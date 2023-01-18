Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WMUR.com
Merrimack man accused of threatening workers repossessing his vehicle
MERRIMACK, N.H. — A Merrimack man was arrested after he allegedly threatened workers who were repossessing his car. Merrimack police said Gregory Isabelle, 38, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and a charge of misdemeanor criminal threatening. Officers responded around...
mynbc5.com
Grand jury indicts woman accused of leaving newborn alone in New Hampshire woods
A grand jury has indicted a woman on felony and misdemeanor charges after she was accused of leaving her newborn alone in the woods last month, officials with the Hillsborough County attorney's office wrote in a court filing Thursday. Alexandra Eckersley was indicted Thursday on two felony counts of second-degree...
NECN
Man Indicted for Fatally Shooting, Hiding Bodies of NH Couple
The man arrested last year in the killings of a New Hampshire couple has been indicted on multiple charges, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office announced Friday. Logan Clegg, 26, was charged in October 2022 in the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid. He had been arrested at a library in South Burlington, Vermont, several days earlier as he was preparing to fly to Germany.
WMUR.com
Police investigating report of gunshot fired in Concord
CONCORD, N.H. — Concord police are investigating a gunshot heard early Friday morning on Pleasant Street. Concord police said around 1:45 a.m., police were dispatched to the area of 15 Pleasant St. to investigate a shots fired call for service. A witness indicated that he saw two people standing...
Police: NH man facing drunk driving charges, hit guardrails multiple times, drove wrong way on I-93
NORTHFIELD, NH — A New Hampshire man is facing charges after allegedly driving erratically on Route I-93, according to New Hampshire State Police. Jesse Grazewski, 32, of Londonderry allegedly crashed into the guardrails four times before driving the wrong way on the highway and finally coming to a stop.
Man indicted on charges in connection with murder of New Hampshire couple
CONCORD, New Hampshire — A man has been indicted on a slew of criminal charges in connection with the murder of a New Hampshire couple whose bodies were found riddled with multiple gunshot wounds near a hiking trail last year, law enforcement officials announced Friday. Logan Clegg, 26, was...
Dad arrested for allegedly burning, torturing 7-year-old son who was resuscitated twice
MANCHESTER, N.H. (TCD) -- A 25-year-old man is facing several charges after his young son was hospitalized with critical injuries, including a fractured skull and burns on his body. According to Manchester Police, on Jan. 17, officers responded to a call on Eastern Avenue about a boy who was unconscious...
WMUR.com
Police: raid in Salem leads to more than 8,000 items seized
SALEM, N.H. — More than 8,000 items were seized from a building on Main Street in Salem on Thursday as part of a fraud investigation, police said Friday. Officers could be seen removing numerous boxes from 107 Main Street, many of them with “Sephora” written on the outside.
1 dead after house fire in Milford, N.H.
MILFORD, N.H. -- One person is dead after a fire at a home in Milford, New Hampshire.The State Fire Marshal said the blaze broke out around 11:45 p.m. Friday night at a home on Leisure Way.When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and flames burning inside a mobile home. They entered the home, and while putting out a fire, they found a person who was already dead.A cause of death has not been determined, and the person has not been publicly identified by police.Investigators are now working to find out how that fire started.
WMUR.com
Man charged in shootings of 2 Manchester officers recommitted for another 5 years
BRENTWOOD, N.H. — A man who shot and wounded two Manchester police officers in 2016 is being transferred to the state hospital. Since the shooting, Ian MacPherson has been at the state prison's secure psychiatric unit. He was found not guilty by reason of insanity in January 2018. In...
WMUR.com
Suspect arrested after allegedly robbing man at gunpoint near Red Arrow diner in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Hooksett man was arrested after allegedly robbing another man at gunpoint near a diner early Friday morning. Manchester police said around 1:30 a.m., police responded to the Red Arrow Diner on Lowell Street for a reported armed robbery. When officers arrived, the victim reported that...
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 269 service calls from 8 a.m. Jan. 13 to 8 a.m. Tuesday. Three people were arrested.
WGME
Police warn Mainers about potentially 'deadly batch' of drugs following spike in overdoses
Maine has seen a spike in overdoses since the first of the year, according to the Sanford Police Department. Those affected reported using heroin, fentanyl, or a cocaine-heroin mix. Police say this most likely means there is a “deadly batch” that could be out in the community. “Please...
manchesterinklink.com
Committee weighs returning firearm rights to ex-felons
CONCORD, N.H. – On Friday, the New Hampshire House of Representatives’ Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety met to hear testimony on several bills. Here is a recap of what they heard. The first bill of the day sought to curb potential corruption by local government officials...
Pedestrian, driver dead following hit-and-run crash in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, NH — The pedestrian and driver involved in an alleged hit-and-run crash in New Hampshire earlier this week are dead, according to the Manchester Police Department. The pedestrian, Michael Vigneault of Manchester, 35, was hit by a dark-colored, four-door hatchback while trying to cross Union Street at 6:20...
One dead in fatal New Hampshire motor home fire
One person died after a fire broke out in a Milford, New Hampshire motor home Friday night. According to the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s office, witnesses saw smoke and fire pouring out of the mobile home shortly before midnight. They also told responding crews they believed a person was trapped inside.
nbcboston.com
Man Dies After NH Hit-and-Run, Suspected Driver Also Found Dead Inside Vehicle, Police Say
A pedestrian hit by a car in Manchester, New Hampshire earlier this week has died, and the man investigators believe was behind the wheel has been found dead, according to the city's police department. The hit-and-run crash happened on Sunday morning at around 6:25 a.m. near the corner of Union...
manchesterinklink.com
2 warrants issued, second arrest made in connection with New Year’s Eve fight that left 2 people with stab wounds
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police have arrested a second city man in connection with a fight that happened in the early morning hours of New Year’s Eve. Two more men are wanted on warrants for the incident, which resulted in the stabbing of two people. According to a...
laconiadailysun.com
Prudy Morin-Veysey: Congratulations to two newest Gunstock Area Commission members
Gunstock Mountain Resort and the Residents of Belknap County have new members of the GAC.
WMUR.com
Concord casino proposal approved by planning board
CONCORD, N.H. — The Concord Planning Board approved a proposal Wednesday night for the construction of a 45,000-square-foot casino and hotel. A company called Big Step put forth its plan to construct a charitable gaming hall, hotel, restaurant and a parking lot at 7 Break O Day Drive in the Gateway Performance District.
Comments / 0