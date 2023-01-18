ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wltz.com

Genealogist who found Opelika Jane Doe’s parents breaks down process

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe case is one that’s still touching the hearts of folks in the community. After the case went cold for nearly 11 years, Thursday, we finally learned her name -- Amore Wiggins and the name of the man accused of her murder, her father Lamar Vickerstaff Jr.
OPELIKA, AL
wvtm13.com

Arrest made in Opelika baby Jane Doe case

OPELIKA, Ala. — Authorities said an arrest has been made in the 2012 baby Jane Doe found in Opelika. Investigators said the father and stepmother of the little girl now face charges in the death. Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff were taken into custody in Jacksonville, Florida, and are now...
OPELIKA, AL
YAHOO!

Montgomery man, teen charged with robbery after armed incident outside community Center

A Montgomery man and teen have been jailed accused of robbing a man of $200, according to police. Montgomery police Lt. Jarrett Williams said a man reported to police that he was robbed by unknown suspects of personal property and cash about 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of Le Bron Road. According to court records, the robbery took place at the Floyd Community Center.
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS 42

31-year-old killed in Goodwater shooting

GOODWATER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a 31-year-old man dead in Goodwater. According to CCSO, officers received a call around 2:40 a.m. on Jan. 14, to assist Goodwater Police in a shooting on Coosa County Road 52. Upon arrival, officers found Robin Durell Braswell suffering from […]
GOODWATER, AL
AL.com

37-year-old man dies following Montgomery shooting

An investigation is underway after the shooting death of a 37-year-old man in Montgomery. Police and fire medics were dispatched at 6:20 p.m. Thursday to a report of a person shot in the 800 block of Westview Drive. Montgomery police Maj. Saba Coleman said Andrew Russell was found suffering from...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Armed robbery suspect appears in court over the Georgetown Drive shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Two suspects appeared in Recorder’s Court Friday morning, facing separate charges for the same incident that ended with the shooting death of Steven Daniels on Georgetown Drive.  Michael McCarter and Dwayne Neely appeared in recorder’s court this morning after turning themselves in to police earlier this week. Police say Daniels was […]
COLUMBUS, GA
alabamanews.net

WATCH: “Baby Jane Doe” Identified; Father, Stepmother Face Charges in Her Death

Opelika police say after nearly 11 years, they have finally identified the skeletal remains of a little girl who had only been known as “Baby Jane Doe.”. At an emotional news conference Thursday morning, Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey said that through research, hard work and advanced DNA testing, they can reveal that Baby Jane Doe was Amore Wiggins, who was born in January 2006.
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

LaGrange Police department arrest suspect in connection to an aggravated assault

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -On January 20, at approximately 8:30am, LaGrange Police Department, along with the assistance of other agencies, arrested Shamiya Cameron at 814 Piney Woods Drive. Cameron was located inside the residence and taken into custod. LaGrange Police Department also arrested Halee Yates for hindering the apprehension of a Fugitive.
LAGRANGE, GA
WSFA

Woman shot and killed in Montgomery Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a deadly Thursday afternoon shooting. According to police, units responded to the 3200 block of Gatsby Lane, off Zelda Road, around 12:20 p.m. where an adult female was found with a fatal gunshot wound. The victim’s identity and further details surrounding the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Stolen Phenix City vehicle leads to 2 Columbus juveniles arrested

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A stolen Phenix City vehicle leads to two juvenile suspects being arrested by Columbus police near Gateway Road Walmart. Police say on Jan. 18, at about 10:15 p.m., patrol units with Columbus police received information on a reported stolen vehicle from Phenix City. Officers found the...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Suspects in Columbus shooting charged with theft and armed robbery

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two suspects appeared in court on Friday morning after being charged with theft and armed robbery. Columbus police say Michael McCarter and Dwayne Neely turned themselves into police custody on January 18 after the deadly Sept. 2022 shooting of 20-year-old Steven Daniels. Michael McCarter made bond...
COLUMBUS, GA

Community Policy