus police, the investigation revealed that Michael McCarter was being...
WSFA
Woman shot and killed in Montgomery Thursday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a deadly Thursday afternoon shooting. According to police, units responded to the 3200 block of Gatsby Lane, off Zelda Road, around 12:20 p.m. where an adult female was found with a fatal gunshot wound. The victim’s identity and further details surrounding the...
WTVM
Stolen Phenix City vehicle leads to 2 Columbus juveniles arrested
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A stolen Phenix City vehicle leads to two juvenile suspects being arrested by Columbus police near Gateway Road Walmart. Police say on Jan. 18, at about 10:15 p.m., patrol units with Columbus police received information on a reported stolen vehicle from Phenix City. Officers found the...
actionnewsjax.com
Photos: Alabama Baby Jane Doe identified as Amore Wiggins; father, stepmother arrested in Jacksonville
Amore Joveah Wiggins Skeletal remains found in Opelika, Ala., in 2012 have been identified as Amore Joveah Wiggins. She was born in January 2006 and is believed to have died between the summer of 2010 to 2011, investigators say. (Opelika Police Department)
Victim found fatally shot in Montgomery ID’d as 64-year-old woman
A victim found shot to death Thursday afternoon in Montgomery has been identified, police said Friday. Montgomery police and fire medics were called to the 3200 block of Gatsby Lane around 12:20 p.m. Thursday on a call of a person shot, said Sgt. Saba Coleman. The victim, identified Friday as...
WTVM
Suspects in Columbus shooting charged with theft and armed robbery
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two suspects appeared in court on Friday morning after being charged with theft and armed robbery. Columbus police say Michael McCarter and Dwayne Neely turned themselves into police custody on January 18 after the deadly Sept. 2022 shooting of 20-year-old Steven Daniels. Michael McCarter made bond...
High school student seen in photo, allegedly in possession of weapon
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — An alarming photo was circling around social media of a Shaw High School student. The photo shows the student who allegedly had a weapon in their possession. School administrators were notified about the photo on Thursday, Jan. 19 as it was circulating on social media during school hours. Principal of Shaw […]
