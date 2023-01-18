Fuming FA look to challenge verdict labelling ex-Crawley boss John Yems ‘not consciously racist’ and extend 17-month ban

FURIOUS FA chiefs want to challenge the findings that disgraced former Crawley boss John Yems was “not consciously racist” when he verbally abused players.

The Wembley high command was stunned at the findings of a three-man independent panel and is now seeking legal advice on whether they can demand a new tribunal sits to consider extending his 17-month ban.

John Yems has been banned for 17 months Credit: Rex

The commission — including former Sheffield United striker Tony Agana — imposed the ban after Yems admitted one charge and was found guilty of 11 other counts of racist abuse towards his players.

Yems was found to have used “offensive, racist and Islamophobic” language as “banter”, including joking that a Muslim player was a terrorist.

The panel agreed that “Mr Yems simply paid no regard to the distress which his misplaced jocularity was causing”.

But despite that, it “accepted that Mr Yems is not a conscious racist”.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said: “We’ve been clear that we’re unhappy with the sanction and some of the elements of the judgment.

“We’re looking into our legal options now. I can’t say any more than that.”

The commission finding caused outrage, with ex- England striker Ian Wright among those voicing anger at the FA and the panel.

Wright said: “This man’s words and actions forced young players out of his club.

“Who cares how he felt about it? He destroyed their dreams. The message this ruling sends is disgraceful.”

Anti-racism group Kick It Out added the findings were “very hard to understand” and that the sanction was “a slap in the face to the victims of the discriminatory abuse detailed in the report”.

The FA, which pushed for a two-year ban, confirmed its unhappiness in a statement pointing out it had brought 16 charges against Yems, 12 of which were “upheld or admitted”.

A spokesperson added: “We had requested a longer ban.

“Based on the evidence presented to the commission, we don’t agree the panel should have found that this was not a case of conscious racism.”

But the FA, which believes it legally cannot challenge the language used in the findings, is unsure if it has the right to demand a new hearing over Yems’ sentence.