Northfield, NH

WMUR.com

Merrimack man accused of threatening workers repossessing his vehicle

MERRIMACK, N.H. — A Merrimack man was arrested after he allegedly threatened workers who were repossessing his car. Merrimack police said Gregory Isabelle, 38, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and a charge of misdemeanor criminal threatening. Officers responded around...
MERRIMACK, NH
NECN

Man Indicted for Fatally Shooting, Hiding Bodies of NH Couple

The man arrested last year in the killings of a New Hampshire couple has been indicted on multiple charges, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office announced Friday. Logan Clegg, 26, was charged in October 2022 in the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid. He had been arrested at a library in South Burlington, Vermont, several days earlier as he was preparing to fly to Germany.
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

Police investigating report of gunshot fired in Concord

CONCORD, N.H. — Concord police are investigating a gunshot heard early Friday morning on Pleasant Street. Concord police said around 1:45 a.m., police were dispatched to the area of 15 Pleasant St. to investigate a shots fired call for service. A witness indicated that he saw two people standing...
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

Police: raid in Salem leads to more than 8,000 items seized

SALEM, N.H. — More than 8,000 items were seized from a building on Main Street in Salem on Thursday as part of a fraud investigation, police said Friday. Officers could be seen removing numerous boxes from 107 Main Street, many of them with “Sephora” written on the outside.
SALEM, NH
CBS Boston

1 dead after house fire in Milford, N.H.

MILFORD, N.H. -- One person is dead after a fire at a home in Milford, New Hampshire.The State Fire Marshal said the blaze broke out around 11:45 p.m. Friday night at a home on Leisure Way.When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and flames burning inside a mobile home. They entered the home, and while putting out a fire, they found a person who was already dead.A cause of death has not been determined, and the person has not been publicly identified by police.Investigators are now working to find out how that fire started. 
MILFORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Laconia Police Log

LACONIA — Police handled 269 service calls from 8 a.m. Jan. 13 to 8 a.m. Tuesday. Three people were arrested.
LACONIA, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Committee weighs returning firearm rights to ex-felons

CONCORD, N.H. – On Friday, the New Hampshire House of Representatives’ Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety met to hear testimony on several bills. Here is a recap of what they heard. The first bill of the day sought to curb potential corruption by local government officials...
CONCORD, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

One dead in fatal New Hampshire motor home fire

One person died after a fire broke out in a Milford, New Hampshire motor home Friday night. According to the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s office, witnesses saw smoke and fire pouring out of the mobile home shortly before midnight. They also told responding crews they believed a person was trapped inside.
MILFORD, NH
WMUR.com

Concord casino proposal approved by planning board

CONCORD, N.H. — The Concord Planning Board approved a proposal Wednesday night for the construction of a 45,000-square-foot casino and hotel. A company called Big Step put forth its plan to construct a charitable gaming hall, hotel, restaurant and a parking lot at 7 Break O Day Drive in the Gateway Performance District.
CONCORD, NH

