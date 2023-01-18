Read full article on original website
WTHI
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb proposes increased teacher salary
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Recently, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced his proposal for the 2023 budget. Included is raising teacher salaries to a place that people in education have been waiting to see for some time. The plan includes more than $1 billion of additional funding for K-12 education....
abc57.com
Jamie Reitenour announces candidacy for Indiana governor
INDIANAPOLIS - Republican Jamie Reitenour officially announced her candidacy for governor of Indiana this week. The mom of five announced her Indiana Goodness Tour in conjunction with her candidacy. The tour invites Hoosiers to speak with Reitenour about how her platform will "tap into the goodness of the people of...
Indiana state senators make data privacy bill a top priority
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Senate Republicans say one of their top priorities this session is giving Hoosiers more power over what companies do with their personal data. “We want to protect our Hoosiers, and we want them to be assured that the data that they put out there that it’s secured as it’s supposed to be,” […]
WANE-TV
Proposed study could eliminate Indiana’s income tax
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — If Indiana were to start its tax code with a blank slate, what would result?. That was the thought behind Senate Bill 3, authored by State Senator Travis Holdman (R, Markle). “Nobody can remember when they studied this last,” Holdman told WANE 15 Thursday....
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana Gov. Holcomb seeking to eliminate public school textbook fees
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is proposing Indiana eliminate textbook fees for all students in public and charter K-12 schools as part of his 2023 Next Level agenda. Indiana is one of seven states that currently allows schools to charge families for textbooks and curriculum materials. For many families, these fines can add up to hundreds of dollars. John Kenny, director of business operations at Monroe County Community School Corporation, told the IDS in an email that parents and families owed a total of $319,000 in textbook fees across the entire K-12 school district based on data from the 2021-22 school year.
WISH-TV
McCormick confirms she is considering campaign for governor
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jennifer McCormick, who served four years as Superintendent of Public Instruction for Indiana as a Republican, confirms on Facebook she is considering a run for governor in 2024 as a Democrat. She has hinted at considering a campaign for a while, and has been mentioned as...
These are Apparently Indiana’s Worst Small Towns
A website recently analyzed all of the small towns in the state of Indiana to determine which are the worst, and the results might surprise you. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. Indiana is full of small towns. Most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. However, most would agree that not all small towns are great places. That being said, one publication just found the ten worst small towns in Indiana.
Indiana lawmakers weigh bill to create universal school choice program
Indiana lawmakers on Wednesday began a contentious debate over whether it should bring universal school choice — and its daunting potential long-term cost — to Hoosier students and parents. Testimony heard in the Senate education committee raised questions about how much universal education scholarship accounts would cost and whether the state can afford to fund […] The post Indiana lawmakers weigh bill to create universal school choice program appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
indianapublicradio.org
All Indiana students would qualify for voucher-like funds under education proposal
School choice in Indiana could be remade if proposed legislation gains traction. Senate Bill 305 would provide more funding with less eligibility restrictions than allowed under the popular private school voucher program. It’s unclear the total cost of the program or potentially how many families would consider it. Republicans, who...
A letter to the Indiana General Assembly Re: Cannabis
The 2023 session of Indiana’s General Assembly has commenced, and I am certain you’re thinking about the biennial budget that features K-12 & higher education funding along with how you can make Indiana a healthier state. As you know, another issue that has gained prominence and support in the minds of many Hoosiers is the […] The post A letter to the Indiana General Assembly Re: Cannabis appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
marijuanamoment.net
It’s Time For Indiana Lawmakers To Create A Marijuana Commission To Study Legalization, Former State GOP Senator Says (Op-Ed)
“One of a legislator’s main responsibilities is to protect Hoosier citizens. The creation of a system to regulate cannabis is right in line with that important duty.”. The 2023 session of Indiana’s General Assembly has commenced, and I am certain you’re thinking about the biennial budget that features K-12 & higher education funding along with how you can make Indiana a healthier state. As you know, another issue that has gained prominence and support in the minds of many Hoosiers is the regulation of cannabis.
WNDU
South Bend Regional AARP Age-Friendly initiative continues work with older adult residents
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of South Bend and St. Joseph County say they are continuing to work with residents of all ages, races, and genders and listening to their concerns. The South Bend Regional AARP Age-Friendly initiative meets to discuss 8 domains of livability. Saturday morning’s topic...
WTHI
Indiana 988 seeing "steady call volume" since its launch in July
INDIANA (WTHI) - An important resource for people across the Wabash Valley is seeing an increase in use. In 2020 the Suicide Hotline was changed to three simple numbers 988. Now, the crisis line helps anyone struggling with mental health, substance abuse and thoughts of suicide. Numbers from the substance...
Proposed law would criminalize tracking people with GPS device in Indiana
A proposed law in Indiana would make it a crime to track a person using a GPS device or other similar tracking apps. The proposal comes after a woman named Millie Parke was tracked by her ex-boyfriend who put a GPS device in her car.
Tips for your Indiana income tax filing
INDIANAPOLIS — Tax season starts Monday. Let's break down what you need to know before you send in your returns. Indiana's Department of Revenue recommends waiting to file until you have all your official tax documents and statements. Trying to file without everything in hand can delay your refund.
WIBC.com
Indiana Bill Could Impact LGTBQ Students’ Requests to Change Pronouns
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — State lawmakers are taking a closer look at an education bill that would impact LGBTQ students. “The only things that schools should be worried about is making sure that students feel safe and listened to and actively engaged in being able to learn in the classroom,” Elazia Davison, a student at BELIEVE Circle City High School, said.
Lawmakers start process to change portion of Indiana constitution
Republicans in the statehouse want to allow judges to deny a defendant's bail if they are considered a risk to the public.
WTHR
Bill aims to require Indiana students understand basic financial concepts before high school graduation
INDIANAPOLIS — Senate Bill 35 is about making sure when Hoosier students graduate from high school they have some hands-on financial knowledge when they get out in the real world. That means Indiana high school students would be required to pass a financial literacy course before they could get...
wvxu.org
INDOT plans to expand I-70 to six lanes starting at the Ohio/Indiana border
Public meetings are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday to talk about improving and expanding Interstate 70 from Cambridge City to the Ohio/Indiana state line. Revive I-70 aims to reduce congestion and improve traffic flow and safety along the 20-plus mile corridor. "We're looking at travel lanes, we're looking at bridge...
Did you receive a one-time tax rebate from the state?
Many families and individuals in Indiana have already received two payments from the state of Indiana Department of Revenue. The first payment was a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The second payment was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in the amount of $200.
